News

Pakistanis protest Geert Wilders' Prophet Mohammad cartoon contest

Anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders' plan to hold a Prophet Mohammad cartoon contest has sparked protests in Pakistan. It comes after a man was arrested in Belgium for threatening to attack Wilders over the competition.

Pakistanis protest against Dutch politician Geert Wilders' plan to hold a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. M. Chaudary)

Thousands of Pakistanis on Wednesday protested far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders' plans to hold a Prophet Mohammad cartoon competition.

Some 10,000 protesters participated in the march, chanting "we will die to protect the honor of the Prophet," and holding a large banner that said they were holding a "peaceful protest."

The demonstration was organized by Islamist groups that made surprising advances in the July elections, and came one day after Dutch police arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of threatening to attack Wilders over the contest.

Opinion: Imran Khan's dangerous victory

Images of Prophet Mohammed are traditionally forbidden in Islam as idolatrous, and caricatures are regarded by many Muslims as highly offensive.

Wilders is an outspoken critic of Islam, and has made controversial comments regarding the Prophet Mohammed in the past, including announcing plans to show cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad on Dutch television.

  • Frankreich Paris Davide Martello (Getty Images/AFP/K. Tribouillard)

    How artists have responded to terror

    First sign of peace

    The day after the November 2015 Paris attacks, which left over 130 people dead, the city was in mourning. When German pianist Davide Martello began playing John Lennon's "Imagine" outside the Bataclan on a piano he had transported from Germany, a crowd quickly gathered. Martello later told The Guardian that "I wanted to be there to try and comfort, and offer a sign of hope."

  • Peace for Paris Peace-Zeichen Eifelturm von Jean Jullien (Jean Jullien)

    How artists have responded to terror

    When words fail

    After the chaos of a tragedy, a simple visual image can be a comfort. French graphic artist Jean Jullien posted a hand-painted peace sign incorporating an image of the Eiffel Tower on social media after the November 2015 attack in Paris. It quickly became an iconic symbol of sympathy with survivors.

  • Gedenken an den Anschlag auf Charlie Hebdo in Paris (Getty Images/E. Cabanis)

    How artists have responded to terror

    The image as a weapon

    Artists do not always play a peaceful role. The comic artist known as Charb was famous for publishing offensive caricatures of religions, including Islam. After Islamist gunmen shot him and his colleages to death in the offices of Charlie Hebdo on Jan. 7, 2015, demonstrators used his images to defy the attackers and their supporters.

  • GMF Panel 50 How art and culture can foster... Aeham Ahmed (DW/K. Danetzki)

    How artists have responded to terror

    Music from the ashes

    Artists are sometimes the targets of terrorist groups. Such was the fate of Syrian pianist Aeham Ahmad, who studied music in Damascus and Homs but spent much of his life in a refugee settlement. It was on a bombed-out street there that Ahmad gained international attention, playing piano in a YouTube video. After ISIS militants burned his instrument, he fled to Germany and now lives there.

  • Hamburg Thalia Theater Aufführung Wut/Rage nach Elfriede Jelinek und Stephens (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Fürst)

    How artists have responded to terror

    Catharsis, the therapy of theater

    Aristotle's theory of catharsis - purging emotions through theater - lives on. Austrian Elfriede Jelinek crafted her play "Anger" (pictured above in a 2016 production at the Hamburger Thalia-Theater) while in shock from the 2015 attacks in Paris. The title points not only to the anger of the attackers, but also the hatefulness of some responses, as well as the agony of those caught in the middle.

  • Elfenbeinküste Musiker des Collectif Bassam am Strand von Grand Bassam (DW/J.-P. Scholz)

    How artists have responded to terror

    "Not even scared"

    On March 13, 2016, Al-Qaeda militants gunned down 19 people on the Ivory Coast's sandy Grand Bassam beach. Ten days later, a number of the country's pop stars released a music video to reclaim the space. "Meme pas peur" is the name of the song - "Not even scared" - and the defiant words ring true among performers as they dance on the sun-bleached sand, no blood in sight.

  • Wandmalerei Guillaume Bottazzi (DW/M. Kübler)

    How artists have responded to terror

    Just color and line

    Not all artistic responses to violence are literal. The vivid colors and lively shapes of Guillaume Bottazzi's abstract art speak for themselves as a reponse to tragedy. Since the end of October, he has been working on a mural in Brussels's Place Jourdan as a permanent memorial to the victims of the March 22 attacks in the city.

  • Frankreich Künstler Jeff Koons in Paris (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Euler)

    How artists have responded to terror

    A wealthy donor

    American pop artist Jeff Koons unveiled his plan for "Bouquet of Tulips 2016" at a ceremony in Paris in November. The forthcoming sculpture, by one of the world's wealthiest artists who hires workers to construct his designs, was donated in honor of the victims of the multiple Paris terrorist attacks of 2015.

  • Deutschland Brandenburger Tor erstrahlt in Schwarz-Rot-Gold (Reuters/R. Krause )

    How artists have responded to terror

    Together Berlin!

    On December 20, a day after an attack on a Berlin Christmas market claimed 12 lives, the Brandenburg Gate was lit with the colors of the German flag. On Friday, December 23, the city will hold a six-hour long memorial concert featuring several German musicians as a sign of Berlin's resilience to the disruption of an otherwise festive public life in the week before Christmas.

    Author: Amien Essif


Dutch police make arrest

The man arrested for allegedly threatening Wilders was taken into custody on Tuesday in The Hague, police spokesman Jan Rensen said, without identifying his nationality.

Charlie Hebdo and freedom of expression

He is believed to have posted a video on Facebook on Monday in which he said he was five minutes away from the parliament building and said he was targeting the anti-Islam politician.

"Only that blasphemer [Wilders] is my target," the man said in the video, which was shown on national broadcaster NOS. "I believe that God will help me succeed ... they're making jokes about our Prophet."

Mainstream outlets need to judge benefits of publication

In January, 2015, two armed gunmen stormed the offices of satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, where they killed 12 people and injured 11 others. The left-wing publication often publishes articles mocking various religions, including Islam.

Watch video 02:00
Now live
02:00 mins.

Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo attacks marked

law/kms (AP, Reuters)

Danish minister Stoejberg republishes controversial Muhammad caricature online

Denmark's immigration minister has posted a screenshot showing a caricature of Islam's Prophet Muhammad on Facebook. The cartoon is one of several that caused international outrage over a decade ago. (26.09.2017)  

Pakistan election: Islamist parties benefit from political polarization

While local and international media have been focusing on the tug-of-war between former PM Sharif and Pakistan's military, extremist parties are gaining strength in Punjab province. Shamil Shams reports from Lahore. (23.07.2018)  

Opinion: Imran Khan's dangerous victory

Populist politician Imran Khan is on course to become Pakistan's next premier, with his party set to win the most seats in general elections. The results have split the country like never before, says DW's Shamil Shams. (26.07.2018)  

Pakistan election: Imran Khan claims victory

The former cricket star and opposition stalwart Imran Khan has declared victory in Pakistan's tense election. A slow vote count had sparked accusations of ballot rigging by rivals. (26.07.2018)  

Opinion: The wrong lessons to take away from the Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris

The European leaders demanding that governments be allowed to access encrypted communications have learnt nothing from the terrorist attacks in Paris, writes DW's Michael Münz. (25.01.2015)  

Shootings at headquarters of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, deaths reported

Armed gunmen have stormed the headquarters of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. As many as 12 people are reported to have been killed in the incident. (07.01.2015)  

Satire after the Paris attacks: 'We will not be silenced'

How far can you go with satire? After the Paris attacks, organizers of Germany's Rose Monday parades have been asking themselves this very question. In Cologne, they've chosen their theme for 2015: "Je suis Charlie." (23.01.2015)  

Charlie Hebdo and freedom of expression

One year ago, the office of the French satirical publication "Charlie Hebdo" became the target of a terrorist attack. Solidarity was felt around the globe. The attack sparked a renewed debate over freedom of expression. (02.01.2016)  

Mainstream outlets need to judge benefits of publication

As the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo comes back with a vengeance, depicting a crying Prophet Muhammad on its cover, DW asks media professor Jane Singer about the ethical dilemmas of publishing such cartoons. (14.01.2015)  

Charlie Hebdo around the world

Sold out, but reprinted around the world: Charlie Hebdo continues to make waves. Who has been showing the magazine's newest cartoons - and who hasn't? (14.01.2015)  

I'll show Muhammad cartoons on TV, vows Dutch MP Geert Wilders

The Dutch anti-Islam MP Geert Wilders says he plans to show cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad on Dutch television. He had wanted to exhibit them in parliament, but was knocked back. (04.06.2015)  

How artists have responded to terror

A sharp rise in deaths from terrorist attacks in developed countries in the past two years has unsettled the world. Artists have responded - with comfort and provocation. (23.12.2016)  

Don't insult the Saudis  

Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo attacks marked  

