 Student debt may inch US toward next financial crisis | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 09.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Student debt may inch US toward next financial crisis

Debt accumulated by US students has never been higher than in 2018, estimates show. Student loans account for the second-biggest pile of debt in the US, only trailing mortgages. Sophie Schimansky reports from New York.

A group of US graduation students

Toni Vincent got her master's degree in public health three years ago. For her studies, she needed to take out a six-digit-dollar loan before receiving her first paycheck.

When she finished her studies, she was about $100,000 (€87,400) in the red. It cost her $15,000 to get her bachelor's degree at a state university — getting her master's degree at the renowned George Washington University added another $85,000 to her debt load.

Meanwhile, Vincent has taken up the job of a program manager at a non-profit organization and coordinates public health projects. Three years into her job, she's still sitting on a debt pile of $80,000. She's 32 and only starting her career.

Student loans higher than credit card debt

Vincent is one of 44 million Americans burdened with student loans. Together, they owe a total of $1.5 trillion, a record sum only exceeded by mortgages. Student loans make up almost 7 percent of the United States' aggregate debt. Add to this the $64.2 billion in private student loans, issued by banks and other institutions.

According to a June 2018 study by the Federal Reserve, 42 percent of all students in the US had to take out loans for education, with average debt among 20-year-olds amounting to $25,000, and counting.

Watch video 02:39
Now live
02:39 mins.

A timeline of financial collapse

More jobs require a degree

Those who started their studies in 2016, are likely to have accumulated an average debt of some $37,000. The director of the American Council on Education, Jon Fansmith, says the number of students in the US is growing. "More people are going to school, and more people are borrowing, and that's not necessarily a bad thing."

In the fall of 2018, a little under 20 million students had enrolled at US universities, up from some 15 million students in the fall of 2000. Securing a higher degree has never been so important. By 2020, 65 percent of all job offers will require at least a bachelor's degree, says a 2013 study by Georgetown University.

For Toni Vincent, it was never a question of whether to study at all. She calls it an investment in her future. But that investment is getting bigger and bigger. Costs for students have quadrupled over the past three decades. Being at a state college for four years now costs some $20,000 on average, studying at a private college for the same period can even cost up to $50,000.

Students are required to pay back an average of $351 a month, often for decades on end. A considerable proportion is unable to pay back anything after just two years, thus defaulting on the loan.

Constantine Yanellis teaches finance at New York University and has focused her research on student loans. She confirms that of the over 40 million indebted students in the US some 10 percent default within 2 years of starting repayment.

Watch video 01:32
Now live
01:32 mins.

Chinese students fall for quick loans

Real estate crisis comes to mind

In 90 percent of such cases, the state is the creditor, meaning that taxpayers have to foot the bill eventually. The trend is alarming as more and more students are bound to default on their loans in the future. Estimates by the Brookings Institute say that some 40 percent of indebted students may default by 2023. That has the media comparing this development with the collapse of the Lehman Brothers investment bank and the ensuing global financial crisis in 2008.

CNBC is talking of a bubble, while Fox News and MarketWatch are already calling it a crisis.

Before the 2008 disaster, mortgages for households with a low creditworthiness had been bundled and sold on as risky financial products. In the end, lenders had to be rescued by the taxpayer. This time around, it'll again be the taxpayer who will have to foot the bill.

Impacting the economy

US students' debt burden may negatively impact the national economy in the long term, as young people will have no money to buy cars and homes and will generally consume less, as Fed chief Jerome Powell pointed out to Congress in March of last year. He called the debt burden a macroeconomic risk.

"It's not something you can pick up in the day right now, but as student loans continue to grow they can absolutely hold back growth," Powell warned.

The previous US administration under Barack Obama intended to provide some help with the Student Loan Forgiveness Program meant to ease the plight of those working in the public sector after their studies. But the Department of Education has just announced that under Donald Trump some 99.5 percent of all applications under that program have been turned down. In fact, the Trump administration wants the program to expire.

  • Lehman Brothers' London office

    Surviving the Lehman collapse 10 years on

    In the firing line

    An iconic picture from September 11, 2008 — the day employees at Lehman Brothers' London office in the financial district of Canary Wharf were called together. The photograph caught the moment Gwion Moore, one of those pictured in the photograph, and his colleagues were told by bosses that things were going to be OK. At the time, the Lehman Brothers share price was tanking by the minute.

  • Former Lehman employee Gwion Moore

    Surviving the Lehman collapse 10 years on

    World upside down Down Under

    Gwion Moore now works in his native Australia. He recalls the contrast between the growing panic in financial markets over the fate of the stricken firm with the mood inside the building at the time. "It was almost a festival atmosphere at the bank. We weren't doing any business. But people were still coming to work and just chatting to each other."

  • Ex-Lehman employee Jose Manuel Abel

    Surviving the Lehman collapse 10 years on

    Out of the fire, into the frying pan

    Restaurant worker Jose Manuel Abel smokes a cigarette as he waits to catch a flight from Barcelona to Munich, Germany. Abel said farewell to his wife and children and left after he couldn't find a job in his native Spain due to the crisis.

  • Eric Lipps, then 52, waits in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York

    Surviving the Lehman collapse 10 years on

    Back in the line

    Eric Lipps, then 52, waits in line to enter the NYCHires job fair in New York City on December 9, 2009. The fallout of Lehman's collapse led to big unemployment in vast sectors of the economy. Especially the bankers found the transition to the non-financial sector quite painful.

  • Eric Lipps, now 61, and a US public sector worker

    Surviving the Lehman collapse 10 years on

    Crashed but not burnt

    Eric Lipps was one of the lucky ones. A few months after losing his job he was hired as a child support enforcement officer in New York, a job he still holds. Here he is shown outside 4 World Trade Center on August 17, a decade after he was pictured in line at a jobs fair. "Mercifully I had money so I wasn't going to be hand to mouth," Lipps said. .

  • Tsutomu Fukasawa

    Surviving the Lehman collapse 10 years on

    Lehman's financial tsunami

    Tsutomu Fukasawa (right), a foreign exchange dealer, with a colleague at Tokyo Forex & Ueda Harlow, 10 years on from Lehman's collapse. After the crisis, some of the firm's customers left the market, but Fukasawa says Japan's economy is recovering lost ground. "The Japanese economy suffered a big hit, but it is slowly but surely catching up with the global financial market."

  • Former UK finance minister, Alistair Darling

    Surviving the Lehman collapse 10 years on

    Oh Darling, what have you done!

    Former UK finance minister, Alistair Darling, was in charge of the British economy as the financial crisis escalated. Now a member of the upper house of Parliament, he says the decision by the Conservative-led government in 2010 to try to wipe the country's budget deficit in five years extended the economic slowdown. "What is commonly called austerity has prolonged the downturn."

  • Lehman Brothers — Where are they now?

    Surviving the Lehman collapse 10 years on

    Where are they now?

    Donald Trump promised to drain the swamp. But the Washington-Wall Street revolving door keeps turning and many Wall Street stars have managed to claw their way into the highest reaches of government, including many involved in Lehman brothers at the time of its collapse in 2008, the country's largest bankruptcy in its history.

    Author: Jo Harper


DW recommends

Learning from Lehman: Is the next crash coming?

A decade after the Lehman Brothers' bankruptcy, the US economy is growing. Americans feel safe and are even optimistic. But economists warn that appearances are deceptive. (13.09.2018)  

Lehman Brothers: Looking back at the basics

The demise of Lehman Brothers shook the finance world and had enormous knock-on effects globally. Even those who had never heard of the investment bank were impacted. Ten years on, we answer some fundamental questions. (12.09.2018)  

10 years on, what might cause the next financial crisis?

Massive money printing to restart the global economy after the financial crisis has blown an even bigger bubble. Ten years after the last crash, are we due another one and will it be worse? (11.08.2017)  

Surviving the Lehman collapse 10 years on

Before it filed for bankruptcy on September 15, 2008, Lehman was the fourth-largest US investment bank. DW tracks the fates of some of those who were impacted by the meltdown of an institution thought too big to fail. (12.09.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Lehman Brothers: Lessons learned  

A timeline of financial collapse  

Chinese students fall for quick loans  

Related content

Deutschland Baustelle Albvorlandtunnel bei Kirchheim unter Teck

2019: The year after peak global growth 24.12.2018

Over nearly 10 years, the world economy has been growing by a moderate but steady clip. In 2019 though, risks such as Brexit, trade wars and higher interest rates could spell the end to an unprecedented economic boom.

Symbolbild Euro-Geldscheine

Africa’s debt crisis: Who is to blame? 08.12.2018

While domestic corruption and mismanagement are part of the problem, activists say the situation is complex. The international community is also to blame for the enormous mountain of debt threatening African economies.

Chinesisches Neujahrsfest 2017 Familie in Hanoi

Soaring household debt in China 10.09.2018

China's government wants to boost domestic consumption. Credit is easy to come by. Public and corporate debt is already huge. Household debt has doubled over the past five years. Are these developments sustainable?

Advertisement

Am-bread-ssador for Syria

This trainee in a German bakery shows that integration doesn't have to be doughy. 