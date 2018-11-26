 Cemeteries join the digital app age | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 26.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

Cemeteries join the digital app age

Grave site apps and tombstone QR codes are taking cemeteries into the 21st century — and keeping alive memories of the deceased, particularly those of dearly departed celebrities. But some worry about data privacy.

Person holding smartphone in front of gravestone (picture-alliance/B. Weissbrod)

Square QR codes typically featured in consumer advertising that take users to a relevant website via a smartphones reader have been appearing on tombstones in recent years. In Asian, and to a lesser degree Danish and Austrian cemeteries, QR codes feature on stone memorials as a way for mourners and visitors to access images and information about the deceased.

While stonemasons armed with a hammer and chisel can usually only include a name and a short salutation on a gravestone, QR codes and related websites are a virtual space where relatives and friends can exchange stories and share photos and memories — and can read the archived funeral oration.

Germans are a little more reticent, however. "We've been talking about QR codes for five years but they haven't really become accepted," said Michael C. Albrecht, who is responsible for media on the board of the Association of German Cemetery Administrators.

Just having a code isn't enough, he cautions. "You have to create and maintain a website, which takes time and effort and skills." Older family members of deceased persons are rarely interested, he says.

Read moreAre German cemeteries dying out?

QR code on a gravestone (picture-alliance/H. Kaiser)

With a quick scan of the QR code, people can learn more about the deceased

Posthumous privacy

Data protection is also an issue. Some cemetery managers feel the QR code could violate new data protection guidelines, according to Gerd Merke, a law professor at Rhein-Main University.

But the consent of the deceased, given of course while they were still alive, is not required to publish posthumous personal data on a headstone.

"Postmortal personal rights exist, but legally they aren't binding," said Merke.

Graveyard apps

While QR codes are few and far between on German grave sites, an app called "Where they Rest" has proven much more popular. Initiated by the Foundation of Historic Graveyards in Berlin-Brandenburg, it shows people the way to the grave sites of celebrities and gives information on their lives.

Currently, the app points out more than 1,200 graves in 45 cemeteries in 32 cities that can be visited in reality or virtually — including Albrecht Dürer's resting place in Nuremberg and the graves of Bertolt Brecht and Johannes Rau in Berlin.

The idea is to use the app with its maps, information, audio guide and anecdotes like a history lesson.

Read more: R.I.P.: German funeral rites and practices

Author Bertolt Brecht (picture-alliance/dpa)

History lesson: The app "Where they Rest" provides more information about writer Bertolt Brecht, who is buried in Berlin

Disturbing the peace?

Visitors meandering across a cemetery, smart phone in hand, are neither disturbing the tranquility of the resting place, says Michael C. Albrecht: "Cemetery culture is not static, it continues to develop."

It's a good thing when people are aware of cemeteries, he says, adding that some old graveyards even offer public tours. Apps, he says, help cemeteries present visitors with "a cultural added value."

Even the Pokemon Go hype two years ago that had people sprinting across cemeteries didn't necessarily bother the managers: "Suddenly, young people were flocking to the cemeteries," said Albrecht. 

As long as it doesn't disturb other visitors, Albrecht believes that cemeteries must move with the new technological times. It seems the living can already look forward to a long virtual afterlife.  

  • Deutschland Künstlernekropole Kassel (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

    11 exceptional cemeteries in Europe

    For artists: Kassel Necropolis

    A cemetery in the middle of the North Hessian forest, initiated by Documenta artists who design their own tombs. So far, nine different works of grave art have been created. Ugo Dossi's "Denk-Ort," for example, is made of massive steel plates. Visitors can transfer the picture elements of the installation onto paper or fabric and take them with them.

  • Paris Europe on a Shoestring Flash-Galerie (Paris Tourist Office/Marc Verhille)

    11 exceptional cemeteries in Europe

    For romantics: Père Lachaise, Paris

    Leaves dancing in the wind on sandy paths: the rugged romantic cemetery in the northwestern part of the French capital is at its most beautiful in the fall. Unforgotten and visited by many fans from around the world are the graves of famous artists like Oscar Wilde, Eugene Delacroix, Sarah Bernhardt, Maria Callas, Edith Piaf, Frederic Chopin, Jim Morrison: the list is virtually never-ending.

  • BG Friedhöfe (picture-alliance/R. Braum)

    11 exceptional cemeteries in Europe

    For pilgrims: Campo Santo Teutonico

    This cemetery dedicated to German and Flemish speaking people is like an oasis with palm trees, caper and oleander bushes next to St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. Every inch of the ground in the cemetery as well as the walls are covered with grave stones. Among them you can discover special designed graves with sculptures of angels, or those depicting scenes from the Stations of the Cross.

  • BG Friedhöfe (picture-alliance/dpa/Themendienst)

    11 exceptional cemeteries in Europe

    For master builders: Cimitero Monumentale

    Greek temples, Egyptian pyramids, and obelisks reaching 20 meters (65 feet) into the sky: the Cimitero Monumentale in Milan lives up to its name. Here is where the rich are buried and that is obvious even after their death. It is regarded as the most magnificent and splendid of all cemeteries in Italy. The 200,000-square meter graveyard was opened 150 years ago in 1866.

  • BG Friedhöfe (picture-alliance/U. Gerig)

    11 exceptional cemeteries in Europe

    For those with humor: Kramsach, Austria

    Those visiting this cemetery museum in Tyrol are probably seeking some of the cryptic inscriptions in Europe's most most bizarre collection of old, metal grave crosses. Here are some examples: "Here lies Jakob Hosenknopf who fell from his house roof into eternity" or "Here Johanna Vogelsang, who sang her whole life, has found peace." By the way, no one is actually buried here.

  • Deutschland entdecken - Melaten 022 (DW/ Maksim Nelioubin)

    11 exceptional cemeteries in Europe

    For those who enjoyed life: Melaten, Cologne

    This cemetery, which was used as a place of execution in the Middle Ages, today counts some 55,000 graves. Apart from the "promenade of millionaires" with the expensive graves of rich Cologne residents like the Farina family, who invented Eau de Cologne, you can find lovable sculptures, like this clown on the grave of someone with a passion for the local carnival traditions.

  • BG Friedhöfe (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Heimken)

    11 exceptional cemeteries in Europe

    For historians: the Jewish cemetery, Hamburg

    Scientists regard this cemetery as unique because of the high number of well-preserved tombstones: of the nearly 9,000 there are still 6,000 stones. It is also the oldest cemetery in northern Europe where both Sephardi and Ashkenazi Jews were buried. UNESCO is to vet this 400-year-old burial ground next year as a potential World Heritage Site.

  • Bildergalerie - Berühmte Friedhöfe in Deutschland - Herbststimmung Friedhof Ohlsdorf (picture-alliance/BREUEL-BILD)

    11 exceptional cemeteries in Europe

    For a stroll: Ohlsdorf Cemetery, Hamburg

    Covering an area of 391 hectares (966 acres), this is the biggest rural cemetery in the world. About two million people discover its impressive mausoleums, ponds, sculptures and funerary museum every year. Since its inauguration in 1877, some 1.4 million funerals have been held here. Among the 235,000 graves are those of former German chancellor Helmut Schmidt and playwright Wolfgang Borchert.

  • Neues Buch von chilenischer Autorin Elizabeth Subercaseaux: La pasión de Brahms (Elizabeth Subercaseaux)

    11 exceptional cemeteries in Europe

    For music lovers: Vienna Central Cemetery

    Here all of Austria's famous are gathered, among them the crème de la crème of musicians and composers - apart from Mozart. Beethoven, Brahms, Strauss and Schubert, Arnold Schoenberg and, more recently, Falco and Udo Jürgens are all buried here. The cemetery, which was opened in 1874, has a network of paths between the 330,000 graves that cover a total of 450 kilometers (279 miles).

  • BG Friedhöfe (picture-alliance/CHROMORANGE/E. Weingartner)

    11 exceptional cemeteries in Europe

    For Mozart fans: St. Marx Cemetery, Vienna

    And here is where Mozart might be buried: in a pauper's grave. Only 17 years after his death on December 5, 1791, did his wife, Constanze, try to locate his grave. As it was not marked she had to rely on the highly sketchy recollections of cemetery workers. It is therefore impossible to say exactly where Mozart was buried.

  • Bildergalerie - Berühmte Friedhöfe in Deutschland - Weimar - Die Fürstengruft in Weimar (picture-alliance/DUMONT)

    11 exceptional cemeteries in Europe

    For class: Weimar Historical Cemetery

    This cemetery, opened in 1818, is home to the ducal burial chapel of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, who share their burial chamber with Germany's two most famous poets, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and Friedrich Schiller - though the latter's coffin does not actually contain his remains. The cemetery, which is part of the Classical Weimar World Heritage Site, also includes the Russian Orthodox Chapel.

    Author: Ille Simon


DW recommends

10 refuges of rest

Most cities, as part of their tourist attractions, offer tours of cemeteries. The graves of celebrities or ancient monumental mausoleums tell exciting tales of life and death. (11.11.2016)  

Gaza resident finds ancient graves in vegetable plot

A Palestinian man has found an ancient grave complex in his backyard after it was partially unearthed in heavy rain. Experts believe the site dates back some 2,000 years to the Roman era. (27.01.2018)  

German World War II graves unearthed in Estonia

Workers building a memorial to victims of communism in Estonia have discovered a World War II-era German war grave. Authorities in Estonia said that the bodies would be re-buried in a nearby German cemetery. (09.01.2018)  

R.I.P.: German funeral rites and practices

From mandatory coffins to the time-honored "corpse snack," Germany has an array of burial laws, funeral traditions and customs through which nearly one million people pass through each year en route to the afterlife. (31.10.2018)  

Are German cemeteries dying out?

Gravesites used to be status symbols, elaborately designed and painstakingly maintained. But today cremations and burials in nature are increasingly popular. Will this trend be a problem for cemeteries? (01.11.2017)  

Germany's lonely dead

No family at the graveside, no friends, no colleagues: in Germany, increasing numbers of people are being buried in public health funerals. The reasons go beyond demographics. (25.11.2018)  

11 exceptional cemeteries in Europe

Most cities, as part of their tourist attractions, offer tours of cemeteries. The graves of celebrities or ancient monumental mausoleums tell touching tales of life and death. Here are 11 refuges of rest. (23.11.2018)  

Bungalow cemeteries in Serbia

In three small Serbian villages, Trnovce, Sapine and Smoljinac, people have an unusual way remembering their loved ones. (03.03.2017)  

Related content

Ausstellung - Museum für Sepulkralkultur Kassel: Totenschädel bemalte, Süddeutschland, 1863

R.I.P.: German funeral rites 31.10.2018

Germany has strict burial laws and quite a few funeral traditions, from mandatory coffins to the time-honored "corpse snack." DW gives you the lowdown on established popular conventions, as well as the newest trends.

Deutschland, Frankfurt am Main: Ein Grablicht leuchtet auf einem Friedhof.

R.I.P.: German funeral rites and practices 31.10.2018

From mandatory coffins to the time-honored "corpse snack," Germany has an array of burial laws, funeral traditions and customs through which nearly one million people pass through each year en route to the afterlife.

Italien Genua Trauerfeier

Italy mourns Genoa bridge victims at state funeral 18.08.2018

Many grieving Genovese have paid their final respects to the victims of the Ponte Morandi bridge collapse. For some, the tragedy is the latest failure of Italian politics. DW's Elizabeth Schumacher reports from Genoa.

Advertisement

Film

International Emmy Awards 2018 | Anna Schudt - Ein Schnupfen hätte auch gereicht (Reuters/A. Kelly)

German actor among International Emmy Awards winners

Anna Schudt has won the International Emmy Award in the best actress category, while another nominated German drama left empty-handed.  

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Popxport

popxport Motanka (Motanka)

Metal Battle in Wacken: Motanka

75,000 metalheads in one German village: That’s Wacken Open Air! 28 bands competing there for ultimate glory: That’s the epic Metal Battle! In 2018, Motanka from Ukraine is just one of the bands that emerged victorious. 

Arts

Deutschland Bonn Ausstellung Dogon - Weltkulturerbe aus Afrika (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

European Museums have difficulties with the return of cultural artifacts from their colonialist past. French president Emmanuel Macron has made the first move towards returning objects of cultural significance. 

Digital Culture

Band BTS Bangtan Boys (Getty Images/K. Winter)

Bangtan Boys: the K-Pop group more tweet-worthy than Donald Trump

Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  