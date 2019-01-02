 Cargo ship loses 270 containers near German island in North Sea | News | DW | 02.01.2019

News

Cargo ship loses 270 containers near German island in North Sea

The containers had fallen off a Panamanian-flagged ship — one of the world's biggest — in rough weather. Authorities are warning people to beware of the cargo washing ashore as some of them contained hazardous goods.

The MSC ZOE container ship

Up to 270 containers had fallen off the Panamanian-flagged MSC ZOE, one of the world's biggest cargo ships, in rough weather near the German island of Borkum in the North Sea, the Dutch Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

The containers floated southwest toward Dutch waters and by mid-afternoon on Wednesday, more than 20 containers had washed up on the Dutch islands of Terschelling, Ameland and Vlieland.

The Coast Guard warned the public to stay away from the containers washed ashore because three of the containers holding hazardous materials had not yet been located. Ships in the area have also been warned to beware of floating containers.

Windfall for Dutch islanders

Dutch media reported that local treasure hunters had found an array of items, including light bulbs, car parts, Ikea furniture, clothing and toys, from the containers washed ashore.

Local media carried pictures showing a surge of curious people checking out what washed up. A person was seen carrying off what appeared to be a flat-screen TV still packed in foam.

The residents of these islands have a centuries-old tradition of collecting goods that wash up on their shores.

Vlieland Mayor Tineke Schokker said the municipality doesn't mind scavenging.

"It's just really nice of people," she told local news agency ANP. "Processing it would cost more than the stuff is worth, and anyway with the two officers we have it would be impossible to guard, the stuff is littered over the whole beach."

ap/ng (AP, Reuters, dpa)

  • Deutschland Containerschiff OOCL Hong Kong in Wilhelmshaven (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Wagner)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    A new world record

    The largest container ship in the world entered the German port of Wilhelmshaven on Sunday July 2. The MV "OOCL Hong Kong" is 400 meters long and has 21,413 pitches for standard containers. It was built in the Samsung ship yard in South Korea. Before the stop in Germany, the ship, on its maiden voyage, has already stopped in Felixstowe, England and the Polish city of Gdansk.

  • Infografik Entwicklung Ladekapazität Containerschiff ENG

    The biggest container ships in the world

    The size of the Empire State Building

    The world's second largest container ship has made its way up the Elbe River to become the biggest-ever vessel to call at Hamburg harbor. With a length of 400 meters (1,320 ft) it would normally carry 20,170 containers - but that number had to be reduced because the river is not deep enough. Japanese shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K wants to employ it regularly on routes between Europe and East Asia.

  • Deutschland Containerschiff CMA CGM Marco Polo in Hamburg (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Warmuth)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    Never-ending race?

    MOL Triumph, alongside the world's largest container ship, Madrid Maersk, will soon be replaced by OOCL Hong Kong in terms of capacity because the new cargo giant can load 21.100 standard containers. A quarter century ago, the biggest cargo ships could load only slightly more than 4,000 containers, and were easily outstripped by supertankers which remain the biggest vessels ever built.

  • Öltanker Jahre Viking auf hoher See (picture-alliance/dpa/DPA Report)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    Too large to fit

    With a length of 458 meters, Norwegian oil tanker Jahre Viking was the largest ship ever built. She needed more than six kilometers (3.72 miles) to stop, and was unable to navigate the Panama Canal, the Suez Canal and the English Channel. Between 2004 and 2009, she was used as a floating storage for oil before being sold to Indian ship breakers and breached for scrapping in Gujarat.

  • Frankreich Testfahrt der Atlantique STX (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Dubray)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    Small city on the water

    The biggest cruise ship is the Harmony of the Seas, at a length of 362 meters. More than 6,300 passengers can enjoy their time on 16 decks, while being served by a crew of 2.100. Royal Caribbean Cruises paid more than one billion euros (($1.08 billion) for her, equipping it with 20 dining rooms, 23 swimming pools - including the longest water slide - and an open air garden with 12,000 plants.

  • Motoryacht Azzam (Imago/TheYachtPhoto.com)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    The 'toys' of the super-rich

    Rivalry among ship owners seems fiercest in the super-yacht category, where Arab sheiks, Russian oligarchs and US billionaires dig deep - not shy to splash out on costly extensions even during construction to outbid others in the race for luxury. Momentarily, the "toy" of a Saudi sheikh holds the title. His 180-meter yacht named Azzam is equipped with helideck, missile defense and submarine.

  • Deutschland Sailing Yacht A auf der Kieler Förde (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Heimken)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    'Sailing boat' for the romatic

    The world's biggest yacht under sails is called "Sailing Yacht A" and the creation of designer Philippe Starck. She is owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnitchenko. The total sail area of 3,747 square metres is equal to the size of half a football pitch, She has eight decks with three swimming pools and an underwater observation pod in the keel.

  • Flugzeugträger USS Gerald R. Ford (Imago/Zumapress/C. Delano)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    The most expensive is for combat

    The Gerald R. Ford is the lead ship of a new class of United States Navy supercarriers and was commissioned in April 2017.The US military has spent about $13 billion for the aircarft carrier which belongs to a fleet of currently 18 classical carriers. She is able to launch Navy jet fighters faster and more efficiently due to an electromagnetic catapult instead of a steam-driven one.

  • Atomeisbrecher Arktika (picture alliance / dpa)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    Russian trailblazer

    Three-meters-thick Arctic ice fields? No problem for Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika. According to Russian media, it's the most powerful vessel of its kind and scheduled to be commissioned by the end of the 2017. Then it will be deployed to the Arctic oil and gas fields to blaze the trail for Russian tankers. Russia wants to build several more of these ships in the years to come.

  • Schwimmkran SSCV Thialf (BoH/GPL)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    Slow muscle man

    Thialf is the world's most powerful deepwater construction vessel. She is capable of a tandem lift of 14,200 tons and used for installing offshore constructions. For lifting operations it will normally be ballasted down to 26.6 m (87 ft). This way the pontoons, with a draught of 13.6 metres, are well submerged to reduce the effect of waves. It is strong but slow with a speed of only 11 km/h.

  • Dockwise Vanguard beim Transport einer Offshore Plattform (Boskalis)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    Piggyback on the sea

    Floating oil rigs (see picture) or even whole ships can be moved by the Dockwise Vanguard. The heavy lift ship sinks into the water, towboats drag the load over the charging platform and then the ship lifts herself up again. The world biggest transportation ship is 275 meters long.

  • Regisseur James Cameron taucht zum tiefsten Punkt der Meere (REUTERS)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    Explorers of the unknown deepwater

    Canadian film director James Cameron dived with the Deepsea Challenger to the deepest point of the world's oceans known as Challenger Deep and located at 10.984 meters on the bed of the Pacific. The submarine was constructed in secrecy in Australia from 2005 to 2012. Passengers shouldn't panic in closed rooms because they sit in a high-strengh steel-ball only 106 centimeters in diameter.

  • Yara Birkeland (Yara International)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    Human beings are not needed

    Size is not everything! The ships of the future might be electrically-driven and without any crew. Norway will start the first experiment with a self-driving e-container ship next year. The Yara Birkland will ship fertilizer along the coast of Norway - first with a captain on the helm, and from 2019 remote-controlled. In 2020, the ship will travel autonomously, likely to become a "game changer."

    Author: Insa Wrede


