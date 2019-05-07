 Pompeo in UK to strengthen ′special relationship′ | News | DW | 08.05.2019

News

Pompeo in UK to strengthen 'special relationship'

London after Baghdad has become the latest destination of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. His flying trip coincides with a US military build-up off Iran and his decision to cancel a scheduled stopover in Berlin.

Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo planned to discuss "shared global priorities" with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday, said the US State Department as the former CIA chief touched down in London.

After deleting Berlin from his Tuesday schedule due to "pressing issues," Pompeo said his itinerary change was prompted an Iranian intention to stage "imminent" attacks on US interests in the Middle East. 

Iran replied to US navel and air force deployments on Wednesday by saying it would partially suspend its compliance with a 2015 nuclear restraint deal pursued by Germany and France.

In a Twitter message, Pompeo said his surprise visit to Iraq instead of Germany had been used "to underline the need for Iraq to protect diplomatic facilities & Coalition personnel."

Britain, another party to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, said Pompeo was also meeting Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

  • USA PK Präsident Donald Trump zum Atomabkommen mit Iran (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The deal breaker

    President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

  • USA PK US-Präsident Trump und französicher Präsident Macron in Washington (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Slap in the face

    Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office/M. Berno)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments'

    A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

  • USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier (AP)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Response to US pressure

    The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

  • The nuclear deal is reached in Vienna

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    A triumph of diplomacy

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

  • Logo International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schlager)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Compliance and verification

    The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

  • USA Barack Obama PK Iran Nuklear Deal (Reuters/Y. Gripas)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Obama's achievement

    The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

  • Iranians celebrate the deal

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iranians approved

    The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

  • US-Israel: Trump and Netanyahu

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The opponents

    After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

  • Various EU foreign ministers and their Iranian counterpart meet in Belgium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Who's left?

    The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.


Huawei on the agenda

Last week, May fired her defense minister Gavin Williamson over an alleged leak of details of a secret UK government decision to let the Chinese giant Huawai supply "no core" elements for Britain's new 5G wireless network.

Pompeo, whose talks with May were also likely to focus on Huawei, had already told intelligence-sharing allies that Washington opposes its inclusion.

The US, Australia and New Zealand – partners in the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing community
have reportedly decided they cannot deal with Huawei.

ipj/rt (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)

