 Mozambique’s Rubies - A Blessing or a Curse? | Reporter - On Location | DW | 26.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Reporter

Mozambique’s Rubies - A Blessing or a Curse?

Rubies are increasingly prized on the international gemstone market. The world’s largest ruby mine is in northern Mozambique, where thousands of people have been displaced by Islamist militias.

Mosambik | Prüfung von zu versteigernden Rubinen

Can the lucrative business improve the lives of the people there?

The mine’s executives have a clear-cut position: They say they pay the taxes they owe, and that Mozambique's government should use this money to build schools in the region, ensure security, and fight poverty. They say the mine alone can’t provide a livelihood to the entire region. Meanwhile, some locals regularly attempt to enter the mine illegally and mine rubies themselves. In the past, there have been reports of violent clashes with the mine's security personnel. Are the rubies a blessing or a curse?

A report by Adrian Kriesch
 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 27.08.2022 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 27.08.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 28.08.2022 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 28.08.2022 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 28.08.2022 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 28.08.2022 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 28.08.2022 – 21:15 UTC
MON 29.08.2022 – 01:45 UTC
MON 29.08.2022 – 04:45 UTC
MON 29.08.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 28.08.2022 – 06:15 UTC
MON 29.08.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

Related content

Verschleppt von Islamisten: Die 16-jährige Muanarabo Oliveira auf einem Familienfoto mit ihrem Vater und der Schwester. Aufnahmeort: Quirimba, Mozambik, Februar 2021, Fotograf: Adrian Kriesch/DW

Kidnapping and murder in Mozambique 02.03.2021

Islamist militants have been rampaging in northern Mozambique, but due to a restrictive government information policy, there have been few details from the ground. DW correspondent Adrian Kriesch got some rare insights.

Advertisement