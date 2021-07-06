Geert Wilders is a Dutch politician who founded and leads the populist Party for Freedom (PVV). He is best known for his critical stance towards Islam.

Wilders came to international prominence in 2008 after he produced an anti-Islam film Fitna, which discussed the dangers of jihad. He first entered the Dutch parliament in 1998 as a member of the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD). He was expelled in 2004 and founded the PVV. The party follows a populist anti-EU, anti-immigrant course. In the 2017 national elections, the PVV finished second with a total of five seats. Wilders has been the subject of a series of death threats and is the most heavily-guarded politician in the Netherlans. Here is an automatic compilation of DW content about Geert Wilders.