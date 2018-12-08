 Opinion: Nobel Peace Prize sends strong signal against sexual violence | Opinion | DW | 10.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opinion

Opinion: Nobel Peace Prize sends strong signal against sexual violence

Honoring Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad is the right thing but shows just how much more work still lies ahead, writes Dirke Köpp.

Watch video 07:29
Now live
07:29 mins.

Rape and war still victimize people in Eastern Congo

Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege and Yazidi activist Nadia Murad have each won this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Honoring two individuals who have spent much energy fighting sexual violence as a weapon of war sends a strong and important signal. And it somewhat makes up for the time when — oddly enough — the newly-elected US President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize. And also for when the EU was awarded the prestigious prize, which in light of today's refugee drama in the Mediterranean Sea seems almost farcical.

So celebrating individuals like Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad, who are actively working to help others, feels absolutely right in times when it seems that man is indeed, wolf to man.

2018 Nobel Peace Prize winners Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege

2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureates Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege

Two people who know the horrors of sexual violence

Mukwege and Murad have deep experience of what it means to suffer brutal sexual abuse. Murad was taken by the "Islamic State" terror organization as a sex slave and repeatedly raped. But she has refused to suffer in silence and speaks out openly about the systematic abuse. A bold and courageous step in a war-torn country like Iraq.

Mukwege, in turn, hails from DRC Congo's troubled South Kivu province, where he saw how rape was being used as a deliberate military strategy.

In 1999, he founded the Panzi Hospital in his home town of Bukavu. Here, Mukwege and his team treat and operate on women who have been raped and mutilated. He is affectionately called "the man who repairs women." 

Anyone who has ever spoken to the women being treated in Bukavu, and who has looked into their eyes, understands the damage that rape as a weapon of war wreaks on its victims. They are scarred for life, suffering both physical and emotional pain. Sometimes, it is too much to bear. Women like Nadia Murad, who have the strength to overcome this pain and refuse to be treated like victims all their lives are rare. This is why Mukwege's hospital tries to help raped women and also restore their dignity — a daunting challenge given that in DRC Congo, women who have suffered rape are often stigmatized.

For a year now, there has been a global debate on the link between sexual violence and how it harms peoples' dignity. The #MeToo discussion has helped drive this debate. As has this year's decision not to award a Nobel Prize in Literature given the sexual abuse scandal involving certain members of the jury.



Much work still lies ahead

But there is still much that needs to change. Just think of the incumbent US president, who publicly ridiculed a suspected victim of sexual violence. Or full page ads featuring football star Cristiano Ronaldo wearing only his underwear, despite accusations that he committed rape. Or, more disturbingly yet, think of the Congolese man who was sentenced for raping babies, but allowed to officially run in an election. None of this is, to put it mildly, particularly sensitive towards victims of sexual abuse. So awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Denis Mukwege and activist Nadia Murad is just the start.

The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, incidentally, has congratulated Denis Mukwege. But the award should make it hang its collective heads in shame. It illustrates just how badly the government and president Joseph Kabila, just like his father, have been neglecting the country's east. Since the early 1990s, armed groups have been terrorizing the population and raping girls, women and sometimes even men. With impunity. And the government does nothing to stop them!  

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Nadia Murad: One woman's fight against Islamic State

She escaped from a living hell: Nadia Murad gives a face to the thousands of Yazidi women who were raped by members of IS. She openly tells of her time as a sex slave, her sorrow and her desire to change things. (27.10.2016)  

Who is Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege?

The gynecologist was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in helping victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He shares the prize with Iraqi activist Nadia Murad. But who is Denis Mukwege? (05.10.2018)  

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad

The award, worth more than a million dollars, has been given jointly to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war. Murad is the second-youngest laureate. (05.10.2018)  

Europe's migrant rescue boats face uncertain future

The Aquarius has docked at the port of Marseille, carrying with it uncertainty about the future of migrant rescue missions. But even as the humanitarian vessel ends operations indefinitely, some see hope on the horizon. (04.10.2018)  

Iraq: Women with suspected links to 'IS' suffer sexual abuse, Amnesty says

Iraqi displaced women with suspected links to "IS" are being pressured into sexual relationships in exchange for money and aid, Amnesty said. Perpetrators include security forces protecting the refugee camps. (17.04.2018)  

DRC: Fighting against the stigma of rape

Women raped in the DRC fear being rejected by their families, often leading to a vicious cycle of poverty and prostitution. A local aid organization is working to help victims and change attitudes. (09.02.2018)  

Life sentences for militiamen who raped children in DR Congo

An eastern Congolese court's life sentences for 11 militiamen for raping children is a breakthrough, according to rights groups. They say the verdict is a victory against those who "thought they were invincible." (13.12.2017)  

Trump: Kavanaugh protesters paid by billionaire Soros

The US president has accused the women who cornered Republican senators in Senate elevators of being "paid professionals." Meanwhile, embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has taken a step towards confirmation. (05.10.2018)  

DR Congo casts doubt on UN findings of gruesome atrocities by government security forces

The UN accused DR Congo security forces of committing horrific acts of violence against civilians in the war-torn Kasai region. The country's human rights minister questioned the findings in an interview with DW. (04.07.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rape and war still victimize people in Eastern Congo  

Related content

Friedensnobelpreis Denis Mukwege

Who is Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege? 10.12.2018

The gynecologist was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in helping victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He shares the prize with Iraqi activist Nadia Murad. But who is Denis Mukwege?

Nadia Murad Sacharow-Preis des Europaparlaments

Nadia Murad: One woman's fight against Islamic State 10.12.2018

She escaped from a living hell: Nadia Murad gives a face to the thousands of Yazidi women who were raped by members of IS. Her efforts to end sexual violence as a weapon in war earned her the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize.

Kongolesischer Gynäkologe Denis Mukwege

Mukwege: 'Do not treat sexual violence as taboo' 10.12.2018

If all men would act and think like Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege, it would be a better world. DW's Susanne Krauß met the Nobel Peace Prize winner also referred to as the 'miracle doctor' at his Panzi hospital.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules. 