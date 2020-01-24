 Over 60 Germans among Islamists in Idlib | News | DW | 09.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Over 60 Germans among Islamists in Idlib

An analysis of text and video messages from Jihadists in Idlib reveals over 60 Germans among their ranks, German media has reported. Syrian President Bashar Assad is determined to retake the region.

Islamist rebels in Syria block demonstrators from crossing a border with Turkey

Over 60 Germans are fighting in Islamist groups in Idlib, the last stronghold of Islamist fighters in northwest Syria, according to reports German broadcaster SWR shared Sunday.

SWR reviewed transcripts of instant messages sent by the fighters and determined that the individuals are largely members of "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham," a group with ties to al-Qaeda. At least one person is working with the group "Junud al-Sham."

Using messenger apps like Telegram, the fighters solicited financial aid from supporters back in Germany by way of text, video, and voice messages.

"My brothers," said one masked man in a video message, "if you could help, that would be very good. Even if you're in Germany, [by donating,] it's as if you've completed Jihad."

  • A woman sits with her children at a soil field in cold weather at Harbanush village, Idlib. Muhammed Said / Anadolu Agency

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Nowhere to seek shelter

    Many Syrian families have been forced to leave Idlib, which remains the last stronghold of forces opposed to President Assad, and some — like this woman and her children — struggle to find refuge.

  • Smoke blows over the village of Bsaqla during reported strikes by Syrian pro-regime forces. Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP.

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Constant fear of airstrikes

    Idlib has been the site for multiple airstrikes from Turkish forces, and pro-regime forces backed by Russia. Here, smoke is seen billowing over the town of Bsaqla, in the southern countryside of the province.

  • A man clears rubble at a damaged hospital ward in Saraqib. Amer Alhamwe / AFP

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Rubble and glass

    Assad's troops, with Russian air support, are trying to capture the province in what they call "the final battle." Here, a Syrian man tries to clear rubble at a damaged ward in a hospital that was hit by a reported regime air strike.

  • A family outside their makeshift tent at the Al-Ihsan camp. Esref Musa / Anadolu Agency

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Making do with little

    Idlib has been left devoid of any infrastructure, forcing families into refugee camps at the Turkish border. There, too, there is little in the way of resources and organization to make a normal life — and future — possible.

  • A drone photo shows tents at a camp hosting displaced Syrian families from Idlib. Erdal Turkoglu / Anadolu Agency.

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Sprawling tent town

    According to the United Nations, more than 500,000 people have been displaced from Idlib. This drone shot shows tents at a camp hosting families who have been displaced due to the attacks carried out by Assad regime and Russia.

  • White helmets and locals conduct a rescue operation in Idlib. Izzedin Idlibi / Anadolu Agency

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Facilities in short supply

    Rescuers are kept busy bringing in new patients, but medical authorities say there are no clinics left in the south of the province to treat the injured.


Supporters are instructed to send donations to an individual in Turkey via Western Union bank transfer or to use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

German security agencies are aware of the practice and said they have been monitoring the use of cryptocurrency to finance terrorism for some time.

Idlib is the final holdout of Islamist rebels in Syria, who are backed by Turkish support. Syrian ruler Bashar Assad, with help from Russia, has vowed to retake control of the region.

Watch video 01:59

Violence escalates between Turkish, Syrian troops

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

Syria's Idlib province has been at the centre of tensions between Russia, Turkey, and the President Bashar al-Assad's regime. What is actually happening the last rebel stronghold? (05.02.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland Kammergericht in Berlin

Germany: Islamist jailed over planned terror attack 24.01.2020

A Berlin court has sentenced an Islamist to more than five years in jail for preparing a dangerous bomb attack. The man is from the same milieu as Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri.

Türkei Merkel mahnt bei Besuch in Istanbul Wissenschaftsfreiheit an

Germany's Merkel backs Turkish-led refugee initiative in Syria 24.01.2020

The German chancellor has signaled the government's intention to provide funds for "this humanitarian action." Turkey's leader has proposed building shelters for refugees displaced by fighting in Syria's Idlib province.

Syrien | Flüchtlinge in Idlib

Syria: Germany's Heiko Maas, EU urge end to deadly Idlib campaign 29.12.2019

The German foreign minister has urged Syria's warring parties to cease fighting and secure "a lasting ceasefire." Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have fled a fresh Russian offensive in Idlib province.

Advertisement