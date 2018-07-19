Pakistan election: Imran Khan claims victory

"We were successful and we were given a mandate," Imran Khan said in a televised address on Thursday, claiming victory for himself and his PTI party inPakistan's national election.

Khan also used his acceptance speech to declare that India and Pakistan had to come to an agreement for lasting peace in the restive Kashmir border region.

"The leaders of Pakistan and India should sit down at a table and resolve the Kashmir issue," he said.

Controversial vote count:

Unofficial early results gave Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI, Movement for Justice) party a lead over the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which is currently headed by Shahbaz Sharif, the brother of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Election officials said a technical glitch in the electronic reporting system has delayed the results, with staff now counting ballots by hand. The Election Commission of Pakistan ruled out any "conspiracy" in the delay.

The slow vote tally has led to fears over the legitimacy of the vote and prompted many political parties to cry foul. PML-N rejected the count as "blatantly" rigged.

Official results are expected in the evening on Thursday, although officials did not name a specific time.

The army is accused of backing PTI leader and former cricket star Imran Khan

'We need someone who isn't corrupt'

Before official results arrived, PTI and Khan supporters took to the streets to celebrate the initial results on Wednesday night.

Supporters had remained hopeful on Thursday as the electoral commission continued to count ballots after they had technical issues with their new software.

"I came back from America just for the elections," Sadiq Kakakhel told DW's Naomi Conrad in Islamabad. He said he voted for Khan "because we need someone who isn't corrupt, who can fix things."

It remained unclear whether Khan's party would get a simple majority in the National Assembly or have to form a coalition.

Accusations of military interference: Wednesday's national election was dogged by accusations that Pakistan's powerful military was manipulating the election. The military, which has ruled Pakistan for roughly half of its 71-year history, allegedly backed Khan and the PTI. Pakistan's military spokesman Gen. Asif Ghafoor called accusations of interference "malicious propaganda" in a tweet that included pictures of voters kissing and thanking soldiers at polling stations.

Violent campaign: The lead up to the national election was also marred by violence and threats from militant groups as well as attacks on election day. A suicide bomber targeted a crowding polling station in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing 31 people. The military deployed some 350,000 troops to secure the country's 85,000 polling stations.

Thousands vying for office: More than 11,000 candidates were in the running for the 272 seats in Pakistan's National Assembly and the 577 seats in four provincial assemblies. The winning party will face several issues, including a crumbling economy and violence from militants.

Naomi Conrad contributed reporting.

rs,es/rc (AP, AFP, dpa)