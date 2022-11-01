Opinion: Olaf Scholz in China — A day trip to a minefield

Partner? Competitor? Systemic rival? Germany's chancellor must find the balance on his trip to Beijing. When dealing with Xi Jinping's China, naivety is as ill-advised as hysteria, according to DW's Matthias von Hein.

It is likely that no German chancellor has traveled to China under such difficult conditions as Olaf Scholz. His own government is quarreling over how to handle Beijing. That was shown recently in the conflict — bordering on hysteria — over Chinese shipping giant Cosco buying a stake in a terminal of the Port of Hamburg.

On the European level, it has been noted with suspicion that Olaf Scholz is taking a business delegation with him on his day trip to Beijing. That looks like a continuation of the China policy from the era of his predecessor, Chancellor Angela Merkel, which focused on economic development.

And on the global level, the rivalry between the US and China is coming to a head. Berlin is facing the question of how it will position itself in the conflict between its most important partner in terms of security and values on one side, and its most important trading partner on the other. Washington is portraying the conflict between the established and ascending superpowers not only as a battle between autocracy and democracy but almost as a battle between good and evil — and expects loyalty from its allies.

As if that were not enough, China's President Xi Jinping has just been confirmed for an unprecedented third five-year term as the head of the Chinese Communist Party and further extended his dictatorial powers. Scholz is the first top western leader to meet with Xi after he expanded his authority.

An opportunity to speak about humanity's challenge to protect the climate, which will not be achievable without China. A chance to talk about Russia's war against Ukraine and gauge how much influence Beijing might have over Moscow and whether it intends to use it. A chance to speak about the tensions surrounding Taiwan. An opportunity to discuss human rights, like the treatment of minorities such as the Uighurs. Also Scholz the fact that traveling to China with entrepreneurs, presents an opportunity to talk about equal access conditions to the markets. That would be more important than new orders — and would also benefit the European partners.

In Beijing, Olaf Scholz must demonstrate how he wants to strike the oft-quoted balance between partnership, competition, and strategic rivalry in German relations with China. Naivete is most certainly passe, but it's unclear what the new strategy is. Hysteria is also misplaced when discussing the dangers of the German economy becoming dependent on China.

Economic ties will always be important when it comes to the second-largest economy in the world. Decoupling is neither realistic nor desirable. But the top managers of companies have also long got the message: diversification is the order of the day for supply chains and sales markets alike. There is a need to look for new partners, without giving up China.

It is bad for the world and for peace that the lines of communication between Washington and Beijing have largely been severed. Apart from hurling insults at each other, they have little to say, and the rejection of China is the only common ground between the otherwise deeply divided US political camps. That makes it even more important for the Europeans to keep the lines of communication open — especially since their interests are not congruent with those of the US. Scholz should act as a European.

When French President Emmanuel Macron took a member of Germany's government along with him on his trip to China in 2019, it was a strong show of European unity. It is only together that the countries of Europe have enough influence to leave a lasting impression on Beijing. Without Europe, Scholz's day trip lacks an essential element.

