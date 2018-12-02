Hamburg police mediate kindergarten tricycle spat

A parent called the police after two toddlers got into a fight over a tricycle. Hamburg police cleared up the dispute without making an arrest and told parents to encourage children to resolve conflicts themselves.
A mother in the German city of Hamburg was so distraught by a fight between her child and a fellow kindergartener on Wednesday that she called the police. The two 3-year-olds had been fighting over a tricycle, local media reported.
"There was screaming and scratching," when the mothers came to pick up their children, public broadcaster NDR reported.
When officers arrived at the kindergarten in the city's Winterhude neighborhood, they sat down with the managers, the toddlers and the children's mothers to address avoiding similar problems in the future. Police said later that the situation was resolved and that no one was arrested and no charges were filed.
In a statement to the media, police stressed that such conflicts between small children are normal and that they should be encouraged to learn how to resolve these problems amongst themselves.
The head of the kindergarten, Franziska Larra, told the local Hamburger Abendblatt newspaper that the incident involved one boy and one girl and that at least one child had scrapes on their face.
Larra said that the situation was uncomfortable, and added that it was "unusual to have involved the police."
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Locals in Kaliningrad have handed out flyers and created social media videos decrying Immanuel Kant as a "Russophobe." But Kant's supporters say it's just anti-German sentiment from those who don't understand philosophy. (04.12.2018)
Authorities discovered the glass eels in checked luggage bound for Vietnam at Frankfurt Airport in late November. A delicacy purported to increase virility in Asia, the protected fish can bring huge profits for sellers. (04.12.2018)
When mom's out of work, poverty can loom for her and her children, a study by the Bertlesmann Foundation in Germany found. Children of single parents are worse off, but those in a two-parent household aren't spared. (27.06.2018)