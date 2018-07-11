 Pakistan: more than 100 dead in election-related violence | News | DW | 13.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Pakistan: more than 100 dead in election-related violence

A blast at a political rally in Baluchistan province marked the worst terrorist attack in Pakistan in three years. The violence took place as former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan and was jailed.

Police on the streets of Lahore

Two separate terrorist attacks targeting election rallies have left 133 people dead in Pakistan, officials said. Among those killed was provincial assembly candidate Nawabzada Siraj Raisani.

One of the attacks took place the western province of Baluchistan, where a bomb went off and the other one occurred in the city of Bannu in northwestern Pakistan, involving a roadside bomb.

Read more: Former PM Nawaz Sharif arrested on return to Pakistan

The blast in Baluchistan left 128 dead, making it the most deadly attack in Pakistan in over three years, while five people died in the roadside bomb attack in Bannu.

Akram Khan Durrani, former chief minister of the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was the target of the roadside bomb in Bannu, his political group has been a target of the Pakistani Taliban in the past.

Multiple extremist groups operate in Baluchistan

Qaim Lashari, deputy commissioner of the town of Mastung in Baluchistan, where the bomb went off, told DPA news agency that another 130 people were wounded in and warned that the death toll would probably rise. The rally had been attended by more than 1000 people.

Karte Pakistan Baluchistan DEU

Read more: Maryam Nawaz, challenging Pakistan's powerful army

Baluchistan province has been gripped by extremist activity, with Islamist militants linked to the Taliban, al Qaeda and Islamic State operating in the area, which borders Iran as well as Afghanistan. The indigenous ethnic Baluch insurgency is also actively fighting the central government in the province.

Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, a candidate running for the provincial assembly, was among the dead in the Baluchistan attack. "My brother is no more ... he has been martyred," Lashkari Raisani told Pakistani media after the bombing.

The militant Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the political rally attack in Baluchistan, making the announcement via the group's AMAQ news agency.

Read more: 'Violent extremism is becoming a new global norm'

Siraj Raisani is the second politician to be killed during this year's Pakistani electoral campaign.

The recent rise in political violence in Pakistan comes amid a government crackdown on political gatherings and growing tensions over former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's return to the country and subsequent jailing, as he hoped to lead his party during the elections.

The Supreme Court ousted Sharif last year and convicted him in absentia a week ago on corruption charges.

jcg/jm (AFP, dpa)

Watch video 01:48
Now live
01:48 mins.

Nawaz Sharif flies home to face arrest on corruption charges

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Pakistan bomb blast kills regional politician ahead of elections

An apparent suicide bombing has targeted a politician ahead of Pakistan's elections. The party hit by the blast has been targeted for its opposition to the Taliban. (10.07.2018)  

Former PM Nawaz Sharif arrested on return to Pakistan

Former Pakistani PM Sharif has been arrested after landing in Pakistan. The arrest comes as the deadliest attack in the election campaign killed 130 people, including a candidate, in southwestern Baluchistan province. (13.07.2018)  

Maryam Nawaz, challenging Pakistan's powerful army

Some analysts have dubbed her the "new Benazir Bhutto" for confronting the Pakistani military. But Maryam Nawaz, daughter of the deposed PM Sharif, says she wants to carve her own niche. Will she live up to her image? (10.07.2018)  

'Violent extremism is becoming a new global norm'

In an interview with DW, Sherry Rehman, leader of the opposition in Pakistan's upper house of parliament, shared her views on the upcoming election, freedom of press, global terrorism and deteriorating US-Pakistani ties. (18.06.2018)  

Pakistani court topples PM Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan's Supreme Court has disqualified the country's premier Nawaz Sharif in a corruption case related to Panama Papers. Pro-democracy activists say the verdict was politically motivated and a setback for democracy. (28.07.2017)  

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 10 years in prison

A court in Pakistan has handed a jail term to former PM Nawaz Sharif in a Panama Papers corruption case. Some analysts say the verdict will give Pakistan's powerful military more behind-the-scenes influence on politics. (06.07.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Nawaz Sharif flies home to face arrest on corruption charges  

Related content

London Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Tochter Maryam Nawaz

Former PM Nawaz Sharif arrested on return to Pakistan 13.07.2018

Former Pakistani PM Sharif has been arrested after landing in Pakistan. The arrest comes as the deadliest attack in the election campaign killed 130 people, including a candidate, in southwestern Baluchistan province.

Nawaz Sharif flies home to face arrest on corruption charges 13.07.2018

Last week, a Pakistani corruption court sentenced the ex-PM to 10 years in prison over the purchase of high-end properties in London. That decision came just weeks ahead of national elections – polls that Sharif's party insists are being rigged.

Pakistan Premierminister Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 10 years in prison 06.07.2018

A court in Pakistan has handed a jail term to former PM Nawaz Sharif in a Panama Papers corruption case. Some analysts say the verdict will give Pakistan's powerful military more behind-the-scenes influence on politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 