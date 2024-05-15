  1. Skip to content
Netherlands: Right-wing parties to form government

May 15, 2024

Far-right populist Geert Wilders has said the leaders of four right-wing Dutch parties have reached agreement on forming a coalition government. Wilders himself will not be prime minister.

A blonde man (Dutch far-right populist Geert Wilders) in a blue suit, seen in 3/4 profile from the left
Geert Wilders has been rying to find governing partners since winning a surprise electoral victory six-months agoImage: ROBIN UTRECHT/ANP/AFP/Getty Images

Far-right Dutch firebrand Geert Wilders on Wednesday announced that he and the leaders of three right-wing parties have finally come to agreement over the formation of a coalition government.

Wilders, who will not serve as prime minister, said, "We have a negotiators' agreement." It has been reported that the parties will vote on whether to approve the deal later today.

The staunchly anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim Wilders won a shock victory in the Netherlands' parliamentary elections six months ago but had been unable to form a government.

Far-right populist Geert Wilders wins big in Dutch elections

More to come... Please refresh your browser for updates.

js/lo (AFP, dpa)