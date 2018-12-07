+++ Paris 'yellow vest' protests - live updates +++

— Officers have fired tear gas at protesters seeking to reach the Elysee Palace.

— Police have detained hundreds of people under suspicion of intent to commit violence, destruction, or vandalism.

— According to police, some 1,500 people had gathered for protests on the Champs Elysees, with another demonstration across town around the Place de la Bastille.

— Some 89,000 police have been deployed across France, with demonstrations also taking place in Belgium and the Netherlands.

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC)

12:00 Police say there have now been 514 arrests, with 272 people remanded into custody.

11:45 A key part of the new police strategy in Paris appears to have been the confiscation of protective gear, such as goggles and gas masks as well as items that could be used as weapons, including small but heavy petangue bowling balls. The National Gendarmerie said some 5,000 people had been subject to checks, amid scenes that sometimes turned violent.

Police said some 8,000 police were deployed in the capital ahead of the protests in a mobilization that was "out of the ordinary," with 89,000 prepared for action across the country.

11:20 The protests have crossed borders with police in Brussels making some 70 arrests in connection with protests. European Union institutions in the Belgian capital, including the offices of the European Commission and the European Parliament, were sealed off as a precautionary measure. In the Netherlands, demonstrations were planned in the cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

Hundreds of police officers have been mobilized in Brussels

Demonstrations are taking place in both Belgium and in the Netherlands. Neither country has proposed a fuel tax hike of its own.

11:00 The Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum are closed, along with hundreds of shops and businesses amid fears of possible looting. Many metro stations have also been shut, with top-flight football matches and major concerts canceled.

Workers checked security cameras at the Eiffel Tower ahead of its closure on Saturday

10:40 French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says some 481 people have been arrested in Paris on the third weekend of protests by the yellow vests movement.

Officials said a large number of the individuals arrested as the city prepared for a fresh wave of protests were suspected of joining a gathering to prepare for violence, destruction, or vandalism. Most were later released.

Police in Paris had earlier fired tear gas canisters at yellow vest demonstrators as they gathered to stage another weekend of protests against French President Emmanuel Macron.

The tear gas was fired as the protests reached the Champs Elysees. One protester told DW's Catherine Martens that police had aggravated the situation.

Protesters told DW’s Lisa Louis that police had removed protective gear from protesters before allowing them onto the Champs Elysees.

Demonstrators wearing the trademark fluorescent "yellow vests" had gathered before dawn on Saturday, near the Arc de Triomphe. The landmark itself was damaged last weekend when it became the epicenter of violent protests in which 100 people were injured.

The Arc de Triomphe was vandalized in protests last week

Fear of extremist infiltration

Members of the movement have called for calm, with representatives having met French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Friday in an effort to ease tension.

But the French government has expressed fear that the protests over higher living costs could be hijacked by extremists from both the left and right of the political spectrum.

"According to the information we have, some radicalized and rebellious people will try to get mobilized tomorrow," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told a press conference on Friday. "Some ultra-violent people want to take part."

Protesters broaden demands

President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week announced that the planned increased in petrol and diesel taxes — which acted as a catalyst for the unrest — would be canceled outright.

However, prominent protesters with wider demands — including broader tax cuts and salary raises — insisted they would descend on Paris anyway.

rc/jlw (AFP, AP, dpa)

