 French government scraps fuel tax hike after yellow-vest protests | News | DW | 05.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

French government scraps fuel tax hike after yellow-vest protests

The French government announced the fuel tax rise had been scrapped from the 2019 budget after weeks of protests and the worst rioting in Paris in decades. Despite the decision, protests may continue.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Präsident (Getty Images/AFP/B. Guay)

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had announced a six-month postponement of the tax on Tuesday but on Wednesday he and President Emmanuel Macron decided the tax would not be part of the 2019 budget, according to Secretary of Equality Marlene Schiappa.

Macron has left Philippe to make the public statements concerning the protests. 

Philippe made it known that "the tax is now abandoned" in the 2019 budget. The government was "ready for dialogue" he said. Environment minister Francois de Rugy confirmed in a TV interview that the fuel tax due on January 1 was "scrapped for the year 2019" in its entirety.

Negotiating with the protesters, named for wearing high-visibility yellow vests "gilets jaunes" has been difficult for the government as the leaderless activists are spread throughout rural and urban France and include people with grievances beyond objections to the fuel duty.  

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced first a suspension then a scrapping of the tax

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced first a suspension then a scrapping of the tax

Protests to continue?

Jacline Mouraud, one of the self-proclaimed spokespeople was unimpressed by the announcement, "I think it comes much too late." Macron's move was "on the right path but, in my opinion, it will not fundamentally change the movement," she said.

Mouraud said the various groups wearing the yellow vests would make their own decisions about what to do next but encouraged protesters to push other demands such as a rise in the minimum wage.

Further protests had been anticipated for the coming weekend with some politicians calling for more security measures. Trade unions and farmers had threatened to join the protests.

Laurent Wauquiez, head of the Republicans party called for a state of emergency to be declared saying, "That would enable the security forces to be protected and it would also enable us to protect those who want to march peacefully without being taken hostage."

Protests turned violent in Paris

Protests turned violent in Paris

Bring the taxes in fairly

The prime minister had defended the government's position in front of lawmakers on Wednesday in a debate on the protests in the National Assembly. But he promised that the fuel duty rises would only be implemented if an agreement could be reached on how to implement them fairly.

Public support for the yellow vests had been widespread in France, rated at 70 percent according to some opinion polls.

Philippe told the National Assembly that it was time for a national discussion on the issues raised by the protests, including taxation policy and public services.

Pensioners and those on a basic wage who do not qualify for social benefits have made common cause in yellow vests on the streets with anarchists and far-right agitators who want the president to resign.

Talks planned for Tuesday had been called off after yellow-vest representatives said they had been threatened by hardliners if they dared negotiate with the government.

Yellow-vest protests have been mostly calm, but determined

Yellow-vest protests have been mostly calm, but determined

Macron's calls for calm and "respect of the republican order," were made known through media reports.

Turnout for the protests had fallen from about 280,000 three weeks ago to 136,000 last Saturday, with some of the violence, car burning, spray painting and damage to Paris' historic monuments alienating supporters. More than 100 people were injured and 412 arrested in Paris last Saturday.

Watch video 02:42
Now live
02:42 mins.

French government backpedals, but protests to continue

jm/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

France suspends fuel tax hike for 6 months to quell protests

France has suspended a planned fuel tax hike which has sparked violent protests. In a televised address, the prime minister called for an end to the demonstrations, saying "no tax deserves to risk unity of the nation." (04.12.2018)  

French gas stations left dry by 'yellow vest' blockades

At least 75 gas stations have run out of fuel due to blockades at major depots, French energy giant Total said. The situation is likely to get worse if protests don't stop soon, according to officials. (03.12.2018)  

France's yellow vests decline talks after threats

Delegates said they were being threatened by hard-liners who warned them against entering into negotiations with the government. Measures in favor of the protesters are expected. (03.12.2018)  

France's Emmanuel Macron finds respite amid mass protests

After intense street protests, French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will postpone a proposed fuel tax increase. He is hopeful the move will appeal to moderates and weaken the resistance movement. (04.12.2018)  

Protester killed in French 'yellow-vest' road blockades

A woman taking part in protests against rising fuel prices in France has died after being hit by a car. The incident took place as activists angered by the government's tax hikes blocked motorways across the country. (17.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

French government backpedals, but protests to continue  

'Yellow vest' protests turn violent in Paris  

Related content

Frankreich Gelbwesten-Protest in Paris

France's 'yellow vest' protesters clash again with riot police 01.12.2018

Demonstrations in Paris took a violent turn, with protesters setting fire to several cars and destroying shops. The protests have morphed from anger over fuel tax hikes to a larger rebuke of President Emmanuel Macron.

Frankreich Gelbewesten Präfektur in Le Puy-en-Velay

France's yellow vests decline talks after threats 03.12.2018

Delegates said they were being threatened by hard-liners who warned them against entering into negotiations with the government. Measures in favor of the protesters are expected.

Frankreich Proteste der Gelbwesten in Paris

French prime minister to meet 'yellow vest' protesters 30.11.2018

Protests over rising taxes are planned in the French capital, Paris, for a third weekend. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is expected to meet with some protesters for the first time since the rallies began.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 