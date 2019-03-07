 Poisoned food found at German kindergarten | News | DW | 28.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Poisoned food found at German kindergarten

Police suspect someone purposefully poured detergent in a sauce and disinfectant in a soup before they were supposed to be fed to the kids. Day care employees were able to sniff out the poisoned food in the nick of time.

Children sit at a table in a day care and eat lunch (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Grubitzsch )

German police have launched an investigation after poisoned food was uncovered at a day care in the western city of Leverkusen in recent weeks.

Although employees initially suspected something went wrong at the caterer — lab tests later revealed that the cleaning agents used to poison the food likely came from the kindergarten.

What happened:

  • The contaminated food was found in January and in February this year, police said.
  • A kitchen worker noticed a strange, chemical smell coming from the food.
  • The meals were not served to the children and were sent back to the caterer.
  • According to Rheinische Post,lab tests revealed a pepper sauce was contaminated with detergent.
  • A soup also contained alcohol from a heavy-duty disinfectant, the paper reported.

Read more: Germany: Sandwich poisoner handed life sentence

Watch video 04:35

24-hour Kindergarten: the future of childcare?

No children harmed

Both police and day care employees emphasized that the children never came in contact with the food, and that they are still investigating how the food was poisoned.

"Since this is an ongoing case, we are unfortunately unable to give a result. We don't know how the contaminants got into the food," Nadja Georgia, one of the heads of the protestant day care, told Rheinische Post.

Hans Höroldt, who heads the local protestant day care and kindergarten association, said that the distribution of the food at the day care is now strictly controlled.

"We have organized a six-eyes-principle when it comes to receiving the food. We also give daily samples of the food to a laboratory for examination," Höroldt told local public broadcaster WDR.

Suspicions from within day care: Police suspect the food was intentionally poisoned, and possibly by someone working at the day care. The lab results showed that the contaminated soup contained a cleaning agent that is used in the day care, Rheinische Post and WDR reported.

  • Kids showing their brightly-colored hands (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karmann)
    More

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    From toddler to teenager

    Children in Germany can attend kindergarten for years, until they turn 6. School attendance is then compulsory (Schulpflicht) from ages 6 to 15, or from grades 1 through 9 or 10, regardless of the type of school. That places a ban on homeschooling, except in rare cases, such as severe illness.

  • Girl on her first day of school holding a cone of candy (imago/Kickner)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Primary school

    Kids kick off their first day of school with a special cone of sweets, and then things get a bit more serious. Matters of public education are regulated by each of the 16 German states, not the federal government. In most states, children attend primary school for only four years. In Berlin, they generally attend six years before moving on to the "weiterführende Schule," or secondary school.

  • Boy sitting at desk in classroom (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/R. Hottas)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Teacher's recommendation

    Before moving on to secondary school, children receive a recommendation from their primary school teacher about which type of school could be appropriate. The recommendation states if a child is considered fit for Gymnasium, or rather another type of school. Currently, in North Rhine-Westphalia, parents may override that recommendation and choose a different school.

  • Girl standing in front of chalkboard (picture alliance/BeyondFoto)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Gymnasium

    An academically-oriented type of secondary school, it prepares kids to enter university. To do so, they first have to complete their Hochschulreife (higher education entrance qualification, or A-levels) or Abitur diploma after grade 12 or 13. The curriculum includes everything from math and sciences, to languages, art and music, social studies, philosophy and sports.

  • Boy looking pensive in a classroom (picture-alliance/W. Bahnmüller)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Realschule

    Students at the Realschule (grades 5-10 in most states) take most of the same classes as at Gymnasium, but with varying foreign language requirements, among other things. The Realschule often aims to prepare students for attending a technical or business school. Pupils who do well may choose to work toward their Abitur, but must then switch to a Gymnasium or Gesamtschule.

  • A person working on a teeth prosthesis (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Baumgarten)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Hauptschule

    The Hauptschule teaches most of the same subjects as the other high schools, but at a slower pace. It offers vocational-oriented courses, with the goal of enrollment in a trade school and apprenticeship training. After graduation, good students can work toward a Realschule diploma or qualify to attend a Gesamtschule or Gymnasium to receive their Abitur.

  • Teacher working with kids in a classroom (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/u. umstätter)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Gesamtschule

    The 1960s and 70s saw the boom of the Gesamtschule, an alternative to the three-tiered system. Comprehensive and heterogeneous in nature, it integrates the Gymnasium, Realschule and Hauptschule tracks into one school. Students can go the academic route, working toward their Abitur in grade 13. Or they can opt for the vocational vein, graduating after 9th or 10th grade to attend a trade school.

  • Teenagers working together at a desk in a classroom (picture alliance/blickwinkel/M. Begsteiger)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Increased popularity

    In recent years, Gesamtschulen have experienced even more popularity, with bigger cities in particular lacking spots for those who apply. In 2018, the city of Cologne (pop. around one million) had to turn down some 1,000 students who wanted to attend a Gesamtschule. The appeal could be due to longer school days as well as the comprehensive learning possibilities.

  • Girl reading a book in an library (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Switching tracks

    Students may need to switch tracks. If a student struggles during a two-year "trial period" of 5th and 6th grade at a Gymnasium, teachers may recommend transferring to a Realschule or Hauptschule. Entering a comprehensive Gesamtschule is often difficult at that point because spots are scarce. High achievers at other schools may be able to transfer to a Gymnasium if they fulfill requirements.

  • Boy receiving test back from teacher (picture-alliance/imageBROKER)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Different states, different names and models

    Some states do not have a multi-tiered system, but a two-tiered one, like Saxony. Following four years of grade school, students attend either the Oberschule (which combines the Haupt- and Realschulen) or Gymnasium. In Bavaria, secondary students go to a Mittelschule, Realschule or Gymnasium. Some states offer the comprehensive Gemeinschaftsschule, a variation of the Gesamtschule.

  • Young man working with machines (picture-alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild/J. Büttner)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Vocational schools

    Following Hauptschule or Realschule, Berufsschulen (vocational schools) mix academic study with hands-on learning through apprenticeship. Successful completion leads to certification in a special trade or field. These schools often cooperate with companies and trade unions to offer students training.

  • Child in a wheelchair sitting at schooldesk with other kids (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Wüstneck)

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Learning together

    Children with special needs may attend either a Förderschule or a Sonderschule to learn in a setting geared to their needs. But critics say this sets them apart from the mainstream. Some primary and secondary schools integrate kids with special needs into classes for "shared" or inclusive learning.

  • Person tapping onto an Ipad (picture alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)
    More

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    School days vary

    School days differ markedly in length, with lessons sometimes ending at 12 or 1 p.m. or at 3 or 4 p.m. on other days, making it tough on working parents, especially single parents, to be at home for their kids after school. Some schools offer all-day programs where kids can stay after lessons and do their homework or participate in activities.

  • Stack of books with graduation hat on top (picture.alliance/blickwinkel/BilderBox/McPHOTO)
    More

    The ABC's of the German public school system

    Finding the right fit

    Germany has a range of private schools, including Waldorf, Montessori, international, denominational and boarding schools, but the vast majority of kids attend public schools.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Hamburg police mediate kindergarten tricycle spat

A parent called the police after two toddlers got into a fight over a tricycle. Hamburg police cleared up the dispute without making an arrest and told parents to encourage children to resolve conflicts themselves. (06.12.2018)  

Berlin first in Germany to scrap child day care fees

A sociopolitical landmark for Berlin's parents: Starting in August all municipal day care centers in the German capital will be free. Several other states are also looking to phase out the costs for working parents. (30.07.2018)  

Germany: Sandwich poisoner handed life sentence

A German mechanic made his colleagues sick by poisoning their snacks and drinks for no apparent reason. A court in the northwestern city of Bielefeld convicted him of attempted murder and sentenced him to life in prison. (07.03.2019)  

German day care fees hit low-income families the hardest — study

How much parents in Germany pay for day care varies wildly depending on where they live, a study has found. Though low-income families are impacted the most, researchers are skeptical of plans to scrap fees altogether. (28.05.2018)  

The ABC's of the German public school system

Germany has a complex public school system that varies from state to state and city to city. Moving on to a secondary school can be a particularly complicated endeavor. View the gallery to get the scoop on schools. (06.02.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

24-hour Kindergarten: the future of childcare?  

Related content

Deutschland Bielefeld | Urteil Prozess um versuchten Mord mit Pausenbroten

Germany: Sandwich poisoner handed life sentence 07.03.2019

A German mechanic made his colleagues sick by poisoning their snacks and drinks for no apparent reason. A court in the northwestern city of Bielefeld convicted him of attempted murder and sentenced him to life in prison.

Freundschaftsspiel U21 | England - Deutschland

Have England overtaken Germany in youth development? 27.03.2019

Germany's youth system has long been considered one of the football world's best. Despite an under-21 loss on Tuesday, England appear to have caught up. But do the opportunities in the Bundesliga offer some compensation?

Großbritannien Salisbury - Sicherheitspersonal nach Vergiftung von Ex-Spion Sergei Skripal

Bellingcat identifies third Russian suspect in Salisbury poisoning 15.02.2019

The investigative group said the high-ranking military intelligence officer operated under a "cover persona." British police have refused to confirm whether they were investigating a third suspect in the poisoning.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  