  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
Israel
Two men in suits shaking hands on a stage with flags and speaker's pulpits in the background: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (l) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (r)
Swedish PM Kristersson (l) says he is confident that Turkey's Erdogan (r) will eventually relentImage: Burhan Ozbilici/AP Photo/picture alliance
ConflictsSweden

Sweden: Turkey wants what we cannot give for NATO membership

35 minutes ago

The prime minister says Ankara is asking for too much in a drawn-out obstruction of NATO membership bid. He voiced confidence that Turkey would relent but could not say when.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lsa9

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Turkey was asking too much in return for ending its obstruction of NATO membership for Sweden and neighboring Finland,  speaking Sunday at a security conference attended by NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.

"Turkey has confirmed that we have done what we said we would do. But it also says that it wants things that we can't, that we don't want to give," said PM Kristersson, adding, "We are convinced that Turkey will make a decision, we just don't know when."

The Swede said that decision will depend on his country's ability "to show its seriousness," as well as internal political factors in Turkey during an election year.

Sweden, along with neighboring Finland, reversed a long-established military non-alignment policy by requesting to join the NATO alliance last May in the wake of Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey, an important NATO ally, has used the situation to leverage concessions from Western partners. Accession into NATO requires unanimous support from all 30 members.

Turkey opposes Sweden, Finland joining NATO

Why has Turkey blocked NATO membership for Sweden?

At Sunday's Folk och Foersvar (Society and Defense) Security Conference in Swedish Saelen, NATO head Stoltenberg said that in an increasingly hostile world "it is even more important that Sweden and Finland become NATO members."

Stoltenberg, a Norwegian, warned that to underestimate Russia risked "major consequences for security in the Nordic region."

Despite this urgency, Turkey has for months unilaterally blocked membership in an effort to force Finland, but especially Sweden, to join its fight against Kurdish militants and those whom Ankara labels enemies of the state.

Turkey has maintained tense ties with both Russia and the West for years and has most recently positioned itself as a broker in scenarios tied to the war in Ukraine, such as seeking to facilitate grain shipments from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean along the Bosporus.

Kurds in Sweden fear crackdown, extradition

What does Turkey want from Sweden?

In June, Finland, Sweden and Turkey signed a three-way agreement to address Ankara's concerns over what it called "harboring militants" and people with ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara, the US and the EU have designated a terror organization.

Though Ankara in December announced satisfaction over the way Sweden had addressed its security concerns, the Erdogan government has continued to press for more concessions before supporting membership.

One key ask from the start has been Ankara's insistence that a number of individuals it says have ties to a failed 2016 coup be extradited to Turkey to stand trial.

Thousands of individuals accused of acting against the Erdogan government have been jailed since that time. 

In late December, Ankara voiced displeasure when the Supreme Court of Sweden blocked the extradition of a journalist it accuses of having ties to exiled Islamic cleric Fettulah Gulen, whom Erdogan sees behind the coup plot.

Notwithstanding, Stoltenberg on Sunday said he was confident he would soon be able to warmly welcome Sweden and Finland to the alliance.

Stoltenberg did not offer an exact date but suggested membership would be extended this year, saying, "The time has come to bring the accession process to a close and ratify the accession protocol."

NATO chief: Turkey should allow in Sweden, Finland

js/aw (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW Sendung TTP D + E 16.06.22 | Totale

Turkey: Is Erdogan trying to blackmail the West?

Turkey: Is Erdogan trying to blackmail the West?

Russian forces are advancing ever further into eastern Ukraine. Can Turkey somehow act as a go-between and get Russia and the West talking? Guests: Daniel Gerlach (Zenith), Gustav Gressel (military expert), Jessica Berlin (political analyst)
PoliticsJune 16, 202226:06 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Destruction in Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Russia 'cease-fire' ends, strikes intensify

Conflicts11 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Moky Makura in front of a bookshelf with sculptures and books and a medium-size bowl

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

SocietyJanuary 7, 202302:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

A burnt-out military vehicle being lifted on to a crane in Almaty

Kazakhstan marks a year since deadly fuel protests

Kazakhstan marks a year since deadly fuel protests

Politics13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Police in protective gear detain a man who has his head covered

German police foil suspected chemical attack

German police foil suspected chemical attack

Crime6 hours ago01:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at an EU summit in Brussels on December 15, 2022, looking wary

Will Hungary's Orban weather the storms of 2023?

Will Hungary's Orban weather the storms of 2023?

PoliticsJanuary 7, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A female member of the Iranian police special force

Iran's protest supporters face arrests, working bans

Iran's protest supporters face arrests, working bans

Politics12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A packet of abortion pills

US rights groups welcome easier access to abortion pill

US rights groups welcome easier access to abortion pill

HealthJanuary 7, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Argentine pesos bills with portraits of characters from the movie "Harry Potter"

Artist uses Argentina's inflation-hit bank notes as a canvas

Artist uses Argentina's inflation-hit bank notes as a canvas

Society3 hours ago6 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage