Turkey says Sweden 'not even halfway' to NATO candidacy

The decision not to extradite him "poisoned" a positive atmosphere in ongoing negotiations regarding Sweden's NATO membership, Cavusoglu said on Thursday.
Billstrom stressed the independent nature of Sweden's judiciary. He referred to the tougher anti-terrorism laws Sweden is scheduled to introduce as of January 1, saying: "We shouldn't just look at individual cases, we should look at the overall picture."
Steps in Sweden's NATO journey
Though he said Ankara acknowledged the steps Stockholm has thus far taken, Cavusoglu said "there is no concrete development regarding the extradition of terrorism-related criminals and the freezing of their assets."
The Turkish foreign minister referred to the document which Sweden signed in the summer. "It needs to be implemented," he said on Thursday. "We're not even at the halfway point yet. We're at the beginning."
Billstrom said in turn that Sweden has already initiated steps and vowed to continue to implement them, adding: "We have increased our legal cooperation with Turkey concerning suspected terrorists."
NATO chief: Turkey should allow in Sweden, Finland