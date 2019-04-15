 Pope Francis on delicate mission in Orthodox Bulgaria | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 04.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Pope Francis on delicate mission in Orthodox Bulgaria

The pontiff is visiting Bulgaria, which could prove a touchy affair, as the country’s Orthodox Church is not on the best of terms with Rome. But he is popular with the people in both countries.

Pope Francis with Bulgaria's Boyko Borisov in 2015 (picture-alliance/E. Vandeville)

Pope Francis with Boyko Borisov, now prime minister of Bulgaria, in 2015

On Sunday, Pope Francis embarks on his 28th journey abroad. Once again, he will travel to the Balkans. This time, he will visit North Macedonia and Bulgaria. Orthodox theologist Bojidar Andonov says Bulgaria is "a poor country, even though it's in the EU; the people here live poor and humble lives."

The Balkan state with its 7 million residents is the poorest in the entire bloc. And the EU statistics bureau reports Bulgaria's gross domestic product does not even amount to one fourth of the EU average.

It is the pontiff's 11th trip within Europe. So far, he's only made brief visits to western Europe, for instance to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the birthplace of the Lutheran World Federation (LWF) in Sweden, the World Council of Churches in Geneva and to Portugal's Fatima pilgrimage site. Pope Francis has focused most of his attention on the continent's poorest countries. He visited Albania in 2014 and Sarajevo in 2015. He will travel to Romania, which is the EU's second most poor member, in June.

Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia, Bulgaria (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

The majority of Bulgarians are Orthodox Christians

Bulgaria hoping for 'greater attention'

"There are hopes that the pope's visit will draw greater attention to our country," Andonov tells DW. Adding that his Bulgarian compatriots admire the pope's compassion for the weakest members of society. The pope is a role model for many people in Bulgaria in terms of "his leadership of and service to the church, and also with regard to our metropolitan bishops."

With regard to ecumenism — efforts to foster cooperation among different churches — the pope's trip to Bulgaria and North Macedonia is a delicate issue, as the majority of people in both countries are Orthodox Christians. Indeed, US media cited the vice director of the US bishops' Committee for Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs as saying that the pope may needed to be particularly careful and navigate many potential "minefields."

Ordinary Bulgarians in good spirits

Several weeks ahead of the pontiff's visit, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church announced it will not participate in services and prayers with the pope. Patriarch Neophyteand members of the Holy Synod, the country's Orthodox leadership, have said they will meet the pope, albeit not wearing liturgical garments.

Andonov is not concerned by this. He says he traveled through Bulgaria during the Orthodox Easter celebrations and found that Bulgarians are in good spirits. He believes they will "be watching the pope's entire visit on television" and argues that unlike ordinary Bulgarians, the metropolitan bishops at the head of the Orthodox Church still need to get used to the idea of interreligious dialogue in the context of democracy.

Kids praying with nun in Most Holy Heart of Jesus church in Rakovski (Reuters/S. Nenov)

Pope Francis will celebrate first communion with Catholic children in Rakovski, Bulgaria

Pope Francis' visit to the country follows a familiar pattern made up of political discussions and a speech in a public square as well as a trip to a refugee camp in the capital Sofia. He will also join children in the majority-Catholic town of Rakovski to celebrate their first communion.

In memory of Mother Teresa

The pope will spend Tuesday, the last leg of his Balkan trip, in North Macedonia. Here, he will visit the Memorial House of Mother Teresa in the capital Skopje. Mother Teresa was born in 1910 in Skopje, which then belonged to the Ottoman Empire.

She became known all over the world for her humanitarian activism for the poor in Kolkata, India, and for founding the Missionaries of Charity congregation. In 1979, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. She died in 1997. In 2016, Pope Francis declared her a saint.

Although fewer than 1% of the people of North Macedonia are Catholic, Mother Teresaremains the country's most famous compatriot.

Watch video 01:16

Pope Francis declares Mother Teresa a saint

DW recommends

Pope Francis urges hairdressers to stop gossiping

The pope has told hairdressers to "avoid succumbing to the temptation of chatter." He said they should take inspiration from a 16th century saint who was known for cutting hair, bloodletting and amputations. (29.04.2019)  

Pope Francis praises German Protestants and Catholics for cooperation

As Reformation Year begins, Pope Francis welcomed a high-ranking Protestant delegation from Germany to the Vatican on Monday. The pontiff urged both denominations to put all remaining differences aside. (06.02.2017)  

Ex-Pope Benedict blames hippies for clerical sex abuse

Ex-Pope Benedict XVI says the sexual revolution of the 1960s is to answer for child sex abuse in the Catholic Church. The former pope wrote in an essay that "absence of God" was behind acts of pedophilia. (11.04.2019)  

Pope: 'She bowed down before those who were spent'

Francis has proclaimed Mother Teresa of Calcutta a saint just 19 years after her death. Teresa's canonization was a high point in this Holy Year of Mercy - and not just for Catholics, Christoph Strack reports from Rome. (04.09.2016)  

Pope Francis arrives in Bosnia for one-day visit

Pope Francis has arrived in Sarajevo for a one-day visit, during which he will hold mass for 65,000 people in the Olympic stadium. He is expected to meet with representatives of Bosnia's Muslim and Jewish communities. (06.06.2015)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Pope Francis vows 'all-out battle' against sexual abuse  

Pope Francis declares Mother Teresa a saint  

Related content

Griechenland Flüchtlinge verlassen Flüchtlingscamp bei Diavata

Refugees face violence, abuse on Europe's new Balkan route 15.04.2019

It has become increasingly difficult for refugees to make their way from Greece to Central Europe. But in the face of police violence and the risk of arrest, thousands still embark on the dangerous journey.

Prowein 2019, Messe Düsseldorf

Who's allowed to sell 'Macedonian wine'? 24.03.2019

The Prespa agreement has put an end to the decades-old name dispute between Greece and North Macedonia, but it hasn't settled every related question. For example: Who has the right to sell "Macedonian wine" now?

Bulgarien Bulgarischer Pass

Opinion: Golden visas and passport trade undermine EU 16.02.2019

Nationals of non-EU countries can buy citizenship in many member states by coming in as investors. This practice is ultimately harmful to the European Union, warns Ivaylo Ditchev, a cultural anthropologist from Bulgaria.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Europe

Cyprus gas discoveries spark US-Russian gamesmanship

Pope Francis on delicate mission in Orthodox Bulgaria

Austria's Sebastian Kurz: Time to replace EU's Lisbon Treaty to cope with migration, Brexit, debt

UK's big two suffer Brexit backlash in local elections