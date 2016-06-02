DR Congo: Death toll from deadly anti-UN protests rises

Calm had returned to the streets of Goma on Thursday after three days of violent anti-UN demonstrations in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The regional governor banned protests in the North Kivu regional capital after gunfire echoed through the streets as demonstrators barricaded roads with burning car tires, hurled stones and petrol bombs, and looted stores in recent days.

The violence started on Monday in Goma, when several hundred people stormed and vandalized the headquarters and a supply base of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, known as MONUSCO.

The unrest spread to nearby towns and cities, including Butembo, where attackers fired upon UN personnel at the base there, killing three mission members.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that the forcible entry and looting of UN bases across the region "may constitute a war crime."

The protesters, many of whom have carried signs saying "Bye bye MONUSCO" or "MONUSCO must leave now," want UN peacekeepers out of the country.

They accuse the UN peacekeepers, who have been deployed in eastern Congo for over 20 years, of failing to protect them from deadly attacks by the myriad armed groups active in the region.

Rising death toll

The death toll from the demonstrations has now risen to 22, a government spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday. This includes at least 16 civilians, a Congolese army officer, one peacekeeper from Morocco and two UN police officers from India.

Spokesperson Patrick Muyaya added that a further 67 people were injured, some seriously.

Doctors at Goma's Ndosho Hospital told AFP news agency that it was treating 36 people for gunshot wounds on Tuesday.

Questions over who shot whom

There is disagreement over the cause of the deaths and how they unfolded.

Mapendo Kusudi, a human rights activist, accuses the UN of being responsible for some of the deaths by shooting into the crowds.

"Some elements of MONUSCO fired live ammunition at demonstrators," he told DW on Monday after the protests in Goma.

Reuters news agency also reported witnesses as saying peacekeepers used live rounds to quell demonstrations.

However, MONUSCO says that the gunfire came from protesters, some of whom "violently snatched weapons" from Congolese police and fired at peacekeeping forces.

Demonstrators face police during anti-UN protests in North Kivu province

The acting head of MONUSCO, Khassim Diagne, said the UN will investigate the killings of the three members of the peacekeeping mission and seek to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Wednesday, he also said that the UN had seen reports of MOSUSCO troops firing at civilians but had no evidence of it.

He said the UN is calling for a joint investigation of the civilian deaths along with the Congolese government, including an examination of the bullets.

Goma-based journalist Jack Kahorha said it was "not clear who exactly shot."

"Some sources say MONUSCO contingent shot the protesters," he told DW in a phone interview from Goma. "Other sources say the DRC police and the army shot protesters."

He added that many in Goma are outraged over government plans to arrest the protest ringleaders. People in North Kivu feel the government in Kinshasa isn't taking seriously their concerns about the deteriorating security situation in the region, he said.

Resurgence of armed rebels

Although militia violence has raged in mineral-rich eastern Congo for decades, the past months have seen a spike in civilian massacres, abductions, looting and burning of homes.

According to the UN's refugee agency, 97 civilians were killed in attacks in eastern DRC in June alone while some 700,000 people have been displaced in the region since the beginning of 2022.

Thousands have fled the violence in the east of DR Congo

This week's protests were organized after Senate President Modeste Bahati Lukwebo told supporters in Goma on July 15 that MONUSCO should "pack its bags" because it was unable to end the violence in eastern DRC despite 22 years of peacekeeping.

The demonstrations also coincide with the resurgence of M23 — an armed group that lay mostly dormant for years before resuming fighting in November.

Adding to the population's frustration was a recent statement by a top MONUSCO official saying M23 was too well-equipped for DR Congo's armed forces and the UN mission to defeat.

"That statement added oil to the burning fire," said North Kivu's military governor, Constant Ndima.

Peacekeepers in DRC since 1999

MONUSCO is one of the world's largest peacekeeping missions, with more than 16,000 uniformed personnel currently deployed in Congo.

The UN has made plans to wind down in its peacekeeping force and eventually withdraw from DR Congo. It has already reduced the number of provinces it operates in from 10 to three, namely North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri province.

MONUSCO faces some serious operational challenges, said Nick Elebe, the DR Congo country manager for the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa.

UN peacekeepers patrol areas affected by the recent attacks by M23 rebels in North Kivu

To be more effective, there needs to be greater collaboration between Congolese organizations and UN authorities, he said.

"It's important to deal with security situation as holistically as possible. Different actors should be involved, discussing issues from development to security, to military, reparation, and justice," he said in an interview from the capital, Kinshasa.

He doesn't believe, however, MONUSCO should pull out abruptly.

A withdrawal would " leave a vacuum when it comes to security framework in the region," he said. "I don't think they can just leave, it should be progressively with a plan."

East African troops

Politician Jean Baumbilia, who hails from the city of Beni in East Kivu, believes that regional African forces should be involved in finding a solution to the Kivu conflict.

"I am among those who made a suggestion about the Uganda Peoples Defence Force coming here and that they should do something," he said, referring to the hundreds of Ugandan soldiers who started fighting in eastern DRC in December 2021 alongside Congolese military.

"When they entered, we started to see some success. What is needed now is to evaluate the work done so far and give them new instructions," he told DW.

A regional approach, however, would also include neighboring Rwanda, with which the DRC has been in constant conflict. The two countries are trading blame over the poor security situation in the region, with DR Congo accusing Rwanda of backing the M23, something Rwanda denies.

John Kanyunyu in Beni, Zanem Nety Zaidi in Goma and Eddy Micah Junior contributed to this article.

Edited by: Kate Hairsine