The outcome of the vote was clear with 184 in favor and just seven againstImage: Heikki Saukkomaa/AP Photo/picture alliance
Finland: Lawmakers greenlight NATO membership
32 minutes ago
The Finnish parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favor of joining the NATO military alliance. The Nordic nation will need to wait for ratification from Turkey and Hungary but looks set to move ahead of neighbor Sweden.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that Ankara was now favorable to Finland's bid, adding: "We may separate Sweden and Finland's membership process."
Why might Finland join NATO before Sweden?
Relations with Sweden, meanwhile, have been strained amid anti-Turkey protests in Sweden. These have involved the hanging of an effigy portraying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the burning of a Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.
Hungary opened the debate on Finland and Sweden's NATO application bids on Wednesday, with the ratification expected between March 6 and 9, although possible delays are expected.