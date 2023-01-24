Erdogan warns Sweden not to count on Turkey for NATO bid

Far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan burnt a copy of the Quran during a protest last Saturday afternoon outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.
Erdogan said in a speech after a cabinet meeting, "Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer expect our support for their NATO membership."
"If you love members of terrorist organizations and enemies of Islam so much and protect them, then we advise you to seek their support for your countries' security," he added.
Sweden in damage control mode
The Swedish government distanced itself from the action, but referred to the freedom of expression that applies in the Nordic country.
"Freedom of expression is a fundamental part of democracy," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on Twitter, "But what is legal is not necessarily appropriate. Burning books that are holy to many is a deeply disrespectful act," he added.