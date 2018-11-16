Protester killed in French 'yellow-vest' road blockades

A woman taking part in protests against rising fuel prices in France has died after being hit by a car. The incident took place as activists angered by the government's tax hikes blocked motorways across the country.
A motorist hit and killed a protester in southeastern France on Saturday during nationwide demonstrations against rising fuel prices, the French Interior Minister said.
The "yellow-vest" movement called for people wearing high-visibility jackets to block motorway exits, fuel depots and roundabouts in hundreds of events planned across France.
In the southeastern town of Pont-de-Beauvoisin, a female driver panicked when she saw protesters barring the road and accelerated, hitting and killing a woman in her 50s, Interior Minister Christophe Castener said. Almost 50 others were injured in other incidents, officials said.
Read more:Paris to ban combustion-engine cars by 2030
Nationwide campaign
In televised comments, Castener said around 50,000 people were taking part in the backlash against President Emmanuel Macron's fuel tax hikes, adding that police would take action to ensure no roads were completely blocked.
The "yellow-vest" protests against petrol and diesel tax increases have also attracted voters who are dissatisfied more generally with Macron's economic reforms. Opposition parties and labor unions also lent their backing to the movement, but were reluctant to join the blockades, citing the involvement of the far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National), previously the Front National.
Read more: French farmers picket Total refineries in palm oil protests
Macron has rejected calls to scrap further tax rises in 2019. But, in an attempt to assuage protesters' concerns, the government last week announced it would offer energy subsidies and a grant of €4,000 ($4,600) for poorer families to replace older, less fuel-efficient vehicles.
The tax increases are part of an effort to move away from a reliance on fossil fuel-powered vehicles.
nm/ng (Reuters, AFP, dpa)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Bill Clinton convinced voters with his simple message about jobs and job security. Now Emmanuel Macron, a pro-European centrist, has a new vision for businesses in France. What will he do for the economy? (08.05.2017)
French farmers have started a three-day blockade of refineries after a decision by Total to import cheaper palm oil for its biofuel plant. The move has fanned farmer discontent over unfair competition. (11.06.2018)
The 19-member eurozone's second-largest economy has seen its GDP expanding at the fastest pace since 2011. Analysts said the country benefitted from reforms initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron. (30.01.2018)
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls has held emergency talks about the country's energy supplies as blockades continue at fuel depots. French workers have been striking against planned changes to the labor laws. (28.05.2016)