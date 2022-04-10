The network protecting Ukraine's cultural heritage

In addition to the immense human suffering that has occurred since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the ongoing war also means that Ukraine's cultural heritage is under threat.

This includes the country's churches, historical sites, museums, monuments and traditions. A week ago, UNESCO, the UN agency responsible for culture, estimated that more than 50 sites have already been damaged.

Beate Reifenscheid, president of the German branch of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), believes that number is much higher.

"From Mariupol, we don't even know what substantial damage there is," Reifenscheid told DW. "You have to assume that everything is lost there."

In March, Claudia Roth, the German Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, launched the Network for the Protection of Cultural Property in Ukraine together with the German Foreign Office.

The aim is to better protect cultural treasures, gather information and coordinate aid measures. Much of the work will be done from Germany, with ICOM Germany serving as the central contact point.

Too much going on at the same time

ICOM, founded in 1946 along with UNESCO, consists of 151 national committees. "Thanks to this international network, we didn't have to start from scratch," says Reifenscheid.

During protests against the Belarus dictatorship in 2020, she says cultural institutions had also asked for help. "[However] the fact that such a situation could occur in Ukraine was not on our radar," Reifenscheid added.

The difficult task now is to maintain a clear overview of the situation amid a confusing and constantly changing war scenario.

"Because everyone wants to help as quickly as possible, there is still too much going on all at once; we need to coordinate measures more closely."

Funds are currently limited to helping institutions on the ground in Ukraine. There are no immediate plans to evacuate objects across borders as "this would deprive Ukraine of cultural assets," explains Reifenscheid.

Moreover, in the case of temporary storage of artworks outside Ukraine, a significant and ominous question would be raised: What would happen if Russia won the war and occupied Ukraine? Would the art then have to be returned to the aggressor?

Protecting wood from flames

The Network for the Protection of Cultural Property includes numerous institutions such as the German National Library, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation and the Federal Archives who decide about measures in digital meetings with other ICOM committees.

At the beginning of the war, it was agreed that packaging materials should be sent.

"They were brought to the Polish-Ukrainian border, and then sent through new routes to respective destinations," Reinfenscheid explains.

Currently, material is needed with which new boxes can be made to store and transport movable material, as well as fire extinguishers, fireproof blankets and non-flammable pastes to paint the wood.

It is more complicated to find technical equipment, for example air-conditioning for objects that need to be protected from heat or humidity.

"These devices cannot be provided by local museums because they are being used," Reinfenscheid says, adding that costs are high and financial support for the network is not finalized.

Participating institutions are supporting Ukraine with different kinds of expertise. The German Archaeological Institute is helping in the evaluation of satellite photos to document and verify damaged cultural sites. The Ukrainian Ministry for Culture and Information policy has created a website through which eyewitnesses and residents can report damages.

Already, 166 entries have been listed, though they have not yet all been verified. Photographs show bullet holes or bombings on museum or church facades.

"Windows, facades, the roof and the inner rooms of the old building of the cultural palace have been severely damaged by bombing," according to an entry from Mariupol.

Documenting war crimes

The documentation is also important because the destruction of cultural goods is considered a war crime. The General Director of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, wrote to the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in March demanding that cultural heritage in Ukraine be protected.

Russia is a signatory to the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Goods in armed conflict. According to international law, the signatories commit to protecting cultural heritage during a war or armed conflict from damage, destruction, robbery, plundering and illegal occupation.

"The signing was not even worth the ink that was used," says Beate Reifenscheid, pointing at Russia, which denies Ukraine's cultural identity. "They want to destroy the soul and DNA of Ukraine," she says, and cultural heritage of a country is essentially a part of that.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Kyiv: Saint-Sophia Cathedral and related monastic buildings, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra This 11th-century Eastern Orthodox church was built to rival the Hagia Sophia, in present-day Istanbul. Its mosaics and frescoes are prized for their impressive condition. The church greatly influenced subsequent temples, and together with the nearby monastic complex known as Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, or Kyiv Monastery of the Caves, it helped the area become a center of Orthodox faith and thought.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Chernivtsi: Residence of Bukovinian and Dalmatian metropolitans With its dramatic mixing of styles, including Byzantine, Gothic and Baroque influences, this former residence of the Eastern Orthodox metropolitan bishop expresses the diverse religious and cultural identity of the Austro-Hungarian empire. Built by Czech architect Josef Hlavka from 1864-1882, the giant complex also includes a chapel, seminary and a monastery.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Lviv: Historic city ensemble Founded in the late Middle Ages, the western city of Lviv was an important center of administration, religion and commerce for centuries. The modern city still bears its medieval hallmarks, including places of worship for various religious communities. It also boasts many Baroque buildings. Its architecture shows how Eastern European influences mixed with ones from Italy and Germany.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Staro-Nekrasovka: Struve Geodetic Arc The Struve Arc is a chain of survey triangulations spanning more than 2,820 kilometers and 10 countries. Its southernmost point is in the Ukrainian town of Staro-Nekrasovka, on the Black Sea, while its northernmost point is in Hammerfest, Norway (above, in 1895; no photo from Ukraine available). Built from 1816-55, the collaborative structure helped determine Earth's exact shape and size.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Sevastopol: Ancient city of Tauric Chersonese and its chora The ruins of Tauric Chersonese, a 5th-century BC city founded by the Dorian Greeks, are located outside of Sevastopol, in southwest Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014. The site includes public building complexes, residential neighborhoods and early Christian monuments, well-preserved vineyard parcels and related systems, as well as remnants of Stone and Bronze age structures.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Zakarpattia Oblast: Wooden tserkvas of the Carpathian Region This UNESCO World Heritage Site is actually a series of 16 "tserkvas," or churches, that are spread out over Poland and Ukraine in the mountainous Carpathian region. The wooden log structures were built between the 16th and 19th centuries by both Orthodox and Greek Catholic communities. They exemplify the timber-building tradition of Slavic countries, and their interiors are also quite renowned.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Zarkarpattia Oblast: Ancient and primeval beech forests of the Carpathians Also located in western Ukraine is the natural World Heritage Site of ancient and primeval beech forests. The site in its entirety includes 94 areas in 18 countries. This photo is of the Uholka-Shyroki Luh forest, which is part of the world's largest primeval beech forest. Beech started spreading after the last Ice Age, 11,000 years ago, and are now part of pristine, complex ecological systems. Author: Cristina Burack



