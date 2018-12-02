 Romania protests German report on Transylvania ′anschluss′ | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 05.12.2018

Romania protests German report on Transylvania 'anschluss'

Romanian officials have reacted angrily following a German media report on their country's union with Transylvania in 1918. The article mentioned an "anschluss," which has the connotation of forced annexation.

Sibiu

During World War I, the Kingdom of Romania was on the side of the victorious Entente. Transylvania, which had been held by the Austro-Hungarian Empire but was home to a majority of ethnic Romanians, was ceded to the kingdom during the postwar negotiations. Parts of the Banat and other regions of the Austro-Hungarian Empire were incorporated into Romania, too.

On Saturday, Romanians celebrated the Great Union Day and the centenary of the foundation of their modern state. The German Press Agency (DPA) reported that Romania had staged several military parades to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the union with the formerly Hungarian province of Transylvania. The DPA article, however, used the word "anschluss" todescribed the union, a term that can be applied in many different contexts: It is also used to describe Nazi Germany's annexation of Austria in 1938, for example. 

The DPA report made repeated use of the term in the context of the historical union of Transylvania and Romania. German media outlets, including the public broadcaster ZDF, then based their reporting on the article — which in turn led Romania's ambassador in Berlin to pen a letter to the DPA accusing the press agency of having committed a grave semantic mistake and demanding that it correct the error.

Romania's Foreign Ministry, too, demanded that the "tendentious" DPA report be immediately corrected. Nationalist media outlets within the country even went reported a severe diplomatic crisis between Bucharest and Berlin. They also called on Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who is ethnically German, to stop being "subservient" to Chancellor Angela Merkel and hold her accountable. 

Watch video 04:51
Now live
04:51 mins.

WWI told from the Eastern European perspective

 

Matter of semantics?

In a post on Facebook, Germany's embassy in Bucharest distanced itself from the DPA's use of the term, claiming that government officials do not share the view of reports that contradict or portray a distorted picture of Romania's union with several regions, including Transylvania. The statement noted that DPA and ZDF had been asked to amend their reports accordingly.

ZDF did so on Tuesday, replacing "anschluss" with "beitritt," which translates as accession. This term, however, is inaccurate for the historical and legal events that unfolded in 1918. DPA, too, amended its language, opting to replace "anschluss" with "zugehörigkeit," which roughly translates as membership. But this terms is a misnomer as well: Transylvania has not been a "member" of Romania for a hundred years. So, more criticism is bound to ensue.

Protochronism, an ideological view of history cultivated under the dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, considered Transylvania a historical element of Romania. Officials who subscribe to protochronism refer to Transylvania's joining of Romania after World War Ias an act of "reunification."

The relationship between Romania and Hungary, meanwhile, remains tense, as acknowledged by the DPA report. The nationalist government in Budapest, for instance, barred its diplomats from attending Romania's Great Union Day over the weekend. Leading representatives of the Hungarian minorities within Romania heeded that order, as well. Many in the region now fear that the Hungarian minority in Transylvania wants the region to split off from Romania and rejoin Hungary.

People who say "anschluss" implies a forceful annexation in the context of Romania's union with Transylvania are being disingenuous. After all, a Romanian government gazette from 1918 itself uses the term "alipire"—which translates to "annexation" in English and, yes, "anschluss," in German — to announce Transylvania's union with the kingdom. Indeed, "alipire" appears in numerous documents and reports from that time.

Granted, the DPA report should have included a reference to the "political union" of Transylvania and Romania, rather than only speaking of an "anschluss," which has evidently been misconstrued. But to attack the free press because someone chooses to misinterpret a certain term is out of order. We should not tolerate exaggerated political reactions to media reports.

  • Kollwitz scultures

    World War I: Sites of remembrance

    Misery captured in stone

    Sculptress Käthe Kollwitz needed 18 years to complete her work "Mourning Parents." In October 1914, Kollwitz's son Peter was sent to the front in Flanders. He was killed less than a week later at the age of 18. He is buried at the foot of the sculpture of the father in the Vladslo Military Cemetery. 25,644 young men are buried there.

  • Graves at Langemark Cemetery

    World War I: Sites of remembrance

    Langemarck: misused by the Nazis

    When World War I was declared in August 1914, newspapers were full of reports of young volunteers eagerly setting off to combat whistling the German national anthem. That trope was later used for Nazi propaganda in the Third Reich, but it was hardly the whole truth. The young volunteers were badly trained and equipped, and many ended up in graves at Langemarck Cemetery.

  • Hill 60 bunker

    World War I: Sites of remembrance

    Hill 60: a coveted vantage point

    There are remains of bunkers all over Ypres, but this one is special. Hill 60 was the highest point in an otherwise flat terrain, and whoever controlled it had a better view of the enemy - especially as all the trees in the area had been smashed to smithereens. Battles for Hill 60 went on for years.

  • Tyne Cot Cemetery

    World War I: Sites of remembrance

    The largest British cemetery on the continent

    11,956 British Commonwealth soldiers lie buried in Tyne Cot. The names of 34,957 of their comrades, whose remains were never recovered because of constant artillery fire, are engraved on the interior walls. Farmers from the area still find human bones when plowing their fields. The cemetery was called Tyne Cot because German pillboxes reminded British troops of Northern English cottages.

  • Reconstructed trench in the Memorial Museum in Passchendaele

    World War I: Sites of remembrance

    Status warfare

    The German plan in World War I was to launch a lightning-quick invasion of Belgium and overrun France from the north. It didn't work. Instead, the two sides dug in for four long years of trench warfare in which the frontlines barely moved. This reconstructed trench is part of the Memorial Museum in Passchendaele.

  • WW1 gas masks

    World War I: Sites of remembrance

    Chemical warfare

    For the first time in human history, in the area near Ypres, German troops employed gas as a weapon of war. Chlorine gas caused enemy soldiers to choke to death. The Allies were outraged but followed suit with chemical weapons of their own. In July 1917, the Germans tested out a new mustard gas known as "Ypérite." It ate away at enemies' skin.

  • Destroyed church in Passchendaele

    World War I: Sites of remembrance

    What's left of Passchendaele

    Today Passchendaele is a part of the Zonnebeke district. After one hundred days of brutal fighting, from July 31 to early November 1917, there was little left of the town except a gigantic pile of rubble and a village pond that had been turned into a quagmire by all the shelling.

  • Souvenir poster from WW1

    World War I: Sites of remembrance

    WW1 tourism

    Today, Ypres is a popular destination for British tourists, and store restaurants and hotels have adapted to this clientele. One hotel even offers a room in camouflage look with gasoline cannisters as night tables. The walls of the breakfast room are also covered in camouflage netting.

  • Menin Memorial Gate

    World War I: Sites of remembrance

    Tragic decoration

    In 1928, a decade after the end of the war, German writer Stefan Zweig visited Ypres. He wrote that there were so many names written on the freshly opened Menin Memorial Gate that they became a kind of "ornamentation." The names represent 55,000 Commonwealth soldiers whose remains were never recovered.

  • Names on Menin Memorial Gate

    World War I: Sites of remembrance

    From all over the Commonwealth

    The names on Menin Memorial Gate attest to the international nature of the British-led forces. Soldiers came from as far away as Africa, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia and Canada. These young men probably had no idea what they were letting themselves in for.

  • Belgien Erster Weltkrieg der Große Zapfenstreich am Menen-Tor in Ypern

    World War I: Sites of remembrance

    Remembering the dead

    Since the Menin Gate was unveiled in 1928, the "Last Post" bugle call is played there every night at 8PM. The ceremony was originally intended to honor just the British dead, but people of various nationalities have begun taking part. As a result, Menin Gate has become a main site of World War I remembrance.

    Author: Jefferson Chase


