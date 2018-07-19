 Pakistan election hit by violence as suicide bomber targets polling station | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 25.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Pakistan election hit by violence as suicide bomber targets polling station

More than 28 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated near a polling station in the city of Quetta. The attack came as Pakistanis headed to vote in a national election that's seen attacks on campaign rallies.

Members of the bomb disposal unit survey the site after a suicide blast, in Quetta, Pakistan (Reuters/N. Ahmed)

Dozens of people were killed on Wednesday in a suicide bombing near a polling station the in the city of Quetta in western Pakistan.

The militant "Islamic State" (IS) group and the Taliban threatened to target voters during Pakistan's national election.

What we know so far:

  • At least 30 people were killed, including a child, and over 30 people were wounded when the suicide bomber detonated outside a crowded polling station in Quetta.
  • Several of the wounded are in critical condition and the death toll could rise further.
  • Local police officials said the suicide bomber tried to target a high-ranking military officer who was part of a delegation visiting the polling station, but due to tight security, he detonated at the gate.
  • IS claimed responsibility for the explosion, according to a statement on the group's Amaq news agency. The statement did not provide further details or give evidence for the claim.
  • The blast has impacted voter turnout in Quetta, with some staying away or trying to vote as quickly as possible, according to a local journalist.
Watch video 02:40
Now live
02:40 mins.

Voting underway in Pakistan

EU condemns attack

The European Union's election observation mission in Pakistan sharply condemned the suicide blast in Quetta in a statement.

"This is a deplorable and cowardly attack on a day when voters across Pakistan should be casting their ballots in a peaceful environment, without fear or hindrance," Michael Gahler, the EU's chief observer to Pakistan, said.

"Violence must not undermind the elections and the democratic process," he added.

'We're on high alert'

Officials increased security across Pakistan for the election on Wednesday after deadly attacks in the final weeks of the campaign killed over 180 people, including three candidates. Some 370,000 troops and 450,000 police officers have been stationed at 85,000 polling stations across the country.

"We're on very high alert," an officer told DW's Naomi Conrad in Islamabad.

Baluchistan, the province where Quetta is located, saw some of the worst violence during the election campaign. A suicide bomber at an election rally in the Mastung district killed over 100 people earlier this month. Another 400 people were injured in the attack, which was claimed by IS.

Divisive vote

This year's national election has been dubbed Pakistan's "dirtiest election" following accusations that the military is attempting to interfere with the vote. The leading contenders are former cricket star Imran Khan and his center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI, Movement for Justice) party and Shahbaz Sharif, the brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who took control of the Pakistan Muslim League.

Over 105 million people are eligible to cast their ballots to elect the nation's third consecutive civilian government. Over 11,000 candidates are running for national and provincial posts, according to election authorities.

Watch video 01:50
Now live
01:50 mins.

Violence and controversy in run-up to Pakistan election

rs/aw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Pakistanis vote in extremely divisive election

Polls have opened in Pakistan amid heavy security, with media being barred from entering some voting centers. Analysts say the vote could further polarize the country. Shamil Shams reports from Islamabad. (25.07.2018)  

The army, a 'rebel,' a 'messiah' — who would prevail in crucial Pakistan vote?

What's at stake in Pakistan's upcoming parliamentary elections? Should the West be concerned about a possible military-backed government and its impact on Afghanistan's security and South Asia's geopolitics? DW analyzes. (19.07.2018)  

Pakistan: more than 100 dead in election-related violence

A blast at a political rally in Baluchistan province marked the worst terrorist attack in Pakistan in three years. The violence took place as former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan and was jailed. (13.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Voting underway in Pakistan  

Violence and controversy in run-up to Pakistan election  

Related content

Pakistan Colours of Election Campaign in Lahore

Pakistan election: Islamist parties benefit from political polarization 23.07.2018

While local and international media have been focusing on the tug-of-war between former PM Sharif and Pakistan's military, extremist parties are gaining strength in Punjab province. Shamil Shams reports from Lahore.

Violence and controversy in run-up to Pakistan election 20.07.2018

A suicide attack added security issues to the contentious topics plaguing Pakistan in the run-up to a fiercely contested election. Pakistan has had just one peaceful civilian transfer of power in its 71 year history. A look at the main contenders.

Pakistan Armee chef Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan election: 'Military does not want Sharif's party to win another term' 16.07.2018

Analyst Michael Kugelman tells DW that while the Pakistani military does not want former PM Nawaz Sharif's party to win another term, it is also not very comfortable with the other possible post-election scenarios.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 