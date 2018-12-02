 When monuments become targets | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 04.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

When monuments become targets

From the Arc de Triomphe in Paris to the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, famed landmarks that are a magnet for visitors are repeatedly misused as a platform for protests — as the Yellow Vests riots in Paris prove.

  • The smashed face of a statue seen near the Arc De Triomphe during a Yellow Vest protest in Paris (Imago/S. Kelpa)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    Landmark attack

    Graffiti on the façade of the Arc de Triomphe, smashed glass cases inside, a beheaded marble bust of Napoleon and plundered showrooms: During the riots in the wake of the Yellow Vest movement protests in Paris, the iconic Arc De Triomphe has suffered damage amounting to around one million euros. French President Macron responded with strong words: "I will never accept violence."

  • Statue der kleinen Meerjungfrau in Kopenhagen beschmiert (picture-alliance/dpa/Scanpix/I. M. Odgaard)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    Besmirching a Danish icon

    When environmental activists drenched Copenhagen's The Little Mermaid in blood red paint, the soiling of the landmark came with a clear message. Written on the shore in front of the monument were the words: "Denmark defend the whales of the Faroe Islands." Placed as a tribute to Danish author Hans Christian Andersen in 1913, the mermaid has often been damaged, with rioters twice decapitating her.

  • A woman removes graffiti from a wall next to a statue of David Bowie (Imago/i Images)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    'Feed the homeless'

    It took just 48 hours for this David Bowie monument to be defaced by activists after its grand unveiling in March, 2018. A slogan was quickly added to the foot of the the UK's first public statue of Bowie that shows the musician as his alter ego Ziggy Stardust. "Feed the homeless first," it read. The smear campaign was likely a response to the cost of the monument, including £100,000 crowdfunding.

  • Statue of Immanuel Kant painted in pink (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/V. Nevar)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    Patriotic protest

    This statue of Immanuel Kant in the Russian city of Kaliningrad — the philosopher was a resident when it was part of East Prussia — was paint bombed in November, 2018. As the city's airport was to be named after the German philosopher, patriotic vandals also put out leaflets reading: "Banish the name of this enemy German with an Orthodox cross!" Kant is also the namesake of the local university.

  • The grafittied viewing platform of the Cologne Cathedral (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Schoening)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    Unholy Walls

    This nearly 160 meters high cathedral is actually the pride of Cologne. Nevertheless, the landmark has to constantly face vandalism of every kind: Public urination, broken stone work and graffiti on the facades. Indeed, the entrance to of the world's third largest cathedral even had to once withstand the collision of a small car. The annual cost of the damage is estimated at 60,000 euros.

  • @dw_stories, East Side Gallery, Berlin (DW/T. Kakareko)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    Shameless public peeing

    Berlin's iconic landmarks are neither immune from vandalism. A 22-year-old was fined 1500 euros after he urinated on the venerable Holocaust Memorial. Meanwhile, the open-air museum known as the East Side Gallery has also seen its fair share of public peeing, graffiti and general damage to the wearing former wall. Thankfully, a railing will soon protect the monument.

    Author: Paula Rösler


  • The smashed face of a statue seen near the Arc De Triomphe during a Yellow Vest protest in Paris (Imago/S. Kelpa)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    Landmark attack

    Graffiti on the façade of the Arc de Triomphe, smashed glass cases inside, a beheaded marble bust of Napoleon and plundered showrooms: During the riots in the wake of the Yellow Vest movement protests in Paris, the iconic Arc De Triomphe has suffered damage amounting to around one million euros. French President Macron responded with strong words: "I will never accept violence."

  • Statue der kleinen Meerjungfrau in Kopenhagen beschmiert (picture-alliance/dpa/Scanpix/I. M. Odgaard)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    Besmirching a Danish icon

    When environmental activists drenched Copenhagen's The Little Mermaid in blood red paint, the soiling of the landmark came with a clear message. Written on the shore in front of the monument were the words: "Denmark defend the whales of the Faroe Islands." Placed as a tribute to Danish author Hans Christian Andersen in 1913, the mermaid has often been damaged, with rioters twice decapitating her.

  • A woman removes graffiti from a wall next to a statue of David Bowie (Imago/i Images)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    'Feed the homeless'

    It took just 48 hours for this David Bowie monument to be defaced by activists after its grand unveiling in March, 2018. A slogan was quickly added to the foot of the the UK's first public statue of Bowie that shows the musician as his alter ego Ziggy Stardust. "Feed the homeless first," it read. The smear campaign was likely a response to the cost of the monument, including £100,000 crowdfunding.

  • Statue of Immanuel Kant painted in pink (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/V. Nevar)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    Patriotic protest

    This statue of Immanuel Kant in the Russian city of Kaliningrad — the philosopher was a resident when it was part of East Prussia — was paint bombed in November, 2018. As the city's airport was to be named after the German philosopher, patriotic vandals also put out leaflets reading: "Banish the name of this enemy German with an Orthodox cross!" Kant is also the namesake of the local university.

  • The grafittied viewing platform of the Cologne Cathedral (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Schoening)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    Unholy Walls

    This nearly 160 meters high cathedral is actually the pride of Cologne. Nevertheless, the landmark has to constantly face vandalism of every kind: Public urination, broken stone work and graffiti on the facades. Indeed, the entrance to of the world's third largest cathedral even had to once withstand the collision of a small car. The annual cost of the damage is estimated at 60,000 euros.

  • @dw_stories, East Side Gallery, Berlin (DW/T. Kakareko)

    Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

    Shameless public peeing

    Berlin's iconic landmarks are neither immune from vandalism. A 22-year-old was fined 1500 euros after he urinated on the venerable Holocaust Memorial. Meanwhile, the open-air museum known as the East Side Gallery has also seen its fair share of public peeing, graffiti and general damage to the wearing former wall. Thankfully, a railing will soon protect the monument.

    Author: Paula Rösler


Protestors defaced Paris' Arc de Triomphe during Saturday protests with statements like "Triumph of the Yellow Vests" and demands for French President Emmanuel Macon to step down.

The slogans on the facade are only part of the damage caused by protesters. Vandalism on the inside will cost up to €1 million ($1.14 million) to fix, said Philippe Belaval, head of the National Monument Authority. The Parisian landmark is now closed to visitors for several days. 

Read moreMacron holds crisis talks after worst urban riot in 50 years

Immortal fame via arson

Vandalism as a means to an end is by no means a modern phenomenon. As early as 356 B.C., Herostrates set the Temple of Artemis at Ephesus — one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World — in order to attain eternal glory.

However, devastation and willful damage are not always aimed at a specific personal or political goal.

Sometimes, it's just willful desecration, as our picture gallery above shows.

DW recommends

France's 'yellow vest' protesters clash again with riot police

Demonstrations in Paris took a violent turn, with protesters setting fire to several cars and destroying shops. The protests have morphed from anger over fuel tax hikes to a larger rebuke of President Emmanuel Macron. (01.12.2018)  

Will the 'yellow vest' protests push France further to the right?

France's so-called yellow vest protests are a vehicle for those who feel left behind by politicians in the capital. The demonstrations could boost support for far-right parties. Lisa Louis reports from Paris. (23.11.2018)  

Macron holds crisis talks after worst urban riot in 50 years

French President Emmanuel Macron is keen to prevent a recurrence of the angry fuel protests in Paris that turned into the most serious unrest in decades. Police arrested 412 people, while 133 were injured. (02.12.2018)  

Global day of protests over climate change

An international day of protests over climate change has taken place in cities around the world. It was designed to coincide with UN talks aimed at breathing life into the Paris Agreement. (08.09.2018)  

Cultural monuments targeted by vandals

The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, the Little Mermaid in Copenhagen and the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin are famed monuments that draw millions of annual visitors. But this has also made them a the target of vandalism. (04.12.2018)  

Related content

Frankreich Gelbwesten-Protest in Molsheim

French gas stations left dry by 'yellow vest' blockades 03.12.2018

At least 75 gas stations have run out of fuel due to blockades at major depots, French energy giant Total said. The situation is likely to get worse if protests don't stop soon, according to officials.

'Yellow vest' protests turn violent in Paris 02.12.2018

Central Paris was filled with smoke and tear gas as protesters burned cars and clashed with riot police. The protests were sparked by a planned fuel tax hike but have grown into more general — and violent —opposition to Emmanuel Macron's government.

Yellow Vests protest hit French economy 03.12.2018

After three weeks of at times violent protests in throughout France, the unrest is starting to hamper the French economy. What started as a protest over gas taxes has turned into a referendum on economic justice.

Advertisement

Kino

Film still Trailer The Mule (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Clint Eastwood can't get enough

Clint Eastwood had been planning to retire for some time. Instead, in the thriller "The Mule", Clintwood not only directs, he takes on his first screen role in years: a WWII veteran who becomes the oldest drug smuggler in the world. 

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

Beethovenfest 2018 | (Beethovenfest 2018/B. Frommann)

Ferdinand Ries – The victory of faith

"Der Sieg des Glaubens" (The victory of faith), oratorio for solo voices, chorus and orchestra, op. 157 by Ferdinand Ries at the Beethovenfest Bonn 2018 for the 200th anniversary of the Lower Rhenish Music Festival. 

Arts

Isa Genzken (picture alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

The Lady of the Rose: Sculptor Isa Genzken turns 70

After she planted an eight meter metal rose at the center of the site of the Occupy Wall Street protests in September, Isa Genzken showed she remains — at the age of 70 — one the great public sculptors. 

Digital Culture

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Polarr"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps .This week: "Polarr" 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  