Pope vows no more sexual abuse cover-ups

Pope Francis issued a letter addressed to all Catholics on Monday, condemning the sexual abuse of minors at the hands of priests.

"With shame and repentance, we acknowledge as an ecclesial community that we were not where we should have been, that we did not act in a timely manner, realizing the magnitude and the gravity of the damage done to so many lives," Francis wrote.

"We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them."

Read more: Catholic bishops apologize for failing sex abuse victims

Watch video 01:59 Now live 01:59 mins. Share Pope Francis asks Chileans for forgiveness Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2qxEQ Pope Francis asks Chileans for forgiveness after scandals

The Vatican said it was the first time Francis had written to the world's 1.2 billion Catholics about sexual abuse by members of the clergy. The three-page letter was released ahead of the pontiff's planned visit to Ireland this weekend.

Read more: Francis offers Chile sex abuse victims 'gesture of regret and humility'

Abuse scandals

Sex abuse scandals in the United States, Australia, Chile and Ireland have seriously battered the church's credibility.

Last week, a grand jury report in the US state of Pennsylvania revealed that at least 1,000 children had been preyed upon by some 300 priests over the past 70 years. It also found that bishops repeatedly failed to punish the abusers or take measures to protect vulnerable children.

Listen to audio 04:04 Now live 04:04 mins. Share Inside Europe: Mixed feelings over Pope's visit to Ireland Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/31NDg Inside Europe: Mixed feelings over Pope's visit to Ireland

In his first direct response to the report, Francis said that while most cases it listed "belong to the past," it was clear the crimes were "long ignored, kept quiet or silenced."

In July, the pope accepted the resignation of prominent US cardinal Theodore McCarrick after he was accused of sexually abusing minors nearly five decades ago.

In May, all 34 of Chile's bishops tendered their resignation to the pope over a sexual abuse crisis there. He accepted five of those offers.

Read more: Pope Francis admits 'grave mistakes' in handling of abuse scandal

'More action, less words'

In the letter, Pope Francis appealed to his audience to band together "in uprooting this culture of death," and promised there would be no more cover-ups.

"No effort must be spared to create a culture able to prevent such situations from happening, but also to prevent the possibility of their being covered up and perpetuated," he said.

Read more: Pope knew about sex abuse cover-up, says Chilean victim

Francis did not, however, refer to any specific measures that would be taken against bishops who turned a blind eye to such crimes.

5 years of Pope Francis 'Buona sera!' On March 13, 2013, Jorge Mario Bergoglio greeted the crowd in St. Peter's Square in the heart of Rome with a simple "good evening!" moments after the Conclave had selected him as the new pope. He thus began his term with a down-to-earth tone that has marked his stewardship of the Catholic Church ever since.

5 years of Pope Francis Reform committee 'K9' The new pontiff immediately tackled topics that the Catholic Church had been discussing before his election. He set up a nine-person cardinal conference to reform the church's organization and direction. The guiding principle: the Roman Catholic Church is not an end in itself. Instead, it should seek to spread the teachings of the Bible and bring the Vatican and its followers closer together.

5 years of Pope Francis Supporting the weak The deaths of migrants crossing from Africa to Europe are "a thorn in the heart," said Pope Francis on his first bridge building trip to Lampedusa. At the time of his visit in the summer of 2013, thousands of migrants were on the Italian island hoping to receive legal permits to continue their journey onto the European mainland.

5 years of Pope Francis Symbol of humility It aligned perfectly with his own message of the "poor church:" the picture of Pope Francis with the 30-year-old Renault 4 that he had received as a gift from a pastor in Verona. Francis reportedly wanted to drive the car, but was not allowed to due to security concerns. The symbol of modesty has endured.

5 years of Pope Francis Francis the celebrity Francis' worldly style quickly made him an icon for progressive Catholics and other Christians. Even non-Christians applauded the pope and rubbed their eyes in amazement at the contrast between Francis and his conservative and academic predecessor, Pope Benedict. After 10 months in office, Francis became the first pope to make the cover of "Rolling Stone" magazine.

5 years of Pope Francis Controversial bridge builder Francis takes his task as bridge builder very seriously. He has acted as a mediator between warring parties in civil conflicts in central Africa and Colombia and also helped bring an end to frozen relations between the US and Cuba. With an eye toward the Mexican-US border, he has also urged US President Donald Trump to build bridges rather than walls.

5 years of Pope Francis Believers and religions from all corners of the earth Francis has also tried to build bridges between confessions and religions. He prayed at the wailing wall in Jerusalem and met the Grand Mufti Mohammad Hussein. In Egypt, he visited the head of the Coptic Church, Tawadros II, and Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb. In Myanmar, he spoke to Buddhist monks and in Havanna, he met with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kyrill I (pictured).

5 years of Pope Francis People person Francis spontaneously wed a couple on an airplane during a trip to Chile in January 2018. The two crew members were traveling with the pope on a flight from the capital Santiago to the northern city of Iquique. They had apparently told Francis of their plans to marry.

5 years of Pope Francis Sexual abuse scandal in the Church Chile was also a touchstone where Francis tripped up. The Church has had a hard time there for years, particularly since cases of sexual abuse were made public. Bishop Juan Barros (pictured right) had allegedly been aware of the abuse, but remained silent. Francis dismissed the accusations against Barros as slander. Francis apologized for his words, but allowed Barros to remain in office.

5 years of Pope Francis Criticism from within the church Francis' reform course has been too radical for some clerics. This poster in Rome accused Francis of showing no mercy within the church. He reportedly also has little time for dissent within the Vatican. Some church members think his course is too secular, his humility too bold, its display too media-orientated. The essence of religiosity – spirituality – some fear, could get lost in it all. Author: Jan D. Walter, Alexander Pearson



Victims groups voiced their disappointment over the letter, saying the pope needed to do more to hold senior clergy members accountable.

"That culture was overseen by #Vatican & codified into its laws," tweeted Colm O'Gorman, Executive Director of Amnesty International in Ireland. "He needs to name & own that."

"More actions, less words," said Anne Barrett-Doyle, co-director of the US-based abuse monitor BishopAccountability.org.

"He needs an effective discipline process for bishops and religious superiors who are known to have enabled abuse."

nm/rc (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.