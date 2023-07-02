  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
France
PoliticsSweden

Quran burning: Iran delays Sweden ambassador appointment

19 minutes ago

Iran says it is postponing its appointment of a new Swedish ambassador, citing the protest by an Iraqi man earlier in the week in Stockholm. Muslim countries meanwhile called for the burning of the Quran to be outlawed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TKJz
Iranians burn a Swedish flag during a demo in Tehran
Some protesters in Tehran decided to burn a Swedish flag in response to the Iraqi national's actionsImage: Vahid Salemi/AP/picture alliance

Several Muslim countries continued to complain to Sweden on Sunday about a protest earlier in the week in Stockholm in which an Iraqi national set fire to a copy of the Quran, Islam's holy book. 

That's despite the Swedish government repeatedly criticizing the protests, and pointing out that a court had ruled beforehand that police were not entitled to stop it.

The man trod on the book and set several pages alight. Another man, who stood next to him filming with a smartphone, had carried Swedish flags.

Swedish authorities also later opened an investigation against the 37-year-old on suspicion of agitation. 

Iran delays ambassadorial appointment

Iran's Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian said that Tehran had put on hold the appointment of a new ambassador to Sweden. 

He said that the administrative details had been completed, but the new diplomat would not be taking up the Stockholm post for the time being. 

Iran, which spent much of the past year violently repressing protesters seeking more political and religious freedom, summoned Sweden's charge d'affaires earlier in the week to demand an explanation. 

Protesters in Tehran also demonstrated several times, some of them burning Swedish flags in response. 

Similar demonstrations have taken place in several Muslim countries this week, including a small one in Jakarta in Indonesia on Sunday. 

Jakarta, Indonesia, several Muslims sit reading copies of the Quran in front of a protest banner that they have all signed, condemning the Quran burning in Sweden earlier in the week.
Indonesian protesters signed a petition on Sunday condemning Wednesday's Quran burning in SwedenImage: Donal Husni/ZUMA/picture alliance

Muslim countries call for global Quran burning ban

Also on Sunday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OiC), a 57-member body based in Saudi Arabia, called for collective measures to avoid future instances of Quran burnings.

Following what was billed as an "extraordinary" meeting of the body, it issued a statement calling for member states to "take unified and collective measures to prevent the recurrence of incidents of desecration of the" Quran. 

The body's secretary general, Hissein Brahim Taha, "streesed the need to send a clear message" that such acts "are not mere ordinary Islamophobia incidents," the statement said. 

"We must send constant reminders to the international community regarding the urgent application of international law, which clearly prohibits any advocacy of religious hatred," the statement said. 

In most Muslim countries burning the Quran is outlawed and in some, including Saudi Arabia, it can carry a public beheading death sentence. 

Iraq has appealed to Sweden to return the Iraqi citizen behind the protest to face trial there.  

Turkey has also used the incident to again question Sweden's NATO accession bid, having already held up fellow Nordic applicant Finland for months amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Sweden condemns protest again

The Swedish government condemned the protests again on Sunday, both in a public statement and in an email to a Swedish newspaper. 

"In Sweden, freedom of expression enjoys strong protection. But naturally this does not mean that the Government supports every opinion that is expressed. Public gatherings that are entirely legal can also be polarizing and offensive. Demonstrations like that held on Wednesday are just that," the Swedish Foreign Ministry said in a statement explaining that the country was introducing additional border security steps in response to the week's events. 

"It can be noted, for example, that the man now being investigated for the offense of agitation against a national or ethnic group following Wednesday’s events is an Iraqi national who only has a temporary residence permit in Sweden," the statement also said.

A man stands with a megaphone, holding aloft a copy of the Quran, outside a mosque in Stockholm. He would later set some pages from the book on fire. June 28, 2023.
The man behind Wednesday's demonstration told a Swedish newspaper on Friday he hoped to do a similar stunt again soon, outside Iraq's embassy in Stockholm, possibly as a result of protesters briefly trying to storm Sweden's Iraqi embassy this weekImage: Stefan Jerrevång/TT/picture alliance

The ministry went somewhat further in an email reply to the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper, referring to the protest by a Muslim who had renounced his faith as "Islamophobic" and saying that "the burning of the Quran, or any other holy text, is an offensive and disrespectful act and a clear provocation." 

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson earlier in the week had described the protest as "legal but not appropriate," in reference to the failed attempt in the Swedish courts to block the demonstration. He reiterated how the decision did not rest with his government.

msh/wd (AFP, dpa, Reuters) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A noose is seen at a rally against the executions of protesters Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini by the Islamic regime in Iran.

Iran executes 2 over blasphemy charges

Iran executes 2 over blasphemy charges

The two defendants were found guilty of conducting online activities insulting Islam. Executions in Iran have significantly increased since last year, with nationwide protests in the country.
Human RightsMay 8, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Graffiti on the wall of a boarded-up coffee store in Marseille written in large black capital letters reads "justice for Nael," in reference to the 17-year-old shot by police on June 27. Photo from July 2, 2023.
Live

France: 'Do not riot,' killed teen's grandmother says

Rule of Law6 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Activists with signs and candles during the sit-in by Amnesty International Italia and Egypt HD for the prisoner of conscience Alaa Abd El Fattah in front of the UK Embassy in Rome.

10 years later: Why are Egyptian human rights ignored?

10 years later: Why are Egyptian human rights ignored?

PoliticsJuly 1, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

The Police department march during the Republic Day parade at Kasturchand Park on January 26, 2020, in Nagpur, India

India's transgender people demand inclusion in police forces

India's transgender people demand inclusion in police forces

Society9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An election poster showing the AfD's Hannes Loth

Why is far-right populism so popular in Germany?

Why is far-right populism so popular in Germany?

Politics1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

The final cover of the Wiener Zeitung print edition

Austria's Wiener Zeitung publishes final print edition

Austria's Wiener Zeitung publishes final print edition

Media5 hours ago02:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Smoke rises after an air strike on a vegetable market on the outskirts of Jisr al-Shughur

What's behind the latest Russian airstrikes in Syria?

What's behind the latest Russian airstrikes in Syria?

Politics13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Yellow police tape cordoning off the scene of a shooting, with an ice cream truck in the center of the photo

2 dead after Baltimore shooting

2 dead after Baltimore shooting

Crime1 hour ago01:41 min
More from North America

Latin America

Environmental expert Mariana Meerhoff is seen on a rubber boat, taking a water sample

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Nature and EnvironmentJune 30, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage