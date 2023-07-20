Putin warns Poland against Belarus 'aggression'

ConflictsRussian FederationPutin warns Poland against Belarus 'aggression'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsRussian FederationGasia Ohanes29 minutes ago29 minutes agoThe Russian President's warning comes after Poland announced it was deploying more of its forces close to its border with Belarus, in response to the presence of Wagner mercenaries from Russia. Both Russia and Poland share a border with Belarus. https://p.dw.com/p/4UFSnAdvertisement