 R.I.P.: German funeral rites and practices | Meet the Germans | DW | 30.10.2019

Meet the Germans

R.I.P.: German funeral rites and practices

From mandatory coffins to the time-honored "corpse feast," Germany has an array of burial laws, funeral traditions and customs. But new trends are changing this too.

  • Graves in a cemetery (Imago/W. Otto)

    R.I.P.: German funeral rites

    Life is finite

    R.I.P.: In 2018, about 954,900 people died in Germany, according to the federal statistics office. Even if burial in a cemetery is obligatory almost everywhere in Germany, burial practices are changing, often leaving large swathes of grassy areas between traditional burial plots, which are not permanent but leased for a period of 15 to 20 years at a time — leases often are not renewed.

  • Coffin being pushed into a cremation oven (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    R.I.P.: German funeral rites

    Fewer traditional burials

    With steep burial costs and declining interest in investing in and tending to family plots, Germans particularly in urban areas are increasingly opting for a less expensive option: cremation. Even here, a coffin or other container is a requirement: Cremated remains can't simply be scattered in your back yard. In general, they must be sealed in an urn and buried in a cemetery or designated forest.

  • Urns on shelves in a funeral home (picture-alliance/dpa/K.D. Gabbert)

    R.I.P.: German funeral rites

    End-of-life choice

    Sealed, yet decorative ceramic, metal, wood or biodegradable urns hold the remains of more than one out of two deceased in Germany, with a much higher percentage in cities. In 2015 Germany's smallest state, Bremen, became the only one to liberalize the rule that stipulates burial in a cemetery. It began allowing a loved one's ashes to be scattered or buried in one's own back yard.

  • Signs that read Burial Forest and Place of Prayer (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Burgi)

    R.I.P.: German funeral rites

    Back to the roots

    80 centimeters deep: Germans have also taken to the woodland burial, where a wooden or biodegradable urn is buried among the roots of a tree in a designated area of specifically approved forests. No individual care is required, no flowers or candles allowed — it's just nature, peace and quiet, and open year-round.

  • Two women and a casket (Christian Lohse)

    R.I.P.: German funeral rites

    DIY coffin

    The idea hasn't quite caught on in Germany, but some funeral homes and experts offer casket-building workshops, like Lydia Röder, head of an outpatient hospice service, and artist Anna Adam (above). A handmade casket takes four square meters of lumber - and at a few hundred euros, it's cheaper than buying a casket at upwards of €1,000 ($1,150). Building your own can be a therapeutic experience.

  • Several wooden coffins (Imago/R. Mühlanger)

    R.I.P.: German funeral rites

    Public viewing

    Before funerals, private or public viewings at funeral homes with the casket open or closed are common in many countries but not so much in Germany. Neither is the practice of embalming. Moreover, in Germany the term "public viewing" has a vastly different meaning, standing for for watching sports events or live concerts on a large screen in a public area, usually in a big crowd.

  • Postage stamps (DW/D. Breidenbach)

    R.I.P.: German funeral rites

    Condolences and sympathy

    Deutsche Post issues special stamps for traditional condolence letters and death notices. Instead of or along with a newspaper obituary, the bereaved often send personal notices in the mail, notifying the reader of the time and place of a funeral or memorial service. People are also told whether flower arrangements are welcome, or whether the bereaved prefer donations, for instance to a hospice.

  • A piece of streusel cake with whipped cream (picture alliance/dpa/D.Karmann)

    R.I.P.: German funeral rites

    Grieve, socialize and eat

    After a funeral or memorial service, mourners — family and close friends, usually by invitation only — gather in a restaurant nearby to socialize, share memories and have a bite to eat. A traditional "Leichenschmaus" (literally, corpse feast) snack includes coffee, a fortifying cup of broth, sandwiches and almost always some variety of sheet cake, for instance, streusel cake (above).

  • Students measure a coffin (C. Löwinger)

    R.I.P.: German funeral rites

    Learning the trade

    In 2005 Germany opened a federal training center for future funeral directors in the Bavarian town of Münnerstadt. In practice and theory, trainees spend three years learning the ins and outs of the trade, including how to counsel families, make funeral arrangements and prepare bodies for burial. Undertakers from as far away as China and Russia have taken advanced classes at the German academy.

  • Practice cemetary (Rosina Eckert)

    R.I.P.: German funeral rites

    Practical aspects

    Future undertakers learn how to operate special excavators to dig graves — you don't want walls to collapse or tombstones to topple — and how to bury an urn at Germany's only practice cemetery, set up in 1994 near the center of the town of Münnerstadt by the Bavarian Undertakers Association.

  • Old-fashioned funeral carriage and modern hearse (Museum für Sepulkralkultur Kassel)

    R.I.P.: German funeral rites

    Sepulchural culture

    Germany has a museum devoted entirely to death in all its facets: the Museum of Sepulchral Culture in Kassel. It displays caskets and hearses, art, and traditional and contemporary product design spanning the centuries. The curators say visiting the unique museum that opened in 1992 is "all about life." The above exhibit shows an 1880 funeral carriage and a 1978 hearse in the museum courtyard.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Deciding on an urn or casket, signing a contract for grave plot maintenance, selecting funeral speeches, organizing the memorial service, sending out obituaries individually or getting them printed in the newspaper: The bereaved have a lot to decide and take care of after a loved one's death. More than 900,000 people die in Germany every year.

At the same time, cemeteries increasingly face vast, unused spaces, as many graves, which are not property in Germany but are rented, free up after a certain period of years.

Depending on the environment and soil conditions, local cemetery administrations decide on the length of the lease for a grave, which varies throughout Germany — they do want to allow enough time for a body to decompose properly. In some instances, families can renew leases indefinitely, of course. But in the case of single grave sites that are not renewable, after that "rest period" has expired, the grave site is cleared — and can be reused. If it is not needed, the area is usually turned into a lawn.

Read more: German restaurant mistakenly serves cannabis cake at funeral

More cremations than caskets

Two major trends have been changing German funeral culture these past years, namely the increase in anonymous and semi-anonymous burials, and a move toward a more individual touch, says Jutta von Zitzewitz of the Düsseldorf-based German Funeral Culture Foundation. The ratio of cremation to casket burial is now 70 to 30 across Germany, the expert told DW.

Cemeteries are valued as national cultural treasures and public spaces of mourning, but services provided there urgently need to be modernized to better reflect mourners' individual wishes, otherwise they'll become a thing of the past, von Zitzewitz warned.

pond, patheays, a few people (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

An example of a landscaped communal grave area on Karlsruhe's main cemetery

Individualized send-off

Some model cemeteries in Germany, including Europe's largest cemetery in Hamburg-Ohlsdorf, already cater to people's special funeral wishes and offer a wide array of burial variations, said von Zitzewitz. For the most part, however, German cemeteries with their many rules and regulations are inflexible, and their services are  "old-fashioned" and too expensive for mourners, she added.

"Cemeteries are as important as operas and museums, and should receive similar state funding in the long run," the foundation's representative said.  

Through the cremation trend and an increase in burials that don't need a cemetery at all, like burials at sea or in forests, many German cemeteries now find themselves with large unused spaces on their hands. After all, a grave site for an urn is considerably smaller than for a casket.

Read more: Six feet under: Hamburg allows people to be buried with pets

QR code on stone(picture-alliance/H. Kaiser)

Interactive commemoration with a QR code on a headstone

QR memorials

Large, park-like communal grave site areas — maintenance-free, which is unusual in a country where families typically rent a plot for 20 to 30 years and are responsible for its often pricey upkeep — are also increasingly popular in Germany. A loved one's individual grave site may not be defined or marked there, but mourners definitely have a place of commemoration. 

Of course, some traditions endure, including the funeral service and a reception afterward — only the framework has changed, according to von Zitzewitz, who argues that mourners increasingly opt for a "tailor-made farewell with traditional elements."

Churches are not necessarily involved in funeral rites, while digitalization offers interesting options like digital mourning forums and QR codes on gravestones. Forget custom-made death notices and funeral invitations: Some funeral homes now offer to take care of those tasks via messaging apps.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.

Fernandez cartoon That's so german Heaven closed Sundays

Stores are closed in Germany on Sundays, but what about the gates of heaven? Cartoonist Fernandez pokes fun at the country's habits in his weekly series 'That's so German'

