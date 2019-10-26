 German restaurant mistakenly serves cannabis cake at funeral | News | DW | 29.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German restaurant mistakenly serves cannabis cake at funeral

A widow and other mourners were taken to the hospital after being drugged from accidentally eating a hash cake. Police said the daughter of one of the restaurant workers made the cake, albeit for "a different occasion."

A picture showing a cannabis leaf and an open sign (Imago/Zuma/R. Tivony)

A funeral in northeastern Germany ended in a hospital trip for some after mourners were accidentally served a cake laced with hashish, police in the city of Rostock said on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a group of mourners who had just attended a burial gathered at a restaurant to have coffee and cake — a German afternoon tradition.

But after chowing down on the cake, 13 mourners — including the widow — suddenly reported feeling dizzy and nauseous.

According to authorities, one woman had to be taken via ambulance to the hospital during the funeral, while the others sought medical treatment later on in the day.

They then later reported the case at the police station and pressed charges, a spokesperson told news agency DPA.

The incident at the funeral took place in August, but police said they waited to report on it out of respect to the mourners.

Read more:5 facts about cannabis laws in Germany

Watch video 04:45

Medicinal cannabis

18-year-old baked cake 'for own use'

Authorities later determined that the drug-laced cake was brought in by a restaurant employee in charge of baked goods, who asked her 18-year-old daughter to make some cakes for the funeral.

The 18-year-old did, indeed, bake cakes for the funeral — but also baked a separate hash cake that the planned to consume herself or use on a different occasion.

The restaurant employee then accidentally took the hash cake from her freezer at home without discussing it first with her daughter.

The 18-year-old is now currently under investigation and faces 13 charges of negligence and bodily injury as well as disturbing a funeral and violating Germany's narcotics law.

Read more: Is hemp really a green miracle plant?

'Hash brownie' party busted in Darmstadt

Also on Tuesday, police in the city of Darmstadt said that several young people were taken to the hospital after over-indulging on "hash brownies" at a party.

Six people between the ages of 19 and 24 had to be treated at the hospital after apparently underestimating the strength of the substances baked into the brownies.

At least one of the party-goers consumed so many that he collapsed at the party, police said

rs/msh  (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 01:27

European Drug Report 2019: Illegal drug use up in the EU

DW recommends

Angela Merkel's party mulls legalizing cannabis in Germany

Prominent members of the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) have begun to openly discuss legalizing marijuana in Germany. The move would be a historic policy turn for the conservative party. (26.10.2019)  

5 facts about cannabis laws in Germany

Cannabis is illegal in Germany, but there are exceptions to the rule. DW looks at what's legal and what isn't when it comes to the private consumption of pot — plus, who says it's high time to legalize marijuana? (10.03.2018)  

Will Germany become the world's largest market for medicinal cannabis?

The use of medicinal cannabis has been allowed in Germany for two years now. But because domestic cultivation hasn't gotten off the ground yet, the plant has been imported, mainly from Canada. That might change soon. (30.03.2019)  

Is hemp really a green miracle plant?

Hemp, a non-psychoactive relative of cannabis, is touted online as a miracle plant that could save us from environmental destruction and dietary destitution. But should we take claims of its powers with a pinch of salt? (03.10.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Medicinal cannabis  

European Drug Report 2019: Illegal drug use up in the EU  

Related content

Cannabis Anbau für die Medizin

Angela Merkel's party mulls legalizing cannabis in Germany 26.10.2019

Prominent members of the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) have begun to openly discuss legalizing marijuana in Germany. The move would be a historic policy turn for the conservative party.

Symbolbild Polizei

Germany: Police investigate far-right would-be vigilantes in eastern town 16.10.2019

Three men in the eastern town of Döbeln are suspected of unlawful assembly and impersonating authorities. Police said the men were pretending to be social workers ridding the streets of "cannabis-smelling foreigners."

Deutschland Halle nach Anschlag auf Synagoge

German politicians slam right-wing populist AfD over rising anti-Semitism 18.10.2019

Politicians and researchers accuse the Alternative for Germany of complicity in the recent synagogue attack, saying the party agitates via propaganda online and in parliament. The AfD vehemently rejects such accusations.

Advertisement