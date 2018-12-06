 France boosts security amid fear of new ′yellow vest′ protest riots | News | DW | 06.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

France boosts security amid fear of new 'yellow vest' protest riots

Officials warned that "major violence" could hit Paris as "yellow vest" protesters plan to gather again this weekend. Teens have also blocked hundreds of schools while several unions called for solidarity strikes.

High school students demonstrate against French government's education reforms in Marseille, France (picture-alliance/abaca/M. Clement)

The political crisis engulfing French President Emmanuel Macron's government showed no signs of abating on Thursday, as public anger continues to grow despite the scrapping of a controversial fuel tax hike.

Authorities across France are bracing for another weekend of "yellow vest" protests. The movement's members are known for wearing yellow safety vests carried by French motorists.

The protests began as a demonstration against the fuel tax that started in November, but recently turned violent during a demonstration in Paris last Saturday, which saw some of the worst rioting in France in decades. Three weeks of protests have led to four deaths and left hundreds injured.

Some 65,000 security personnel will be deployed across the country on Saturday ahead of the fourth weekend of planned rallies, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.

Watch video 02:42
Now live
02:42 mins.

French government backpedals, but protests to continue

Authorities are concerned that far-right and far-left agitators are hijacking the protests to incite further violence. One French presidential source told news agency AFP that they fear "major violence" could hit the capital this weekend.

Shops and restaurants on the Champs-Elysees were urged to close this weekend over concerns of renewed rioting, according to notices seen by news agency AFP. The Eiffel Tower will also be closed on Saturday.

Half of this weekend's scheduled French league football matches have also been canceled due to security concerns.

Teens protest education reforms

On Thursday, students blocked some 200 French high schools to protest education reforms. They demanded an end to testing overhauls and a controversial new online platform for allocating university placements, local media reported.

Some of the protests grew violent, with masked demonstrators throwing Molotov cocktails and setting fire to trash cans. A car was also set on fire in the western city of Nantes.

High school students demonstrate against French government education reforms (picture-alliance/abaca/M. Clement)

Hundreds of French teens across the country protested against education reforms on Thursday

Growing calls for strikes

Although the "yellow vests" do not have formal leaders and are not affiliated with any labor union or political party, several French unions have called for strikes to coincide with the demonstrations.

The CGT trade union called on its energy workers to stage a 48-hour walk-out on December 13, adding that they wanted to join the "yellow vests."

France's main farmers' union said on Wednesday that its members would stage demonstrations every day next week. Two truck driver unions also called for an indefinite sympathy strike starting form Sunday night.

Read more: Will the 'yellow vest' protests push France further to the right?

Who are the 'yellow vests'?

The movement was sparked on November 17 with yellow vest-wearing protesters blocking roads across the country and hampering access to factories and some fuel depots.

Further rallies spread quickly, spanning France's rural and urban areas. What initially started as a campaign against Macron's planed fuel tax hike grew into a broader opposition movement to his government, which was elected in May 2017.

Protesters have voiced concern over the high cost of living and urged for higher salaries and lower taxes as well as Macron's resignation.

Watch video 01:33
Now live
01:33 mins.

Yellow Vests protest hit French economy

rs/amp (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

French government scraps fuel tax hike after yellow-vest protests

The French government announced the fuel tax rise had been scrapped from the 2019 budget after weeks of protests and the worst rioting in Paris in decades. Despite the decision, protests may continue. (05.12.2018)  

France revolts against Emmanuel Macron and the 'elite'

Representatives of the "yellow vest" demonstrators have called off talks with the French government, though it was doubtful they would've ended the protests. The gap between the people and their government is deepening. (03.12.2018)  

Will the 'yellow vest' protests push France further to the right?

France's so-called yellow vest protests are a vehicle for those who feel left behind by politicians in the capital. The demonstrations could boost support for far-right parties. Lisa Louis reports from Paris. (23.11.2018)  

France's Emmanuel Macron finds respite amid mass protests

After intense street protests, French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will postpone a proposed fuel tax increase. He is hopeful the move will appeal to moderates and weaken the resistance movement. (04.12.2018)  

French gas stations left dry by 'yellow vest' blockades

At least 75 gas stations have run out of fuel due to blockades at major depots, French energy giant Total said. The situation is likely to get worse if protests don't stop soon, according to officials. (03.12.2018)  

France's 'yellow vest' protesters clash again with riot police

Demonstrations in Paris took a violent turn, with protesters setting fire to several cars and destroying shops. The protests have morphed from anger over fuel tax hikes to a larger rebuke of President Emmanuel Macron. (01.12.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

French government backpedals, but protests to continue  

Yellow Vests protest hit French economy  

Related content

Frankreich Paris Emmanuel Macron, Präsident

French government scraps fuel tax hike after yellow-vest protests 05.12.2018

The French government announced the fuel tax rise had been scrapped from the 2019 budget after weeks of protests and the worst rioting in Paris in decades. Despite the decision, protests may continue.

Gelbwesten-Protest in Paris

France's Emmanuel Macron finds respite amid mass protests 04.12.2018

After intense street protests, French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will postpone a proposed fuel tax increase. He is hopeful the move will appeal to moderates and weaken the resistance movement.

Frankreich Gelbwesten-Protest in Paris

France's 'yellow vest' protesters clash again with riot police 01.12.2018

Demonstrations in Paris took a violent turn, with protesters setting fire to several cars and destroying shops. The protests have morphed from anger over fuel tax hikes to a larger rebuke of President Emmanuel Macron.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 