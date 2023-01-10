  1. Skip to content
A military convoy of South Africa National Defence Forces (SANDF) rides along a dirt road in the Maringanha district in Pemba
South Africa National Defence Forces say the 'despicable act' possibly took place in November last yearImage: ALFREDO ZUNIGA/AFP
CrimeMozambique

Probe into Southern African soldiers burning bodies

Louis Oelofse
57 minutes ago

A 20-second video circulating online depicting soldiers throwing bodies onto a burning pile of rubbish in Mozambique has prompted an investigation. It could amount to war crimes if verified.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lyqq

The Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) was trying to determine the authenticity of a video circulating online that appeared to show its soldiers burning the bodies of dead insurgents on a pile of trash.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa said the "despicable act" possibly took place in Mozambique in November last year.

At least one of the soldiers in the video was wearing a South African flag on his uniform. However, it was not immediately clear where the others came from.

"The SANDF does not condone in any way the acts committed in the video and those who are found guilty of such acts will be brought to book," Mahapa said in a statement.

He explained, however, the incident was being investigated by SAMIM rather than the SANDF because it oversaw the military mission in Mozambique.

Mozambique: Five years of violence

Possible war crime

South Africans form the bulk of the SAMIM forces fighting insurgents in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province.

"The incident is believed, but not yet confirmed, to have occurred in the aftermath of a successful attack on an insurgent stronghold, which left 30 enemy combatants dead," John Stupart, Director of African Defence Review, told DW.

He called it "completely unacceptable" and added, "to treat bodies with respect is enshrined in international laws on war. It's also explicitly mentioned in SANDF's own Standard Operating Procedures for Mozambique."

The South African soldier, believed to be a special forces member, was not shown directly taking part in burning the bodies. Instead, he holds a rifle in one hand and appears to be recording a video with his cell phone.

Stupart said he could still be in trouble and face charges in a military court back home.

The SANDF's statement refers to "activities against the Law of Armed Conflict."

Conflict in Cabo Delgado persists

Several other Southern African countries have also contributed troops to the regional force fighting alongside Mozambican and Rwandan soldiers against the insurgents.

The European Union is partly funding the SAMIM to the tune of €15 million (roughly $15 million).

Since the conflict in resource-rich Cabo Delgado started in 2017, more than 4,000 people have been killed and "nearly 1 million" have been forced to flee, according to the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

Mozambique's rubies: A blessing or a curse?

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said fighters from an armed group known locally as al-Shabab or as al-Sunna wa Jama'a (ASWJ) "have attacked villages, killed civilians, kidnapped women and children, and trained boys to fight government forces."

"State security forces also committed serious human rights violations during counterterrorism operations, including intimidation, ill-treatment of displaced people, and the use of unlawful force against civilians," HRW said.

Stupart said the video's spread could make ASWJ "fight even harder."

Edited by: Mark Hallam

Senegal's President Macky Sall stands in front of the Senegalese flag

Macky Sall: 'If there's no security in Africa, the world won't be secure'

Macky Sall: 'If there's no security in Africa, the world won't be secure'

Senegal's President Macky Sall, the current AU chair, talks to DW on the crises affecting the African continent and cooperation with Europe.
PoliticsFebruary 17, 2022
Protesters walk the streets of Goma

DR Congo: Death toll from deadly anti-UN protests rises

DR Congo: Death toll from deadly anti-UN protests rises

The death toll from protests in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 22. People in the DR Congo's east are angry with the UN's MONUSCO mission for failing to keep them safe.
PoliticsJuly 28, 2022
A destroyed tank is seen in a field in the aftermath of fighting between the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces in Kasagita town, in Afar region, Ethiopia, February 25, 2022.

Ethiopia says aid deliveries resume in Tigray

Ethiopia says aid deliveries resume in Tigray

The Ethiopian government has said its military controls 70% of the restive northern region, as meetings for peace with Tigrayan fighters continue in Kenya.
PoliticsNovember 11, 2022
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Kharkiv with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the regional governor Oleh Synyehubov

Ukraine: Germany's foreign minister visits embattled Kharkiv

Conflicts4 hours ago
