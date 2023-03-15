  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson walk along red carpet in Berlin in front of soldiers standing attention
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said during a visit to Berlin that he hoped for Sweden's rapid accession to NATO after Turkish electionsImage: ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS
PoliticsTurkey

Sweden hopes for quick NATO accession after Turkish election

19 minutes ago

Finland and Sweden require Turkey's approval in order to join the NATO military alliance. Turkey, which has raised objections over Sweden's membership bid, is set to hold elections on May 14.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Oip4

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday that he was hoping for "rapid ratification" of NATO membership for his country following elections in Turkey.

Turkey is set to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14.

Kristersson made the comments in Berlin following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Swedish accession requires Turkish support

In order to be ratified, Sweden's accession to NATO needs unanimous support from all member states of the alliance, including Turkey. Ankara has in the past objected to Stockholm's membership, demanding it extradite members of Kurdish groups and others it deems to be "terrorists."

Referring to the possibility that Finland's membership could be ratified before Sweden's, Kristersson said: "we're not at all hiding the fact that we would've preferred a simultaneous ratification." The prime minister added that his government would respect Turkey's decision.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at press conference in Berlin
The chancellor said that Germany had supported quick ratification of Sweden's bid to join NATOImage: ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS

Scholz said that Berlin had offered "all kinds of support" for faster progress in Sweden's bid to join NATO. He added that compared to the accession process of other NATO member states, Finland and Sweden's application was already being considered relatively quickly.

Finland's Niinisto to visit Turkey

Meanwhile, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is set to visit Turkey on Thursday.

He will first visit parts of Turkey that were affected by a deadly earthquake early in February. Finland's president will then meet with his Turkish counterpart on Friday.

Niinisto's office said that talks would focus on bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as Finland and Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Ankara had earlier suggested that it could consider Finland's request to join NATO separately from Sweden's. Erdogan told reporters in Ankara on Wednesday that his government would "keep promises made."

"We will meet with President [Sauli Niinisto] on Friday … and then do what is necessary," Erdogan said.

sdi/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US MQ-9 Reaper Drohne

Ukraine: Putin wants to 'expand' conflict after drone crash

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young rape survivor seen from the back

In Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, rape is used as a weapon

In Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, rape is used as a weapon

Conflicts11 minutes ago03:32 min
More from Africa

Asia

Aerial view of Kyiv after a missle attack, a plume of smoke rises from the buildings

Indian medical students return to war-torn Ukraine

Indian medical students return to war-torn Ukraine

Society3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

the mosque in Erfurt under construction

The daily experience of Islamophobia in Germany

The daily experience of Islamophobia in Germany

Society10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Junior Doctors protest during their strike outside a hospital in London, Britain on March 13, 2023

Why the British are suddenly so strike-happy

Why the British are suddenly so strike-happy

Business4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Wang Yi, Ali Shamkhani and Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban pose for pictures during a meeting in Beijing.

What to expect from Iran-Saudi Arabia relationship refresh

What to expect from Iran-Saudi Arabia relationship refresh

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Made Chips

The future of the microchip industry

The future of the microchip industry

Business22 hours ago02:25 min
More from North America

Latin America

A woman sings into a microphone

Saving Indigenous languages with songs

Saving Indigenous languages with songs

Society22 hours ago05:47 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage