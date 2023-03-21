  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Water Day
War in Ukraine
Xi in Moscow
Nature and EnvironmentPakistan

Pakistan honey farmers face a climate change crisis

Ali Kaifee Peshawar
51 minutes ago

Pakistan is one of the world's largest honey producers. But honey farmers say that climate change has altered weather patterns, which affects honey bee populations. The industry's survival is uncertain.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P4o9
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Xi Jinping zu Besuch in Moskau

Xi ends trip to Russia as China grows more emboldened

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A convoy carrying men with guns along on a dirt road

DR Congo: Powerless against rebels

DR Congo: Powerless against rebels

ConflictsMarch 21, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Refugees collecting water at Pang village in India's eastern state of Mizoram near the Myanmar border

India: Will there be a roll back of Myanmar's refugees?

India: Will there be a roll back of Myanmar's refugees?

Migration44 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

Moro and Lina seen from behind as they raise their joint hands to the sea

Germany denies entry to foreign spouses

Germany denies entry to foreign spouses

SocietyMarch 21, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a ceremony to launch the TurkStream gas pipeline

Will Turkey ever become a Russian gas hub?

Will Turkey ever become a Russian gas hub?

Business6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iran players listen to national anthem

New hope for football in the Middle East

New hope for football in the Middle East

Soccer5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and Environment55 minutes ago02:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

CatastropheMarch 20, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage