 UK defense minister Gavin Williamson sacked over Huawei leak | News | DW | 01.05.2019

News

British Prime Minister Theresa May has fired Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson after allegedly leaking information from a national security meeting about Huawei's potential involvement in developing the UK's 5G network.

Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson was fired by British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday, following a probe into a leak of information concerning Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

The information, which was shared during an April 23 meeting of the National Security Council, concerned Huawei's possible involvement in developing the UK's 5G network.

In a letter to Williamson, May said that the probe "provides compelling evidence suggesting your responsibility for the unauthorized disclosure."

"No other, credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified," she added in the letter.

The British government announced that Penny Mordaunt will be replacing Williamson as defense minister. She previously served as the minister for international development and is reservist with the Royal Navy.

Penny Mordaunt has been appointed to replace Williamson as defense secretary

Row over Huawei leak

The scandal over who was behind the Huawei leak rocked May's already divided government. National Security Council meetings are held in secret, with senior ministers agreeing to not share information from the meetings or to risk prosecution.

Last week, British media reported that the security council agreed to let Huawei participate in developing some aspects of the UK's new 5G wireless communications network.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that May agreed to allow the Chinese telecoms giant to help build "non-core" elements of the network, such as antennas.

The United States has been urging allies in Europe to exclude Huawei from 5G networks, noting that the company is obligated under Chinese law to give Beijing backdoor access to data on its networks.

Huawei has rejected allegations that it is too close to the Chinese government.

rs/jm (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

