 Opinion: Time to listen to millennial reality | Opinion | DW | 03.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opinion

Opinion: Time to listen to millennial reality

The generation of millennials has had a lot of bad press, leading to a poor reputation in many quarters. But it is often overlooked how much this age group has to contend with — and contribute, says DW's Cristina Burack.

Avocado on a plate

Let's play a word association game. I say "millennials," and you say … hipster? Entitled? Self-obsessed? Always complaining that no one takes them seriously, while they display their avocado toast on Instagram?

But in fact, "millennials" pairs with life-stopping debt, forced economic emigration and an unfailing drive to work. Doesn't sound quite right? Maybe that's because there is a major gap between the way that millennials have been portrayed and the reality they actually live. Ignoring this only adds scorn to the hard hand of fate a generation has been played and overshadows the resilience and optimism they nonetheless show.

Cristina Burack (Bilal El Soussi)

DW's Cristina Burack

Living with a label

Full disclosure: I am a millennial myself, born within 1981 to the late 1990s. But there's no self-indignation driving my observation. Rather, it was prompted by a pointed remark made by a German member of Volt Europe, an umbrella political organization whose subsidiary national parties are campaigning for the EU parliamentary elections in May on a single political platform.

In attending a roundtable meeting of Volt Germany in Bonn not too long ago, I was looking to write about the party that Politico said "is driven by pro-EU millennial policy wonks." I can't read Politico editors' minds: Were they being tongue-in-cheek or earnest in their efforts to describe a party founded in 2017 by three Europeans then in their late 20s?

When I asked the group of mostly university students and young professionals what they thought of the label, a few voices grew heated, including that of the group's finance manager, himself on the youngest possible edge of the millennial generation: "People complain that we're not politically engaged," he said. "Then when we do engage, we get a label stamped on us."

Disproportionate blame

The lose-lose situation that he spoke about comes from the feeling that most descriptions of millennials have long been dished out with a dash of disdain.

Interestingly, millennials are more likely to resist identifying with their generation label than those before them, probably in no small part due to negative coverage that has swamped their generation.

USA Women's March in New York (picture-alliance/newscom/S. Ferdman)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, at 29 part of the millennial generation, is the youngest member of the US Congress

Millennials: They supposedly don't turn out to vote, even though more of them cast ballots in the 2016 US presidential election than in 2012. They've been unfairly blamed for the Brexit referendum outcome. They fail at real-life relationships thanks to an overdependency on social media. They shirk work, and they're just looking for the next hip cafe where they can spend their money on an overpriced latte, instead of putting it aside for the future.

Rough times

But the fact is that by virtue of birth years alone, millennials have faced tough circumstantial conditions that have too often been downplayed, when not ignored. They were hit by the global financial crisis, stalling their entry into the workforce and setting them back on the normal milestones of life. They are not, as many describe them, digital natives but saw the rise of internet technology and felt its destructive impacts, both creative and otherwise, directly.

Put like that, the conditions millennials face are tough. Yet this reality is still only trickling into public consciousness. And even slower to come is the recognition that millennials are actually relentlessly hardworking. A work-hard-and-you'll-get-ahead belief was ingrained in their psyche, often by baby-boomer parents who experienced just that. But when millennials have worked hard, they haven't gotten ahead — and then they've worked even harder just to keep their heads above water.

In the US, many are trying to make ends meet under crippling student debt and stagnating wages. In Italy, the generation has been hit with the brunt of spending cuts, forcing many to emigrate to find work. And in Germany, too, many millennials have found themselves trapped between mini-jobs that they can barely scrap by on, a gig economy offering few social protections and a growing trend of time-limited contracts that leave financial security up in the air.

Watch video 02:25

#NotMyVote say youth after Brexit vote

A lot to contribute

If economic insecurity feeds populism, then the EU should brace itself for a millennial tidal wave of it in May. And yet when it comes to national identity, millennials are more inclusive than the generations before them. The pan-European Volt certainly reflects this, and while the fledgling movement is still small, it's attracting supporters of all ages who share millennials' openness and desire to create a socially and economically fairer EU.

These goals are informed by the millennial experience. They're hopeful answers to the unique challenges millennials have faced. It's time we actually listened to these 20 and 30-something-year-olds. They've got more on their plates than avocado toast. 

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Young Brits keep calm and try to make best of Brexit

Britain's vote to leave the EU came as something of a shock for many millennials, who voted by a big majority to stay in the bloc. But rather than complain, some have opted to embrace the new reality and look ahead. (18.05.2017)  

One in five working Germans is marginally employed

Each year, tens of thousands more Germans are underemployed or have to take a second part-time job to make ends meet. Opposition politicians fear the state is subsidizing greedy employers. (03.11.2018)  

Student debt may inch US toward next financial crisis

Debt accumulated by US students has never been higher than in 2018, estimates show. Student loans account for the second-biggest pile of debt in the US, only trailing mortgages. Sophie Schimansky reports from New York. (09.01.2019)  

Young people drawn to far-right in eastern Germany

Many people issued a big sigh of relief when the extreme right-wing NPD party failed to get any seats in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament elections. But although not successful overall, it won a high youth vote. (23.03.2011)  

Global Wealth Report finds millennials in financial fix

Although global wealth has grown substantially in the past decade, the so-called millennial generation is finding it harder to excel financially than previous generations due to greater inequality and joblessness. (14.11.2017)  

Global debt hits alarming levels

Global debt has been soaring since the turn of the millennium, a fresh study says. The survey focuses on a number of nations with a negative balance, but singles out China because of the structure of its debt load. (05.02.2015)  

Youth vote mobilizes for the Sanders 'revolution'

Hillary Clinton has the backing of many Democrats, but young voters are flocking to her socialist rival, Bernie Sanders. His call for a "political revolution" has struck a chord with America's millennial generation. (07.02.2016)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Pew Research study

Pew Research study

Volt Europe website

Volt Europe website

Pew Research study on millennials

Pew Research study on millennials

Audios and videos on the topic

#NotMyVote say youth after Brexit vote  

Related content

Griechenland Armut Suppenküche in Athen

Greece's debt crisis leaves nation hungry and children malnourished 14.12.2018

Freed from the strict orders of international creditors, Greece is now witnessing a financial recovery. But years of biting budget cuts have left the country scarred and many Greeks starving. Anthee Carassava reports.

Bulgarien Plowdiw - Performance der Eröffnungszeremonievon

Plovdiv 2019: Historic moment for a historic city 14.01.2019

Bulgaria's second city has been inaugurated as European Capital of Culture 2019, an honor it shares with the Italian city of Matera. Under the motto "Together," Plovdiv kicks off a yearlong celebration of culture.

Symbolbild Arbeitslosenquote im Euroraum

EU social justice: Denmark, Sweden and Finland come top, Greece ranks last 16.11.2017

A recovery in the labor market has reduced poverty and improved social justice across the EU, according to the Bertelsmann Foundation. But the gap between northern and southern countries remains wide.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules. 