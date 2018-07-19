 Pakistan election: Imran Khan claims victory | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 26.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Pakistan election: Imran Khan claims victory

Former cricket star and opposition stalwart Imran Khan has claimed victory in Pakistan's tense election. A slow vote count had sparked accusations of ballot rigging by rivals.

Pakistan Islamabad PK Politiker Imran Khan (Reuters/PTI)

"We were successful and we were given a mandate," Imran Khan said in a televised address on Thursday, claiming victory for himself and his PTI party inPakistan's national election.

Khan also used his acceptance speech to declare that India and Pakistan had to come to an agreement for lasting peace in the restive Kashmir border region.

"The leaders of Pakistan and India should sit down at a table and resolve the Kashmir issue," he said.

Controversial vote count:

  • Unofficial early results gave Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI, Movement for Justice) party a lead over the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which is currently headed by Shahbaz Sharif, the brother of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
  • Election officials said a technical glitch in the electronic reporting system has delayed the results, with staff now counting ballots by hand. The Election Commission of Pakistan ruled out any "conspiracy" in the delay.
  • The slow vote tally has led to fears over the legitimacy of the vote and prompted many political parties to cry foul. PML-N rejected the count as "blatantly" rigged.
  • Official results are expected in the evening on Thursday, although officials did not name a specific time.
Pakistani politician Imran Khan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

The army is accused of backing PTI leader and former cricket star Imran Khan

'We need someone who isn't corrupt'

Before official results arrived, PTI and Khan supporters took to the streets to celebrate the initial results on Wednesday night.

Supporters had remained hopeful on Thursday as the electoral commission continued to count ballots after they had technical issues with their new software.

"I came back from America just for the elections," Sadiq Kakakhel told DW's Naomi Conrad in Islamabad. He said he voted for Khan "because we need someone who isn't corrupt, who can fix things."

It remained unclear whether Khan's party would get a simple majority in the National Assembly or have to form a coalition. 

Watch video 01:49
Now live
01:49 mins.

Suicide bombing casts shadow over Pakistan election

Accusations of military interference: Wednesday's national election was dogged by accusations that Pakistan's powerful military was manipulating the election. The military, which has ruled Pakistan for roughly half of its 71-year history, allegedly backed Khan and the PTI. Pakistan's military spokesman Gen. Asif Ghafoor called accusations of interference "malicious propaganda" in a tweet that included pictures of voters kissing and thanking soldiers at polling stations.

Violent campaign: The lead up to the national election was also marred by violence and threats from militant groups as well as attacks on election day. A suicide bomber targeted a crowding polling station in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing 31 people. The military deployed some 350,000 troops to secure the country's 85,000 polling stations.

Thousands vying for office: More than 11,000 candidates were in the running for the 272 seats in Pakistan's National Assembly and the 577 seats in four provincial assemblies. The winning party will face several issues, including a crumbling economy and violence from militants.

Naomi Conrad contributed reporting.

rs,es/rc (AP, AFP, dpa)

Watch video 03:32
Now live
03:32 mins.

Pakistan military accused of interfering ahead of vote

DW recommends

Pakistan election hit by violence as suicide bomber targets polling station

More than 30 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated near a polling station in Quetta. Pakistanis are awaiting the results of a key national election in a tense vote count following a turbulent campaign. (25.07.2018)  

Pakistan election: Islamist parties benefit from political polarization

While local and international media have been focusing on the tug-of-war between former PM Sharif and Pakistan's military, extremist parties are gaining strength in Punjab province. Shamil Shams reports from Lahore. (23.07.2018)  

The army, a 'rebel,' a 'messiah' — who would prevail in crucial Pakistan vote?

What's at stake in Pakistan's upcoming parliamentary elections? Should the West be concerned about a possible military-backed government and its impact on Afghanistan's security and South Asia's geopolitics? DW analyzes. (19.07.2018)  

Pakistanis vote in extremely divisive election

Polls have opened in Pakistan amid heavy security, with media being barred from entering some voting centers. Analysts say the vote could further polarize the country. Shamil Shams reports from Islamabad. (25.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Suicide bombing casts shadow over Pakistan election  

Pakistan military accused of interfering ahead of vote  

Related content

Imran Khan

Opinion: Imran Khan's dangerous victory 26.07.2018

Populist politician Imran Khan is on course to become Pakistan's next premier, with his party set to win the most seats in general elections. The results have split the country like never before, says DW's Shamil Shams.

Pakistan Colours of Election Campaign in Lahore

Pakistan election: Islamist parties benefit from political polarization 23.07.2018

While local and international media have been focusing on the tug-of-war between former PM Sharif and Pakistan's military, extremist parties are gaining strength in Punjab province. Shamil Shams reports from Lahore.

Pakistan Quetta Anschlag bei Parlamentswahl

Pakistan election hit by violence as suicide bomber targets polling station 25.07.2018

More than 30 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated near a polling station in Quetta. Pakistanis are awaiting the results of a key national election in a tense vote count following a turbulent campaign.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 