Netherlands: Right-wing parties to form government

Far-right populist Geert Wilders has said the leaders of four right-wing Dutch parties have reached agreement on forming a coalition government. Wilders himself will not be prime minister.

Far-right Dutch firebrand Geert Wilders on Wednesday announced that he and the leaders of three right-wing parties have finally come to agreement over the formation of a coalition government.

Wilders, who will not serve as prime minister, said, "We have a negotiators' agreement." It has been reported that the parties will vote on whether to approve the deal later today.

The staunchly anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim Wilders won a shock victory in the Netherlands' parliamentary elections six months ago but had been unable to form a government.

