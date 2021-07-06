Visit the new DW website

Geert Wilders

Geert Wilders is a Dutch politician who founded and leads the populist Party for Freedom (PVV). He is best known for his critical stance towards Islam.

Wilders came to international prominence in 2008 after he produced an anti-Islam film Fitna, which discussed the dangers of jihad. He first entered the Dutch parliament in 1998 as a member of the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD). He was expelled in 2004 and founded the PVV. The party follows a populist anti-EU, anti-immigrant course. In the 2017 national elections, the PVV finished second with a total of five seats. Wilders has been the subject of a series of death threats and is the most heavily-guarded politician in the Netherlans. Here is an automatic compilation of DW content about Geert Wilders.

Geert Wilders, leader of Dutch far-right and largest opposition party PVV, listens to questions from the media as he reacts to the exit polls in the Netherlands' general election in The Hague, Netherlands, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Dutch court upholds Geert Wilders conviction for insulting Moroccans 06.07.2021

The anti-Islam populist was convicted after he insulted Moroccans at a campaign rally in 2014. He has called the legal proceedings a "witch hunt."
2021-03-15 07:57:33 EINDHOVEN - Ein Wähler gibt seine Stimme frühzeitig in einem Wahllokal in Eindhoven für die Wahlen zum Repräsentantenhaus ab. ANP ROB ENGELAAR

Netherlands election: Dutch voters defy coronavirus fears 16.03.2021

The Netherlands is under lockdown, but the voters were still allowed to hit the polls and start a special three-day election.

Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders appears in court for the verdict in his appeal trial in Schiphol near Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Geert Wilders trial: Dutch court overturns far-right leader's discrimination conviction 04.09.2020

The far-right populist Geert Wilders had been found guilty by a lower court in the Netherlands of inciting hatred against Moroccans. But an appeals court has dismissed the charges.

ARCHIV - Der niederländische Politiker Geert Wilders von der PVV spricht am 29.03.2016 in Den Haag (Niederlande) im Rahmen einer Parlamentsdebatte. Gut vier Wochen vor der Parlamentswahl in den Niederlanden stellt sich der Rechtspopulist Geert Wilders am Sonntag erstmals einem großen TV-Interview. Foto: Martijn Beekman/ANP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders holds Muhammad cartoon contest 29.12.2019

Geert Wilders revived a controversial Prophet Mohammad cartoon competition. The Dutch politician declared the winner to be a dark drawing of a bearded man wearing a black turban.
June 9, 2018 - London, Greater London, UK - London, UK. GEERT WILDERS is escorted away by police from a demonstration in support of Tommy Robinson ( real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon ) in Whitehall in Westminster . Robinson has been convicted of Contempt of Court . Robinson was already serving a suspended sentence for Contempt of Court over a similar incident , when he was convicted on Friday 25th May 2018 London UK PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAl94_ 20180609_zaf_l94_650 Copyright: xJoelxGoodmanx

Dutch populist Geert Wilders blocked by Twitter 31.05.2019

Wilders was blocked over a tweet linking the Dutch left-wing to Islamist honor killings. His party recently lost all its seats in the European Parliament.
A picture taken on February 24, 2017 in Rotterdam shows PVV MP Joram van Klaveren. - For seven years Joram van Klaveren fought a relentless campaign in the Lower House against Islam in the Netherlands as a lawmaker for Freedom Party (PVV). He now has set tongues wagging in the Netherlands after revealing he has converted and become a Muslim, news reports said on February 5, 2019. (Photo by Bas CZERWINSKI / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read BAS CZERWINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Former far-right Dutch politician converts to Islam 05.02.2019

In a move that surprised many of his friends and colleagues, former far-right Dutch politician Joram van Klaveren has converted to Islam. As a former member of Geert Wilders' PPV party he now says he was wrong.
Hayarpi Tamrazyan (R) from Armenia attends a service in the Bethel church in The Hague, eastern Netherlands, on December 6, 2018, as the church is holding round-the-clock religious services to prevent the family from being deported. - The Bethel Church in The Hague has taken advantage of a loophole in Dutch law which says that police cannot enter the premises while a religious service is underway. The five members of the Tamrazyan family, who have been living in the Netherlands for nine years, took refuge in the church on October 25, 2018 after Dutch authorities turned down their request for asylum. (Photo by Koen van Weel / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP/Getty Images)

Church asylum family wins after Dutch parliament deal 01.02.2019

A Dutch church has halted a marathon three-month-long service aimed at stopping the deportation of an Armenian family after a parliamentary deal was struck that will allow them, and hundreds of others, to stay. Keith Walker speaks with DW correspondent Stefan Bos, who has been following this story for Inside Europe.

29.03.2016 FILE - epa05234872 Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders during the debate in the Second Chamber in The Hague, The Netherlands, 29 March 2016, about the terror attacks in Brussels. EPA/MARTIJN BEEKMAN (zu dpa «Prozess gegen Rechtspopulist Wilders beginnt ohne den Angeklagten» vom 29.10.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Mosques want Geert Wilders banned from Twitter for hate speech 06.11.2018

A federation representing more than 100 mosques in the Netherlands has called on Twitter to block the account of anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders. The group says it will take legal action if the platform fails to act.
June 9, 2018 - London, Greater London, UK - London, UK. GEERT WILDERS is escorted away by police from a demonstration in support of Tommy Robinson ( real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon ) in Whitehall in Westminster . Robinson has been convicted of Contempt of Court . Robinson was already serving a suspended sentence for Contempt of Court over a similar incident , when he was convicted on Friday 25th May 2018 London UK PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAl94_ 20180609_zaf_l94_650 Copyright: xJoelxGoodmanx

Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders cancels Muhammad cartoon contest 30.08.2018

Far-right politician Geert Wilders has canceled a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest to avoid 'Islamist violence.' The provocative stunt drew criticism at home and abroad.
Teacher and students of an Islamic seminary 'Jamia Naeemia' chant slogans during a demonstration in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, condemning a cartoon contest planned by Geert Wilders, a Dutch parliamentarian. Members of a Pakistani Islamist group that made surprising gains in last month's national elections rallied against Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders, who plans to hold a Prophet Muhammad cartoon competition in November. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) |

Pakistanis protest Geert Wilders' Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest 29.08.2018

Anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders' plan to hold a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest has sparked protests in Pakistan. It comes after a man was arrested in Belgium for threatening to attack Wilders over the competition.
02.11.2017 +++ The Netherlands, The Hague. Politician Geert Wilders of PVV PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xHollandsexHoogtex/xJacoxKlamerx x72075238x

Geert Wilders appeals 2016 discrimination conviction 17.05.2018

Far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders is appealing a conviction for encouraging discrimination against Moroccans. The staunch Islam critic claims that prosecutors are taking away his right to free speech.
(LtoR) Marine Le Pen, head of French far-right National Front (FN) party, Tomio Okamura, leader of Czech far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy party (SPD) and Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party (Partij voor de Vrijheid) give a press conference during a conference of the rightwing Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group in the European parliament on December 16, 2017 outside Prague. / AFP PHOTO / Michal CIZEK (Photo credit should read MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images)

European right-wing leaders meet in Prague, slam EU and immigration 16.12.2017

Meeting in Prague, right-wing leaders from across Europe have praised Austria's anti-immigration party joining the new coalition government. The politicians are seeking to build cooperation among populists.

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives for talks on EU integration, defense and migration at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

German election: World reacts to Merkel victory, AfD rise 25.09.2017

World leaders, including Emmanuel Macron of France, have congratulated Chancellor Angela Merkel on her election win. But the AfD's entry into parliament was also lauded by Europe's far-right leaders.
Das Parlamentsgebäude am Hofvijver (Gewässer) in Den Haag. (Undatierte Aufnahme); Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/ANP

Dutch disarray: Rutte can't forge cabinet in Netherlands 14.06.2017

Four-party negotiations to form a government in the Netherlands have fallen apart a second time. The main point of contention is immigration policy - which had likewise been the hottest potato in the election campaign.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (C) and member of the VVD party leaves after negotiations of the formation of cabinet with The People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), Democrats 66 (D66) and the Green Left Party (GroenLinks), in The Hague, on May 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Bart Maat / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read BART MAAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Dutch politician Wilders says still 'available' as coalition talks fail 15.05.2017

Talks between Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD and three other parties have ended without success. The smallest of the possible coalition partners, Green Left, refused to break a promise on immigration.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, right-wing populist leader Geert Wilders, center, and Socialist Party leader Emile Roemer talk during a meeting of party leaders with the chairwoman of the parliament to discus first steps in forming a new dutch coalition government in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Dutch political parties were preparing Thursday to start what will likely be a long process of coalition talks after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's right-wing VVD easily won national elections, defying polls that suggested a close race with anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) |

Why the Dutch need three months to form a government 30.03.2017

Two weeks after the Dutch election, the politician leading talks to form a new coalition says it may take three months or more. But far-right leader Geert Wilders, whose party came second, is nowhere to be seen.
