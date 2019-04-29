Pope Francis urges hairdressers to stop gossiping

The Pope told hairdressers to "avoid succumbing to the temptation of chatter." He said they should take inspiration from a 16th century saint who was known for cutting hair, bloodletting and amputations.
Pope Francis on Monday warned an audience of hairdressers, hairstylists and beauticians that they should avoid gossiping.
"Practice your profession in a Christian style, treating customers with kindness and courtesy, offering them a good word and encouragement," he said.
"And avoid succumbing to the temptation of chatter which is easily associated with your field of work," he added.
During the meeting at the Vatican, he advised the group of 230 pilgrims to follow their patron saint Martino de Porres (1579-1639), canonized in 1966 by his predecessor Paul VI.
Read more: Pope Francis lashes out at 'scandal-obsessed' media
The barber-surgeon was canonized for his supposed miracles of levitation, being in two places at once, instant cures and communicating with animals. Porres is also the patron saint of mixed-race people.
Much like Porres, whose job covered haircuts, amputations and bloodletting, "each of you, in your professional work, can always act with righteousness, thus making a positive contribution to the common good of society," Francis said.
Read more: Natural hair revolution unravels racist beauty ideals in Caribbean
In 2015, the Pope opened a hairdressers in the Vatican for the homeless people of Rome. It is open on Mondays, when other barbers are closed and is staffed by volunteers.
aw/amp (AFP, KNA, epd)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Police have warned that misuse of the hotline could lead to fines and other consequences. After three unsatisfactory attempts at dying her hair, she rang the emergency services to report "enormous problems." (05.04.2019)
Miss Rizos hair salon is ground zero for the Caribbean's natural hair movement. Here, Dominicans embrace their curls and redefine beauty standards in a society that has until now insisted that kinky hair is bad hair. (05.01.2019)