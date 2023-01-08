Sweden: Turkey wants what we cannot give for NATO membership

"Turkey has confirmed that we have done what we said we would do. But it also says that it wants things that we can't, that we don't want to give," said PM Kristersson, adding, "We are convinced that Turkey will make a decision, we just don't know when."
The Swede said that decision will depend on his country's ability "to show its seriousness," as well as internal political factors in Turkey during an election year.
Sweden, along with neighboring Finland, reversed a long-established military non-alignment policy by requesting to join the NATO alliance last May in the wake of Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.
Turkey, an important NATO ally, has used the situation to leverage concessions from Western partners. Accession into NATO requires unanimous support from all 30 members.
Turkey opposes Sweden, Finland joining NATO
Why has Turkey blocked NATO membership for Sweden?
At Sunday's Folk och Foersvar (Society and Defense) Security Conference in Swedish Saelen, NATO head Stoltenberg said that in an increasingly hostile world "it is even more important that Sweden and Finland become NATO members."
Stoltenberg, a Norwegian, warned that to underestimate Russia risked "major consequences for security in the Nordic region."
Despite this urgency, Turkey has for months unilaterally blocked membership in an effort to force Finland, but especially Sweden, to join its fight against Kurdish militants and those whom Ankara labels enemies of the state.
In June, Finland, Sweden and Turkey signed a three-way agreement to address Ankara's concerns over what it called "harboring militants" and people with ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara, the US and the EU have designated a terror organization.
Though Ankara in December announced satisfaction over the way Sweden had addressed its security concerns, the Erdogan government has continued to press for more concessions before supporting membership.
One key ask from the start has been Ankara's insistence that a number of individuals it says have ties to a failed 2016 coup be extradited to Turkey to stand trial.
Thousands of individuals accused of acting against the Erdogan government have been jailed since that time.