Pakistan election hit by violence as suicide bomber targets polling station

More than 28 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated near a polling station in the city of Quetta. The attack came as Pakistanis headed to vote in a national election that's seen attacks on campaign rallies.
Dozens of people were killed on Wednesday in a suicide bombing near a polling station the in the city of Quetta in western Pakistan.
The militant "Islamic State" (IS) group and the Taliban threatened to target voters during Pakistan's national election.
What we know so far:
EU condemns attack
The European Union's election observation mission in Pakistan sharply condemned the suicide blast in Quetta in a statement.
"This is a deplorable and cowardly attack on a day when voters across Pakistan should be casting their ballots in a peaceful environment, without fear or hindrance," Michael Gahler, the EU's chief observer to Pakistan, said.
"Violence must not undermind the elections and the democratic process," he added.
'We're on high alert'
Officials increased security across Pakistan for the election on Wednesday after deadly attacks in the final weeks of the campaign killed over 180 people, including three candidates. Some 370,000 troops and 450,000 police officers have been stationed at 85,000 polling stations across the country.
"We're on very high alert," an officer told DW's Naomi Conrad in Islamabad.
Baluchistan, the province where Quetta is located, saw some of the worst violence during the election campaign. A suicide bomber at an election rally in the Mastung district killed over 100 people earlier this month. Another 400 people were injured in the attack, which was claimed by IS.
Divisive vote
This year's national election has been dubbed Pakistan's "dirtiest election" following accusations that the military is attempting to interfere with the vote. The leading contenders are former cricket star Imran Khan and his center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI, Movement for Justice) party and Shahbaz Sharif, the brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who took control of the Pakistan Muslim League.
Over 105 million people are eligible to cast their ballots to elect the nation's third consecutive civilian government. Over 11,000 candidates are running for national and provincial posts, according to election authorities.
rs/aw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)
Polls have opened in Pakistan amid heavy security, with media being barred from entering some voting centers. Analysts say the vote could further polarize the country. Shamil Shams reports from Islamabad. (25.07.2018)
What's at stake in Pakistan's upcoming parliamentary elections? Should the West be concerned about a possible military-backed government and its impact on Afghanistan's security and South Asia's geopolitics? DW analyzes. (19.07.2018)