  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (2nd L) walk past the honor guards during an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Ankara earlier in March. Image: Emin Sansar/AA/picture alliance
PoliticsTurkey

Turkey becomes last NATO member to ratify Finland's bid

47 minutes ago

Turkish lawmakers have unanimously backed the Nordic country's accession to the military alliance, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ended months of negotiations and blessed Finland's candidacy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PUpi

Turkey's parliament ratified Finland's application to join NATO on Thursday. In doing so, it became the final of 30 NATO member states to support Finland's accession, clearing the last major hurdle for the country to join the military alliance.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blessed Finland's candidacy earlier this month after months of negotiations.

"This evening, we are keeping the promises we made to Finland," ruling party lawmaker Akif Cagatay Kilic said moments before the vote. Lawmakers unanimously voted in favor of the Nordic country's accession. 

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Turkey's ratification, saying it will make the military alliance "stronger and safer." 

Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia, is now only a few formalities away from becoming NATO's 31st member. Officials expect the process to be finalized as early as next week.

Hard way to NATO

Fearing that they would be next targeted after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, Finland and Sweden abandoned their traditional position of military non-alignment and applied for NATO membership in May 2022.

Admitting a new country requires unanimity among all member nations.

Sweden's bid is still on hold due to Erdogan's demands to address certain security-related issues.

Hungary approved Finland's bid to join NATO last week but the vote on Sweden has not yet been put on the parliamentary agenda.

A spokesman for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday called on Sweden to "clear the air" and address "an ample amount of grievances" for parliament to ratify its bid.

Sweden still 'hopeful' 

Just last week, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom had said that "it goes without saying" that his country would become a member by the time of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

But on Thursday, he told the Swedish national news agency TT that he had noted Budapest's recent remarks and had to alter his words. 

"I think 'hopeful' in this context is better," he added.

fb, lo/sri (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A bird in front of a Ukrainian flag in Bucha

Bucha one year on: Slow progress in war crime probes

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Some members of the Ayawaso CP football club after a training session at the Accra Sports Stadium

Cerebral palsy football in Ghana offers escape from stigma

Cerebral palsy football in Ghana offers escape from stigma

Soccer2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A lab in Pakistan testing patients for HIV

Pakistan: HIV-positive adults, children face stigma

Pakistan: HIV-positive adults, children face stigma

Health9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

DW Beitrag - Fachkräfte in Deutschland

Germany unveils immigration reform plan to tackle labor shortages

Germany unveils immigration reform plan to tackle labor shortages

Business9 hours ago02:09 min
More from Germany

Europe

Roma flag, green and blue with a red circle that has spkes in the middle

Germany: Discrimination against Roma and Sinti on the rise

Germany: Discrimination against Roma and Sinti on the rise

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A lesbian couple at the beach, hugging gently

LGBTQ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

LGBTQ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

Society13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Three men in front of the Saudi, Chinese and Iranian flags; two are shaking hands

China's mediation in Mideast leaves US worried

China's mediation in Mideast leaves US worried

Politics8 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage