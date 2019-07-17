Philippines' Duterte to visit Beijing amid China sea tensions

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's trip to China, from August 28 to September 2, comes amid growing pressure on the leader at home to confront Beijing. The Philippines and China have conflicting territorial claims over parts of the South China Sea, which have soured their bilateral ties.

But since coming to power in 2016, Duterte has so far embraced China and had largely set aside the once-tense standoff between the two nations over the resource-rich waterway. Nevertheless, a series of confrontations in recent weeks have stoked discontent in the Philippines.

Read more: What is the South China Sea row about?

In Beijing, Duterte is going to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other high-ranking officials. Duterte's visit will be his fifth to China, but the first during which he plans to finally raise the thorny territorial dispute that has complicated bilateral relations.

In 2016, the Philippines won a landmark case in the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. The ruling stated that China's overarching claims over the South China Sea have no legal basis under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. It invalidated China's claim, based on its so-called nine-dash line, to historic sovereignty over most of the busy South China Sea waterway.

China refused to participate in the arbitration case and has ignored the resulting ruling.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Pride of the Chinese armada The first Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was originally a Soviet model built in 1986. In 1998, the stripped hulk was sold to China by Ukraine and rebuilt by the Dailian Shipbuilding Industry Company in northeastern China. It was completed in 2012 and has been ready for service since 2016.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies 'Black holes' for Vietnam In recent years, Vietnam has acquired six Russian Kilo-class submarines. Two were delivered in 2017. The subs are nicknamed "black holes" by the US Navy, because they run very quietly and are difficult to locate. They are specialized for missions in shallow waters and for defense against enemy ships and submarines.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Flagship of the Philippines The BRP Gregorio del Pilar is the flagship of the Philippine Navy. The vessel is one of three former US Coast Guard cutters that were acquired by the Philippines. The ship was first put in service in 1967 and it was modernized in 2011. In 2012, it was involved in the dispute with the People's Republic of China over Scarborough Shoal.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Warships from European shipyards Indonesia is in the process of buying new ships and modernizing its navy. Pictured here is the KRI Sultan Hasanuddin, a Sigma-class corvette. The ship was built in 2007 in the Netherlands. Germany also supplies warships to countries in the region. The Kasturi-class corvettes in Malaysia and Brunei's Darussalam-class high-seas patrol boats come from German shipyards.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Singapore's stealth ships Singapore is unmatched for hi-tech in the region. Since 2007, the city-state has put six Formidable-class stealth ships in service. All of them were built in France.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies The long arm of the US Navy The only truly global naval power remains the US Navy. The seventh fleet is stationed in the Pacific. It is the largest forward-deployed fleet of the US Navy with 50-60 ships, 350 aircraft and 60,000 personnel. This includes the only US aircraft carrier stationed outside of the US, the USS Ronald Regan, stationed at the US naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Author: Rodion Ebbighausen (wr)



The right strategy?

But after he took over the reins, Duterte adopted a policy of non-confrontation with China and decided to set aside the maritime ruling in favor of attracting Chinese aid, trade and investment.

Earlier this month, Duterte said he intended to finally discuss the Hague ruling with Xi. "I have about two more years, plus months left (in office). It's about time that we start talking," said Duterte at the time.

The Philippine president has long been criticized by nationalists and left-wing groups for not immediately demanding Chinese compliance with the ruling.

Read more: Can Philippine Vice President Robredo challenge Duterte?

"Besides finally invoking the arbitral tribunal's ruling in 2016, it is high time Duterte asserted vigorously our sovereign rights in the South China Sea," economic analyst JC Punongbayan told DW.

In November, China and the Philippines signed a Memorandum of Understanding which provides a "non-legally binding framework" for joint exploration of offshore energy reserves in the South China Sea, believed to be rich in hydrocarbons.

Duterte welcomed the initiative, saying joint exploration could help resolve the territorial row in the contested waters. He also promised that Philippine interests would be protected.

"The [joint oil and gas exploration] proposal of 60-40 in our favor would be a good start. I hope that it would graduate into something like, towards how we solve the arbitral ruling peacefully," Duterte said in a speech last week.

"It's doubtful whether the Philippines, by itself, has enough wherewithal to extract oil and gas resources in the sea. However, Duterte should be extremely careful in entering any legally-binding joint exploration with China. Many legal experts warn this could contravene our sovereign rights," Punongbayan said.

Watch video 01:28 Share Filipino protesters fear losing territory to China Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/38aFB Filipino protesters fear losing territory to China

Unfulfilled economic promises

While Chinese private investments in the Philippines have increased in recent years, Beijing's pledge to invest in the Duterte government's "Build. Build. Build." program has been slow to materialize.

The initiative is the centerpiece of the Duterte administration's economic policy, aimed at bringing down the poverty rate from 21.6% to 14% by 2022 by expanding the building of infrastructure such as roads, airports and railways.

The unfulfilled economic promises, along with the continued harassment of Filipino fishermen by the Chinese coast guard and fishermen, have contributed to an anti-Chinese sentiment in the Philippines.

Bilateral relations took a wrong turn after a Chinese fishing trawler hit and sank a Filipino boat in June, triggering a public outcry in the Philippines and criticism from opposition politicians and former officials.

Read more: Did China commit 'crimes against humanity' in the South China Sea?

'Expect the best'

Richard Heydarian, a political analyst, told DW that Duterte's China visit could be seen as the president's attempt to mollify the Philippine public.

"It could be a double-edged sword. The frequency of his visits to China definitely says a lot about the president's priorities and who he sees as his ultimate strategic patron. But the president could use this meeting to selectively justify resource-sharing agreements with China," said Heydarian.

Jose Antonio Custodio, a security analyst and critic of Duterte, called the visit a "public relations campaign."

"This is an orchestrated plot to pacify the public in light of China's encroachment in Philippine territory and to bolster Duterte's strongman image in the face of growing hostility at home. It is posturing," Custodio told DW.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo dismissed the criticism.

"The president is complying with his commitment. He said three years ago that there would come a time when he would enforce The Hague Ruling. This is the time now," Panelo told DW. "We can only expect the best. The president is always firm. He is a master tactician. When he says he will do something, it is precisely what he does. He only tells you when it is done," Panelo said.