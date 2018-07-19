Pope Francis accepts resignation of US Cardinal Theodore McCarrick

The Vatican said on Saturday that Pope Francis had accepted US Cardinal Theodore McCarrick's offer to resign from the College of Cardinals.

A statement said the pope had received a letter of resignation from the former Washington, D.C., archbishop a day earlier, following allegations of child abuse dating back to the 1970s.

The pope had earlier suspended McCarrick — one of the US Catholic Church's most prominent figures — from the exercise of any public ministry. The new statement said the 88-year-old cardinal had been ordered to "remain in a house yet to be indicated to him."

McCarrick was commanded to conduct "a life of prayer and penance" until the accusations against him are examined in a Catholic Church trial.

Watch video 01:59 Now live 01:59 mins. Share Pope Francis in Chile Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2qxEQ Pope Francis asks Chileans for forgiveness after scandals

Read more: Pedophile priest convicted by German court of 108 cases of child abuse

Ex-altar boy made allegations

In June, a Catholic Church review board found "credible and substantiated" evidence that McCarrick, while a priest in New York, had fondled a 16-year-old altar boy.

An attorney for the alleged victim claimed two incidents took place at St. Patrick's Cathedral in 1971 and 1972, and that in at least one of them, McCarrick unzipped the boy's pants and put his hands inside.

The man has also alleged that a sexually abusive relationship continued for two more decades.

McCarrick has denied the initial allegation.

The church has subsequently admitted that McCarrick had faced previous accusations of sexual misconduct toward three adults and that financial settlements were reached with two of the alleged victims.

Several men claim the cardinal had forced them to sleep with him at a beach house in New Jersey when they were adult seminarians studying for the priesthood.

Read more: Catholic priest Carlo Alberto Capella to face Vatican trial for child pornography

New embarrassment

Watch video 00:44 Now live 00:44 mins. Australian archbishop guilty of concealing child abuse

The Catholic Church has been rocked by thousands of allegations of child sexual abuse by its clergy in numerous countries and has repeatedly apologized after acknowledging that it covered up the extent of the wrongdoing for decades.

Evidence of abuse by priests, monks and nuns began to emerge in the 1980s, especially in Ireland, Australia, the US and South America, and has become more widespread over the past 20 years.

The church has faced further censure for its lack of transparency in investigating many of the cases and for often moving those priests at the center of accusations to other parishes where their abuse continued.

In 2004, one Vatican report acknowledged that 4,392 clergy faced child abuse allegations in the US alone.

Last year, Pope France admitted the Vatican had a backlog of some 2,000 sex abuse cases.

5 years of Pope Francis 'Buona sera!' On March 13, 2013, Jorge Mario Bergoglio greeted the crowd in St. Peter's Square in the heart of Rome with a simple "good evening!" moments after the Conclave had selected him as the new pope. He thus began his term with a down-to-earth tone that has marked his stewardship of the Catholic Church ever since.

5 years of Pope Francis Reform committee 'K9' The new pontiff immediately tackled topics that the Catholic Church had been discussing before his election. He set up a nine-person cardinal conference to reform the church's organization and direction. The guiding principle: the Roman Catholic Church is not an end in itself. Instead, it should seek to spread the teachings of the Bible and bring the Vatican and its followers closer together.

5 years of Pope Francis Supporting the weak The deaths of migrants crossing from Africa to Europe are "a thorn in the heart," said Pope Francis on his first bridge building trip to Lampedusa. At the time of his visit in the summer of 2013, thousands of migrants were on the Italian island hoping to receive legal permits to continue their journey onto the European mainland.

5 years of Pope Francis Symbol of humility It aligned perfectly with his own message of the "poor church:" the picture of Pope Francis with the 30-year-old Renault 4 that he had received as a gift from a pastor in Verona. Francis reportedly wanted to drive the car, but was not allowed to due to security concerns. The symbol of modesty has endured.

5 years of Pope Francis Francis the celebrity Francis' worldly style quickly made him an icon for progressive Catholics and other Christians. Even non-Christians applauded the pope and rubbed their eyes in amazement at the contrast between Francis and his conservative and academic predecessor, Pope Benedict. After 10 months in office, Francis became the first pope to make the cover of "Rolling Stone" magazine.

5 years of Pope Francis Controversial bridge builder Francis takes his task as bridge builder very seriously. He has acted as a mediator between warring parties in civil conflicts in central Africa and Colombia and also helped bring an end to frozen relations between the US and Cuba. With an eye toward the Mexican-US border, he has also urged US President Donald Trump to build bridges rather than walls.

5 years of Pope Francis Believers and religions from all corners of the earth Francis has also tried to build bridges between confessions and religions. He prayed at the wailing wall in Jerusalem and met the Grand Mufti Mohammad Hussein. In Egypt, he visited the head of the Coptic Church, Tawadros II, and Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb. In Myanmar, he spoke to Buddhist monks and in Havanna, he met with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kyrill I (pictured).

5 years of Pope Francis People person Francis spontaneously wed a couple on an airplane during a trip to Chile in January 2018. The two crew members were traveling with the pope on a flight from the capital Santiago to the northern city of Iquique. They had apparently told Francis of their plans to marry.

5 years of Pope Francis Sexual abuse scandal in the Church Chile was also a touchstone where Francis tripped up. The Church has had a hard time there for years, particularly since cases of sexual abuse were made public. Bishop Juan Barros (pictured right) had allegedly been aware of the abuse, but remained silent. Francis dismissed the accusations against Barros as slander. Francis apologized for his words, but allowed Barros to remain in office.

5 years of Pope Francis Criticism from within the church Francis' reform course has been too radical for some clerics. This poster in Rome accused Francis of showing no mercy within the church. He reportedly also has little time for dissent within the Vatican. Some church members think his course is too secular, his humility too bold, its display too media-orientated. The essence of religiosity – spirituality – some fear, could get lost in it all. Author: Jan D. Walter, Alexander Pearson



mm/kms (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.