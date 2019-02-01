 Pope Francis reaches out to UAE′s migrant-driven Christian population | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 02.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

Pope Francis reaches out to UAE's migrant-driven Christian population

Pope Francis is set to visit the United Arab Emirates. The country is home to some 800,000 Christians, most of whom are migrant workers, but just how much religious freedom do they enjoy?

A church in the UAE (Getty Images/AFP)

The Catholic St. Paul Church in Abu Dhabi opened in 2015

When Pope Francis visits the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, he will be speaking to a Christian population made up mostly of migrant workers from South and Southeast Asia. Of the roughly 2 million Christians that live on the Arabian peninsula, roughly 800,000 of them reside in the UAE.

Ulrich Pöner, in charge of international church affairs and migration at the German Bishops' Conference, says Francis wants to highlight just how diverse the UAE actually is. He says few know about the large number of Christians living in the country and the wider region.

Read more: Pope Francis' visit to UAE sends 'message of coexistence'

In addition, Francis wants to strengthen the Gulf's various Christian communities, Pöner says. "Because their numbers are declining in the Middle East. And it is possible that after a 2,000-year history of Christianity in this region, this religion could cease existing in some parts." That is why, he says, the pope wants to support these small communities and work to ensure their survival.

Pope Francis (Getty Images/AFP/A. Pizzoli)

Pope Francis will travel to the UAE on Feburary 3

The oil-driven Christian immigrants

In the UAE, meanwhile, Christian communities can practice their faith relatively freely. There are Roman-Catholic congregations, Baptists, Anglicans and Copts. Their presence dates back to the early 1960s, when the UAE began ramping up its oil production and Christian engineers from the United States came to the country. The Emir of Abu Dhabi allowed them to practice their faith. And in 1965, the very first Christian church was inaugurated, after which many more more followed. 

Today, about 90 percent of the Gulf state's population is comprised of immigrants and UAE citizens are in the minority. Pöner says the country's relative religious tolerance in comparison to some of its neighbors is a direct result of such large-scale immigration: "It is something you need to react to. You can either chose total repression, like Saudi Arabia. Or you chose to be open, like the UAE, which is the typical approach recommended by traditional Islam."

Christians in UAE (Getty Images/AFP)

Most of the UAE's Christian population is made up of migrant workers from South and Southeast Asia

Limits to religious freedom

Even so, there are limits to religious freedom in the Gulf state. Missionary work and proselytizing are prohibited. Anyone who ignores this ban will not be punished, according to the US State Department, but will most likely not have his or her residence permit renewed. Moreover, Christian crosses and other religious symbols may not be displayed so that they can be seen from the street. Renouncing Islam is illegal, and Muslim women may not marry non-Muslims.

Ulrich Pöner says Christian churches are like a kind of save haven for believers. "They are protected from the outside. That is done to ensure that no locals or Muslims enter the churches and convert," he explains. "But inside the premises, Christians are free to do as they wish. They can worship together, engage in social, charitable and educational activities. Provided they do so within the congregation."

So is it accurate to say the UAE grants everyone full religious freedom? Pöner believes that is only partly true: "It is not the kind of freedom we tend to think of, in the sense that believers of all religions can freely engage in society." But at least, he concedes, Christians enjoy certain rights in the country. "They have their own space within which they can practice their faith," he says. "That is something."

DW recommends

Pope Francis' visit to UAE sends 'message of coexistence'

On his first visit to the Arabic peninsula, Pope Francis will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. The UAE's ambassador to Germany, Ali Abdulla Al Ahmed, tells DW why it's so important for the region. (01.02.2019)  

Saudi woman finds asylum in Canada

A Saudi teenager who said she was abused by her family has arrived in Canada, where she has been granted asylum. The woman had barricaded herself in a hotel in Thailand fearing she would be deported back to Saudi Arabia. (12.01.2019)  

German human rights institute criticizes exploitation of migrant workers

A report by the German Institute for Human Rights says German labor laws are utterly inadequate in protecting foreign workers' rights. Foreign laborers are often forced into hardships out of fear of losing their jobs. (05.12.2018)  

Related content

Zur Nachricht - Papst Franziskus fordert Friedenslösung für Syrien

Pope Francis' visit to UAE sends 'message of coexistence' 01.02.2019

On his first visit to the Arabic peninsula, Pope Francis will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. The UAE's ambassador to Germany, Ali Abdulla Al Ahmed, tells DW why it's so important for the region.

Panama, Panama City: Papst Franziskus zu Besuch beim Weltjugendtag

Young Catholics grill Pope Francis on church sex abuse 27.01.2019

During a lunch with young Catholics, Pope Francis spoke out about the sexual abuse of children by clergy members. It was his first time directly broaching the subject during World Youth Day celebrations in Panama.

Weltjugendtag Panama 2019 | Papst Franziskus

Pope Francis: Viewing migrants as threat to society is 'senseless' 26.01.2019

The leader of the Catholic Church told hundreds of thousands of young pilgrims that they should welcome migrants, not stigmatize them. He said it was "senseless" to condemn every immigrant "as a threat to society."

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

World

Turkey jails Kurdish politicians over alleged terror links

Strasbourg attack: Trio charged with supplying weapon

Irish police find weapons hidden in wood near border

ICC releases Ivory Coast ex-President Laurent Gbagbo

French police can use rubber bullets against protesters, court rules