Remembering vibrant daily life in Syria before the war

For almost four months now, images of bombs, destruction and death in Ukraine have shocked the world. As a result, the war waged by the Assad regime in Syria — now in its 11th year — has seemingly faded into the background and out of news headlines. Yet photos and videos of Syria's bombed-out cities and cultural sites destroyed by so-called Islamic State militants, which permeated the media over the last decade, have made a lasting impression.

Now, an exhibition at the Rautenstrauch-Joest-Museum in Cologne is trying to bring a different image of Syria to the forefront of people's minds. "Syria — Against Forgetting" tells the tale of a very different Syria — one with vibrant daily life, a rich artistic history and the peaceful coexistence of people hailing from different cultures and religions.

The exhibition also focuses on Syria's religions traditions

"The main goal is to not talk about the war," says archaeologist Jabbar Abdullah, who curated the exhibition. In recent years, media coverage has focused exclusively on the horrors that have taken place, he says, but his homeland is so much more. "We want to show a different Syria and give Syrians a positive memory of their homeland."

The exhibition includes historical artifacts from the earliest eras of mankind, which are on loan from other German collections. There is also calligraphy art and an area where visitors can learn about the different dialects and styles of traditional clothing in Damascus, Aleppo and Raqqa.

Exhibition-goers can also learn about religion in Syria. Special focus is placed on Judaism, which, Abdullah points out, has a long tradition in Syria. "Unfortunately, Judaism hasn't been allowed to be a main topic for decades," he says. Pogroms against Jews took place in Syria in 1947, and many Jews left the country in the early 90s. Today, the country's only synagogue is in Damascus.

Judaism's long history in Syria is an important part of a new exhibition in Cologne

Student during the Arab Spring

Abdullah, now 32, grew up near Raqqa. He was studying at the University of Aleppo when the Arab Spring reached Syria and the regime bloodily quelled student protests. In 2013, he fled to Egypt, later earning his master's degree in Alexandria. "Europe was not on my mind at the time," he says.

Archaeologist Jabbar Abdullah curated the exhibition in Cologne

But after the military coup, the security situation in the country deteriorated rapidly. Abdullah traveled to Turkey and then onward to Bulgaria, where he stayed for a year until coming to Cologne in 2014. He wrote about his experiences in the book "Raqqa am Rhein" (Raqqa on the Rhine), published in 2020.

Adapting to a new reality

Abdullah has many pleasant memories of life in Syria before the violence began. "I started doing excavations in my village when I was a child," he says. He associates that happy childhood with big dreams and a bright future in his homeland. Yet this did not come to pass. "All of a sudden you find yourself living in a new social system," he says.

Adapting to German life and integrating into society went without saying for Abdullah, but even after eight years in Germany, some customs still feel foreign to him. "At birthdays, everyone stands or sits in small groups; in Syria, everyone sits together around a big table," he remarks.

The ancient city of Palmyra in Syria, visible as a cork model above, was almost completely destroyed by the IS militant group

Attacks on culture

The exhibition's title, "Against Forgetting," highlights how constant images of the horror and destruction of Syria have made people forget what the country was like before the war — and also how little many in the West knew about Syria before the war. A similar realization is taking place now with respect to the conflict in Ukraine.

Between 2015 and 2017, the terrorist militias of the so-called Islamic State destroyed the Unesco World Heritage Site in the ancient city of Palmyra , including the Tetrapylon and the Temple of Baal built by the Romans; today, Russian missiles are targeting Ukraine's cultural sites. As cultural heritage is destroyed, so, too, are the memories of history and tradition.

Syria's cultural heritage before and after the war Rubble around the Citadel of Aleppo The ancient Citadel of Aleppo, which rose to its peak during the 12th and 13th centuries, is one of the oldest fortresses in the world and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1986. The war destroyed the surroundings and parts of the citadel. In the meantime, however, it can be visited again.

Syria's cultural heritage before and after the war Former glory This photo shows the intact surroundings of the celebrated citadel complex — with origins going back to the 3rd millenium BC — before the war. The mosque complex dating from the 13th century, which is located directly in front of the Citadel of Aleppo, was heavily damaged when the Syrian Army used it as a military base.

Syria's cultural heritage before and after the war One of the most ancient mosques in the world The Umayyad Mosque of Damascus is one of the oldest mosques in the world, having been built at the beginning of the 8th century. The mosque is located in the historic Old Town, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1980.

Syria's cultural heritage before and after the war Aleppo's world-famous bazaar With more than 1,000 small shops, Aleppo's old bazaar, or souk, was the heart of the storied Syrian city — the largest by population in the country before the civil war began. But the Syrian conflict destroyed much of the old city where the bazaar is located, and large parts of the labyrinthine structure remain devastated today.

Syria's cultural heritage before and after the war The ancient Temple of Bel The more than 2,000-year-old temple that was consecrated in honor of the Mesopotamian god Bel was a highly preserved ruin in the oasis town of Palmyra before the war. However its central building, the cella, and its sanctuaries were blown up by the so-called Islamic State in 2015.

Syria's cultural heritage before and after the war Palmyra's Valley of the Tombs Since the ancient cultural and trading city of Palmyra became a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 1980, its primary temple became a major archaeological site. The reliefs and architectural elements pictured above are from a temple tomb excavated between 1981 and 1985 in a cooperation between the German Archaeological Institute and the Syrian Directorate of Antiquities.

Syria's cultural heritage before and after the war Aleppo before the war A photo taken in 2001, when no one suspected the suffering and destruction the city would experience barely a decade later. It shows Aleppo's citadel peacefully overlooking the Old Town bathed in a golden light. At the time, the minaret of the Great Mosque had just been scaffolded for renovation.

Syria's cultural heritage before and after the war The ruins of the conflict Aleppo has become a symbol of Syria's civil war. Large parts of the once flourishing metropolis, Syria's former economic powerhouse, are no longer recognizable. The large Waqf complex of the Abshir Pasha mosque (left), and the Behramiyah mosque (right) in the historic Al-Jdayde district suffered catastrophic damage during the conflict. Author: Christina Küfner (eg)



'We need to save the young generation'

Abdullah has since acquired German citizenship. He says that a few years ago, he wanted to return to his homeland when the war ended to help rebuild the country. Not much is left of those plans.

"We are hopeless," he says. He does not believe the Assad regime's rule will come to an end. The political influences on the country, which is currently threatened by another conflict with Turkey, are too strong.

Abdullah says it is important to help from the outside, for initiatives to build schools and kindergartens to ensure children can get an education. "We need to save this young generation because they will be very important for Syria in 20 years," he says.

He is "greatly concerned" that the situation in his homeland will continue to fade from the focus of international politics as the war in Ukraine continues. And while he approves of Germany's support for Ukrainian refugees, he nevertheless feels there are some worrying elements.

"It's great what Germany is doing for the people from Ukraine who are fleeing the war," Abdullah says, highlighting how Ukrainian refugees are getting help with bureaucracy, have quick access to work and language courses and often receive accommodation in apartments instead of mass shelters.

But, he points out, such scenarios rarely existed for Syrian and other refugees who arrived in 2015. Differentiating is dangerous, Abdullah says: "If aid only applies to certain groups, I don't feel like I belong."

The exhibition "Syria — Against Forgetting," at the Rautenstrauch-Joest-Museum, can be seen through September 11, 2022.

This article was translated from German by Sarah Hucal.