Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked parliament to vote on Finland's NATO bidImage: Alo Eren Kaya/AFP
PoliticsFinland

Turkey's Erdogan paves way to ratify Finland NATO accession

21 minutes ago

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will support Finland's bid to join NATO and ask parliament to vote on ratifying its accession, which should prove a formality. He's still holding out on Sweden, though.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OqlF

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey would start the process of ratifying Finland's NATO membership bid in parliament, saying that the country had taken "sincere and concrete steps" to allay Turkey's concerns about Finland hosting Kurds and other opposition forces who fled Turkey.

The breakthrough came as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was in Ankara to meet with Erdogan and 10 months after both Finland and Swden applied to become NATO members in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, having remained neutral throughout the Cold War.

"We have decided to start the protocol of Finland's accession to NATO in our parliament," Erdogan said following talks with his visiting Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.

Finland welcomes Turkey's plans

Niinisto welcomed Turkey's plan to start the process of ratifying Finland's NATO membership. "We understood earlier on that you have done your decision and signing it today confirms that the Turkish parliament starts to work with ratification of Finnish membership," Niinisto said.

With Erdogan's agreement, Finland's application can now go to the Turkish parliament, where the president's party and its allies hold a majority. Ratification is expected before Turkey holds its presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14. 

NATO requires the unanimous approval of the legislatures of its 30 existing members to expand, and Turkey and Hungary are the only two countries yet to do this for Sweden and Finland.

Discussions with Sweden to continue

In a news conference, Erdogan also said Turkey would continue discussions with Sweden on terrorism-related issues and that Sweden's NATO membership bid would depend directly on measures taken.

Sweden's NATO membership will depend on their response to Turkish demands, including repatriation of 120 "terrorists," Erdogan said.

Turkey's government accuses Sweden of being too soft on groups that it deems to be terror organizations, including Kurdish groups, and has said it has fewer problems with Finland. 

dh/msh (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

