Rockets hit Iraq air base housing US troops

Several mortar shells fell inside the Balad air base north of Baghdad on Sunday, wounding four Iraqi soldiers, Iraq's military said.

The base, which lies about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the capital, also houses US troops, but most of the Americans stationed there had already been pulled out amid rising tensions in the region between the US and Iran.

Tehran launched missile attacks on American targets in Iraq earlier this week in response to the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3.

A statement from the Iraqi military said eight Katyusha rockets had been fired at the Balad base in Sunday's strike, hitting the runway and gate. There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

A military source cited by the AFP news agency said "there are no more than 15 US soldiers and a single plane at (Balad)," because the majority of US advisers and other personnel had been evacuated.

nm/rc (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

