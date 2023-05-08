  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
A noose is seen at a rally against the executions of protesters Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini by the Islamic regime in Iran.
Iran is among the world's top executors, coming second only to ChinaImage: Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/picture alliance
Human RightsIran

Iran executes 2 over blasphemy charges

41 minutes ago

The two defendants were found guilty of conducting online activities insulting Islam. Executions in Iran have significantly increased since last year, with nationwide protests in the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R1bM

Iran has executed two men after trying them and finding them guilty of blasphemy, the supposed crime of insulting a religion or deity, the judiciary announced on Monday.

Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare were executed by hanging for crimes including blasphemy, insulting the religion of Islam, the Prophet Muhammad and other "sanctities," the judiciary's Mizan website reported.

What do we know about the charges?

In a long statement, the judiciary said the duo ran various online anti-religion platforms dedicated to what it described as insulting Islam and its sanctities and promoting atheism.

It claimed that one of the accused confessed in March 2021 to publishing the content. Such confessions are believed to be forced under duress, as per rights groups based outside Iran.

Rights groups warn of more executions in Iran: Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam speaks to DW

Iran's record of executions

Iran is among the world's most prolific users of the death penalty, thought to be second only to China last year.

Two rights groups said in a report last month that Iranian authorities executed 582 individuals last year, a 75% increase from 2021.

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM) said in April they had also counted 151 executions so far this year.

Iran witnessed mass protests starting in September 2022 which were sparked by the death of 22-year-old ethnic Kurd Jina Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody. The demonstrations were met with a crackdown by authorities and some death sentences linked to the protests have already been meted out.

Iran hangs two men for alleged crimes

rmt/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia launches new wave of air strikes

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The artist Amna Elhassan work recently exhibited in Germany

Sudanese artists speak out: 'It's not our war'

Sudanese artists speak out: 'It's not our war'

Literature23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indien I Proteste in Manipur

Ethnic clashes kill at least 54 in India's Manipur state

Ethnic clashes kill at least 54 in India's Manipur state

Conflicts24 hours ago01:31 min
More from Asia

Germany

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Petersburg climate meeting in Berlin May 3, 2023

Germany's foreign policy: A tricky balancing act

Germany's foreign policy: A tricky balancing act

Politics15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Türkei Wahlkampf l Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Präsidentschaftskandidat, Opposition in Van

Turkey elections: More than just a change of government

Turkey elections: More than just a change of government

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

Illustration of a paper cut out of a human dead and a puzzle piece symbolizing the complexities of the brain

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

ScienceMay 6, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A Colombian soldier watches the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Nature and EnvironmentMay 5, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage