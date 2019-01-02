German funeral urns wash up on Dutch coast

Three urns, containing human ashes, from a German crematorium were found washed up on beaches in the Netherlands.

One of the urns, intended to be used in an anonymous marine burial, was found by a 14-year-old boy in Noordwijk on the North Sea coast north of The Hague, on December 29. The other two urns were found not far from it over the next five days.

The urns carried the names of the deceased and a plaque of the crematorium in the northern German city of Greifswald, 800 kilometers (500 miles) away from Noordwijk.

The Dutch shipping company, Trip Scheepvaart, tasked with scattering the ashes at sea has apologized for the mishap.

Silvia Roos of the shipping firm told Germany's DPA news agency that a wet box holding the urns had slipped over a railing into the sea by accident.

"The incident is very unpleasant for us," Roos said, adding that the company was considering how to apologize to the relatives of the deceased.

The firm has since scattered the ashes stored in two other urns and was planning to do the same with the third urn.

R.I.P.: German funeral rites Life is finite R.I.P.: In 2016, 911,000 people died in Germany, the federal statistics office said. Even if burial in a cemetery is obligatory almost everywhere in Germany, burial practices are changing, often leaving large swathes of grassy areas between traditional burial plots, which are not permanent but leased for a period of 15 to 20 years at a time — leases often are not renewed.

R.I.P.: German funeral rites Fewer traditional burials With steep burial costs and declining interest in investing in and tending to family plots, Germans particularly in urban areas are increasingly opting for a less expensive option: cremation. Even here, a coffin or other container is a requirement: Cremated remains can't simply be scattered in your back yard. In general, they must be sealed in an urn and buried in a cemetery or designated forest.

R.I.P.: German funeral rites End-of-life choice Sealed, yet decorative ceramic, metal, wood or biodegradable urns hold the remains of more than one out of two deceased in Germany, with a much higher percentage in cities. In 2015 Germany's smallest state, Bremen, became the only one to liberalize the rule that stipulates burial in a cemetery. It began allowing a loved one's ashes to be scattered or buried in one's own back yard.

R.I.P.: German funeral rites Back to the roots 80 centimeters deep: Germans have also taken to the woodland burial, where a wooden or biodegradable urn is buried among the roots of a tree in a designated area of specifically approved forests. No individual care is required, no flowers or candles allowed — it's just nature, peace and quiet, and open year-round.

R.I.P.: German funeral rites DIY coffin The idea hasn't quite caught on in Germany, but some funeral homes and experts offer casket-building workshops, like Lydia Röder, head of an outpatient hospice service, and artist Anna Adam (above). A handmade casket takes four square meters of lumber - and at a few hundred euros, it's cheaper than buying a casket at upwards of €1,000 ($1,150). Building your own can be a therapeutic experience.

R.I.P.: German funeral rites Public viewing Before funerals, private or public viewings at funeral homes with the casket open or closed are common in many countries but not so much in Germany. Neither is the practice of embalming. Moreover, in Germany the term "public viewing" has a vastly different meaning, standing for for watching sports events or live concerts on a large screen in a public area, usually in a big crowd.

R.I.P.: German funeral rites Condolences and sympathy Deutsche Post issues special stamps for traditional condolence letters and death notices. Instead of or along with a newspaper obituary, the bereaved often send personal notices in the mail, notifying the reader of the time and place of a funeral or memorial service. People are also told whether flower arrangements are welcome, or whether the bereaved prefer donations, for instance to a hospice.

R.I.P.: German funeral rites Grieve, socialize and eat After a funeral or memorial service, mourners — family and close friends, usually by invitation only — gather in a restaurant nearby to socialize, share memories and have a bite to eat. A traditional "Leichenschmaus" (literally, corpse feast) snack includes coffee, a fortifying cup of broth, sandwiches and almost always some variety of sheet cake, for instance, streusel cake (above).

R.I.P.: German funeral rites Learning the trade In 2005 Germany opened a federal training center for future funeral directors in the Bavarian town of Münnerstadt. In practice and theory, trainees spend three years learning the ins and outs of the trade, including how to counsel families, make funeral arrangements and prepare bodies for burial. Undertakers from as far away as China and Russia have taken advanced classes at the German academy.

R.I.P.: German funeral rites Practical aspects Future undertakers learn how to operate special excavators to dig graves — you don't want walls to collapse or tombstones to topple — and how to bury an urn at Germany's only practice cemetery, set up in 1994 near the center of the town of Münnerstadt by the Bavarian Undertakers Association.

R.I.P.: German funeral rites Sepulchural culture Germany has a museum devoted entirely to death in all its facets: the Museum of Sepulchral Culture in Kassel. It displays caskets and hearses, art, and traditional and contemporary product design spanning the centuries. The curators say visiting the unique museum that opened in 1992 is "all about life." The above exhibit shows an 1880 funeral carriage and a 1978 hearse in the museum courtyard. Author: Dagmar Breitenbach



Stricter German burial rules

Unlike the Netherlands, where scattering a person's ashes in the sea is legal, Germany allows sea burials only in biodegradable urns. Some urns are weighted to down make sure they sink and eventually dissolve within a few days.

Sea burials offered by Dutch shipping companies are also much cheaper, the German daily Ostsee-Zeitung said. A sea burial in the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where Greifswald is located, usually costs more than €1,200 ($1,360). Dutch shipping firms do the job in as less as €400, the newspaper said.

Public prosecutors in the northern German city of Stralsund are looking into the incident to ascertain if the shipping company had committed a crime, such as desecration of the dead.

ap/sms (dpa, local media)

