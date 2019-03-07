Poisoned food found at German kindergarten

German police have launched an investigation after poisoned food was uncovered at a day care in the western city of Leverkusen in recent weeks.

Although employees initially suspected something went wrong at the caterer — lab tests later revealed that the cleaning agents used to poison the food likely came from the kindergarten.

What happened:

The contaminated food was found in January and in February this year, police said.

A kitchen worker noticed a strange, chemical smell coming from the food.

The meals were not served to the children and were sent back to the caterer.

According to Rheinische Post,lab tests revealed a pepper sauce was contaminated with detergent.

A soup also contained alcohol from a heavy-duty disinfectant, the paper reported.

No children harmed

Both police and day care employees emphasized that the children never came in contact with the food, and that they are still investigating how the food was poisoned.

"Since this is an ongoing case, we are unfortunately unable to give a result. We don't know how the contaminants got into the food," Nadja Georgia, one of the heads of the protestant day care, told Rheinische Post.

Hans Höroldt, who heads the local protestant day care and kindergarten association, said that the distribution of the food at the day care is now strictly controlled.

"We have organized a six-eyes-principle when it comes to receiving the food. We also give daily samples of the food to a laboratory for examination," Höroldt told local public broadcaster WDR.

Suspicions from within day care: Police suspect the food was intentionally poisoned, and possibly by someone working at the day care. The lab results showed that the contaminated soup contained a cleaning agent that is used in the day care, Rheinische Post and WDR reported.

