Otto Warmbier's parents rebuke Donald Trump's 'praise' of Kim Jong Un

Otto Warmbier's parents (pictured above) appeared to rebuke US President Donald Trump on Friday, saying that they believe North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's regime is responsible for their son's death.

Trump faced backlash after he said he believes Kim did not know what happened during Warmbier's 17-month detention in North Korea, saying he was taking Kim "at his word."

"Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity," Fred and Cidy Warmbier said in a statement.

"No excuses or lavish praise can change that," they added.

Warmbier, a 22-year-old university student, died in June 2017 shortly after being sent back to the United States after being held for months in North Korea.

He was in a coma when he returned, with a US federal judge ruling last year that Pyongyang was responsible for Warmbier's death and that he suffered "barbaric mistreatment."

Warbier's parents said Kim's regime was responsible for 'unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity'

Trump blames North Korea, doesn't mention Kim

Shortly after the statement was released by Warmbier's parents, Trump took to Twitter to say that he had been "misinterpreted."

"Remember, I got Otto out along with three others. The previous Administration did nothing, and he was taken on their watch," Trump said. "Of course I hold North Korea responsible for Otto's mistreatment and death."

The US leader did not directly blame Kim for the US student's death in his tweets.

Trump made the controversial remarks during this week's nuclear summit with Kim in Vietnam — which abruptly ended without an agreement.

"He tells me he didn't know about it and I take him at his word," Trump told reporters. "I don't think that the top leadership knew about it."

It was not the first time that Trump has faced backlash for his comments about autocratic world leaders.

Last year, Trump did not accept CIA conclusions that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was behind the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump also said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin when he insisted that Moscow did not meddle in the 2016 US presidential election — also despite conclusions drawn from the US intelligence officials.

North Korea's history of taking US prisoners 'Crimes against the state' In 2016, US student Otto Warmbier was arrested for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster as a "trophy." He was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for "crimes against the state." In June 2017, he was returned by North Korea to the US in a coma and died a week later. What happened to him in captivity is a mystery. His death prompted a ban on US citizens traveling to North Korea.

North Korea's history of taking US prisoners 'Subversion and espionage' Kim Dong Chul, a South Korea-born US citizen, was sentenced in 2015 to 10 years hard labor for "subversion and espionage" after North Korean officials said he received a USB stick containing nuclear-linked and military secrets from a South Korean source in North Korea. Chul was arrested while visiting the special economic zone of Rason. He remains imprisoned and his condition is unknown.

North Korea's history of taking US prisoners 'Trying to overthrow the regime' In 2013, North Korea sentenced US citizen Kenneth Bae to 15 years hard labor for "crimes against the state." He was arrested while on a tour group in the port city of Rason. A North Korean court described Bae as a militant Christian evangelist. He was allowed to talk to the media once, and said he was forced to work eight hours a day and was in poor health. Bae was released in November 2014.

North Korea's history of taking US prisoners 'Rash behavior' and 'hostile acts' In 2013, US citizen Matthew Miller was arrested when he arrived in Pyongyang and reportedly tore up his US passport, demanding asylum in North Korea. He was later sentenced to six years of hard labor on charges of espionage. The court said Miller had a "wild ambition" to experience prison life so that he could secretly investigate North Korea's human rights situation. He was released in 2014.

North Korea's history of taking US prisoners 'Criminal involved in killing civilians' In 2013, Merrill Newman an 85-year-old Korean War US Army veteran, was detained for one month in North Korea. Arrested as he was departing, he was accused of "masterminding espionage and subversive activities." He was freed after he expressed "sincere repentance" and read a statement that said he was "guilty of a long list of indelible crimes against the DPRK government and Korean people."

North Korea's history of taking US prisoners Freed by a diplomatic gesture US journalists Euna Lee and Laura Ling were captured in 2009 after briefly entering North Korea to report on refugees. After a month in confinement, they were sentenced to 12 years hard labor for "illegal entry and "hostile acts." Two months later, after former US President Bill Clinton met with former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, the two women were pardoned and freed. Author: Wesley Rahn



